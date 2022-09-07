Harry Styles is in the news for other reasons, but we should also note that he has a Packers tattoo

One of the world's most celebrated Packers fans is in the news — but not because Green Bay opens the 2022 season Sunday.

Harry Styles, the 28-year-old megastar pop singer, stars in film "Don't Worry Darling," a thriller set for wider release later this month and also starring Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde. The potential chilly relationship between Wilde, who also directs the film, and Pugh has taken center stage in the film's ramp-up, with Pugh declining to participate in most promotion.

Styles, who began dating Wilde during the film's production, has been the subject of an internet whirlwind as the world tried to determine if he had spit on Pine during an event introducing the film in Venice.

It's all very fascinating, probably. But for our purposes, it's more important to note that he has a Packers tattoo and will quite likely be paying attention to Sunday's season opener against the Vikings.

The Englishman in 2020 told NPR the story that led to him getting a "G" logo on the inside of his arm just above his elbow. He said it dates back to 2012 or 2013 when he made a wager with friends.

"We said, 'If they win the game, then I’ll get a Packers tattoo. And if they don’t, I won’t.’ So, I think this was maybe 2012, maybe 2013, and I only had time the day before to go and get the tattoo. So I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll just get it because they’re going to win.’ So I got the tattoo, and then they lost. So yeah, now I have a Green Bay Packers tattoo.'"

He also explained that a friend from Wisconsin first introduced him to the NFL and the Packers, which sparked interest.

Styles is one of many celebrity Packers fans who have proclaimed their varying degrees of adoration for the franchise over the years, joining the lines of Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne, Jodie Foster and Bon Iver.

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.