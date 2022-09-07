Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 13:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 500 PM PDT. * At 154 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 05:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 07:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 715 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Waterman Wash. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 537 AM MST, Stream gauge reports indicated ongoing problematic flow in Waterman Wash making unbridged crossings unsafe at Tuthill Road and Narramore Road. - This includes the following streams and drainages Waterman Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rainbow Valley, Buckeye, and Goodyear. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for North Central, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 13:32:00 Expires: 2022-09-10 15:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: North Central; San Juan and Vicinity A line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of the San Juan Metropolitan Area, including Dorado and Vega Alta through 215 PM AST At 103 PM AST, a line with strong thunderstorms was over the San Juan Metropolitan area, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Manatee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Manatee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following county, Manatee. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1000 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bradenton, South Bradenton, West Samoset, Bayshore Gardens and Oneco. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued and ensure that you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts .Flow around Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay will push deep moisture into southeast California today, fueling thunderstorms with heavy rain. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by multiple rounds of excessive rainfall. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Deserts. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley and Western Mojave Desert. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood. http://www.weather.gov/vegas.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, San Juan, Trujillo Alto by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 18:24:00 Expires: 2022-09-10 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carolina; San Juan; Trujillo Alto FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 530 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Carolina, San Juan and Trujillo Alto. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed to any remaining road closures and be alert to ponded water on roads and in poor drainage areas during the next hour or so.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 04:38:00 Expires: 2022-09-13 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST WEDNESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. Breaking waves will peak between 10 and 15 feet today. Beach erosion and isolated coastal flooding is expected especially around high tide. * WHERE...Northern beaches of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through Wednesday afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Isolated coastal flooding and beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northerly swell will continue to invade the Atlantic coastal waters of the islands today. This swell could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern beaches of Puerto Rico. Breaking waves are expected to reach between 10 and 15 feet today, and beach erosion is posible, especially near high tides. Arecibo high tide is around 10:41 AM AST, at 1.92 feet; San Juan high tide is around 11:17 AM AST, at 1.73 ft; Fajardo high tide is 11:00 AM AST, at 1.60 ft.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Middlesex, Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 05:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-13 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Middlesex; Somerset FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MIDDLESEX AND EAST CENTRAL SOMERSET COUNTIES At 514 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Somerset, Edison, Carteret, Middlesex, Bound Brook, Colonia, Society Hill, Woodbridge, South Plainfield, and Highland Park. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 11 and 13. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 12. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 125 and 134. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 03:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County through 430 PM PDT At 343 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near East Hemet, or near Hemet, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Moreno Valley, Temecula, Lake Elsinore, Hemet, Murrieta, San Jacinto, East Hemet, Menifee, Sun City, Valle Vista, Aguanga, Canyon Lake, Homeland, Romoland, Nuevo, Winchester, Lake Skinner Recreation Area, Lakeview and Sage. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...From 11 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 04:38:00 Expires: 2022-09-14 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST WEDNESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves to around 6 feet. Breaking waves will peak between 10 and 15 today. * WHERE...The northern beaches of Culebra. * WHEN... For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves are expected and isolated beach erosion is possible.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Eastern Lincoln County, Southwest Chaves County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 01:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Eastern Lincoln County; Southwest Chaves County FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and southeast New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, Eastern Lincoln County. In southeast New Mexico, Southwest Chaves County. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Numerous thunderstorms are expected over the area this afternoon and evening. Rainfall rates over one inch per hour are likely, with the potential for flash flooding. Areas where the ground is already saturated from recent heavy rainfall, locations with steep terrain, and recent wildfire burn scars will be especially susceptible to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 01:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Upper Gila River Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following areas, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range and Upper Gila River Valley. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - saturated grounds from recent rains will allow for quick runoff of any additional moderate or heavy rain, resulting in flash flooding.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 00:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-13 00:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM MST FOR COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 1213 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Rimrock, or 14 miles east of Camp Verde, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Coconino and Yavapai Counties. This includes State Route 260 between mile markers 235 and 237, and between mile markers 240 and 243. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 00:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-13 00:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM MST FOR COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 1213 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Rimrock, or 14 miles east of Camp Verde, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Coconino and Yavapai Counties. This includes State Route 260 between mile markers 235 and 237, and between mile markers 240 and 243. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham, Interior Rockingham, Strafford by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Interior Rockingham; Strafford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility around one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. Portions of central and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Stephenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this morning. Target Area: Stephenson The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois Pecatonica River at Freeport affecting Stephenson County. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Pecatonica River at Freeport. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water affects low lying sections of Freeport mainly east of the Pecatonica River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility around one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. Portions of central and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for Northeastern Crook, Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 12:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-13 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston; Wyoming Black Hills The Wyoming Air Quality Division has issued an air quality alert for wildfire smoke in effect until 1 PM MDT Tuesday The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. * WHERE...Northeast Wyoming. * WHEN...1 PM MDT Today until 1 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality due to wildfire smoke. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Kings, Queens by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 04:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-13 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! If on or near Rockaway Inlet and Jamaica Bay, get away from the water and move to safe shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves, even on small bodies of water. Move into dock and seek safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Kings; Queens The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Tornado Warning for Queens County in southeastern New York Kings County in southeastern New York * Until 500 AM EDT. * At 434 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located just south of Coney Island, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Rockaway Beach around 500 AM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
