Suspect in Palm Springs retiree's 2008 killing found dead in jail; fellow inmate accused

By Christopher Damien, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 5 days ago

A man long accused of taking part in the 2008 stabbing death of a Palm Springs retiree was killed in jail this week, and a fellow inmate is suspected.

Kaushal Niroula, 41, got into an altercation with Rodney Ronald Sanchez, 61, on Tuesday and Niroula died from his injuries, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a news release Wednesday.

The department did not say what investigators believe led up to the altercation. The death was the 12th of a county jail inmate this year.

Deputies were called to the cell of an unresponsive inmate at 2:35 p.m. at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta. Jail medics and deputies tried to treat him, but Niroula was pronounced dead soon after.

Niroula and four others were accused of the financially motivated killing of 74-year-old Clifford Lambert in 2008.

Niroula and three other men were convicted of murder but granted a retrial after a judge was recorded making homophobic statements about the defendants.

A fifth man pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years, while a sixth — an art dealer who helped steal Lambert's assets — pleaded guilty to fraud.

Jail deaths higher

Tuesday's death ties the highest number of in-custody deaths between 2005 and 2020, according to data kept by the California Department of Justice. There were also 12 deaths in Riverside County jails in 2020 and 2015.

The sheriff's department reported that six of this year's 12 deaths have happened at the Murrieta jail: two in May, two in August and two this month. Four of the Murrieta deaths have happened in less than four weeks.

Sanchez is the first person to be accused of homicide in one of those deaths. The department has not publicly released the causes of the other deaths this year.

Riverside County has had among the highest rates of deaths in its jails due to drug overdose, according to state data analyzed by The Desert Sun. Among Southern California's five largest counties, only San Diego has reported more deaths due to overdose, with six in 2019.

Riverside County reported five such deaths in 2021, and at least two appear to be connected to fentanyl overdoses this year, according to the newspaper's reporting.

Officials in San Diego County have recently increased funding to address illegal drug smuggling and other problems that could account for the sharp rise in deaths in jails there.

The Desert Sun asked the sheriff's department and Riverside County officials last week if similar action is warranted here, but received no response.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Suspect in Palm Springs retiree's 2008 killing found dead in jail; fellow inmate accused

IN THIS ARTICLE
