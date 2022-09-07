ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

5-year-old with genetic disorder now an honorary Mansfield police officer

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzFGa_0hljMdSp00

Five-year-old Allysson Nead was sworn in Wednesday as an honorary Mansfield police officer outside the City of Mansfield Administration Building.

The Shelby girl, who starts kindergarten this year, is battling Neimann-Pick C, a rare genetic disease.

Her parents David and Amber Nead smiled as their daughter soaked in all the attention and the crowd of people who came to see her be sworn in as an honorary police officer.

"She's not shy," her mother said as Allysson smiled for photographs with media with her gifts and two large cakes made in the shape of a badge.

Allyson has had a dream to become a police officer with the Mansfield Police Department, her parents said.

At 10 a.m. she took the oath of office, receiving honorary officer badge No. 300 from Public Works Director Dave Remy, who got down on one knee. Her mother pinned on her new badge.

Law enforcement from throughout Richland County attended the ceremony, including Sheriff J. Steve Sheldon, and Ontario and Shelby police officers. Everyone brought her gift bags and gift certificates.

Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch gave her cash for her day of work served on Wednesday. Allysson quickly put it in her uniform shirt pocket. The twosome hugged.

"I don't usually hug new officers," he said, getting a laugh from the crowd.

Ontario police Chief Tommy Hill gave Allyson a ball cap, as did the sheriff. Hill also brought Allyson a squishy stuffed cat which Allyson couldn't take her eyes off of as she hugged it and others in the crowd.

She was already wearing a Mansfield police uniform complete with the hat.

Her mother said the smiling girl just graduated preschool and loves people.

"They gave her six months to live," her mother said. Allysson has a brother Kadin and a sister Adriana, who posed with her for photos.

Shelby police gave her a battery-operated black and white police car she could drive along with gift certificates for donuts, amid other gifts.

After the ceremony, Allysson participated in a jam-packed training regimen, covering all aspects of the division, visiting the dispatch center, records department, major crimes, the patrol division, the K-9 unit and the SWAT team.

Mansfield police crime lab director Tony Tambasco was already prepared to show Allysson around the lab as she worked the case of the missing candy.

"I've got a big bowl ready for her to process fingerprints," he said, after photographing the ceremony for the department.

As for Allysson, the bubbly girl said she always wanted to be a police officer because "I want to do a job."

Her dad said she will be riding in her new car as soon as they get home.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mansfield, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Ontario, OH
Shelby, OH
Society
City
Mansfield, OH
City
Shelby, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hill
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy