Good neighbors: Anonymous man saves wheelchair-bound resident from Amarillo house fire

By Jordan Gipson, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 5 days ago

A man saved his elderly neighbor from a house fire early Wednesday.

According to reports, crews from the Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) were dispatched to the 1600 block of NW 15th around 7:17 a.m. Wednesday due to reports of a structure fire.

As units arrived, they saw a single-level residence with smoke coming out of the front door. As responders entered the structure, they found a smoldering carpet had filled the home with smoke. Fire crews quickly extinguished the flames and cleared the home of smoke.

The owner of the home was said to be sleeping at the time of the fire, when the next-door neighbor heard the smoke alarm going off. The man ran into the home and got the elderly wheelchair-bound occupant out.

In a Facebook post, AFD said, "If you see this man today, shake his hand. He is a hero! With his quick actions, he was able to save his next-door neighbor this morning from a fire. When he walked outside, he heard his elderly neighbor's smoke alarm going off. Knowing that she is in a wheelchair, he ran over and got her out safely. Good job!!! (We didn't get his name, unfortunately.)"

The fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

The Amarillo Fire Department would like to remind citizens to make sure they completely extinguish any smoking materials. The AFD would also like to stress the importance of having working smoke detectors in your home.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Good neighbors: Anonymous man saves wheelchair-bound resident from Amarillo house fire

