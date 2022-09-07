5-year-old with genetic disorder now an honorary Mansfield police officer

Five-year-old Allysson Nead was sworn in Wednesday as an honorary Mansfield police officer outside the City of Mansfield Administration Building.

The Shelby girl, who starts kindergarten this year, is battling Neimann-Pick C, a rare genetic disease.

Her parents David and Amber Nead smiled as their daughter soaked in all the attention and the crowd of people who came to see her be sworn in as an honorary police officer.

"She's not shy," her mother said as Allysson smiled for photographs with media with her gifts and two large cakes made in the shape of a badge.

Allyson has had a dream to become a police officer with the Mansfield Police Department, her parents said.

At 10 a.m. she took the oath of office, receiving honorary officer badge No. 300 from Public Works Director Dave Remy, who got down on one knee. Her mother pinned on her new badge.

Law enforcement from throughout Richland County attended the ceremony, including Sheriff J. Steve Sheldon, and Ontario and Shelby police officers. Everyone brought her gift bags and gift certificates.

Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch gave her cash for her day of work served on Wednesday. Allysson quickly put it in her uniform shirt pocket. The twosome hugged.

"I don't usually hug new officers," he said, getting a laugh from the crowd.

Ontario police Chief Tommy Hill gave Allyson a ball cap, as did the sheriff. Hill also brought Allyson a squishy stuffed cat which Allyson couldn't take her eyes off of as she hugged it and others in the crowd.

She was already wearing a Mansfield police uniform complete with the hat.

Her mother said the smiling girl just graduated preschool and loves people.

"They gave her six months to live," her mother said. Allysson has a brother Kadin and a sister Adriana, who posed with her for photos.

Shelby police gave her a battery-operated black and white police car she could drive along with gift certificates for donuts, amid other gifts.

After the ceremony, Allysson participated in a jam-packed training regimen, covering all aspects of the division, visiting the dispatch center, records department, major crimes, the patrol division, the K-9 unit and the SWAT team.

Mansfield police crime lab director Tony Tambasco was already prepared to show Allysson around the lab as she worked the case of the missing candy.

"I've got a big bowl ready for her to process fingerprints," he said, after photographing the ceremony for the department.

As for Allysson, the bubbly girl said she always wanted to be a police officer because "I want to do a job."

Her dad said she will be riding in her new car as soon as they get home.

