Tyler Hubbard Is ‘Excited’ About New Music, Keith Urban Tour

Tyler Hubbard's solo career is well underway with the release of his debut solo single, "5 Foot 9," and other tracks including "35's" and "Way Home." The former Florida Georgia Line duo member also shared that his debut solo album will drop in early 2023, but first, he has treated fans to a six-track EP titled Dancin' in the Country, which dropped on Aug. 19.
Taste of Country

Luke Combs Plays a Show Despite Vocal Issue, Refunds the Whole Crowd: ‘I’m So Sorry’

Opening weekend didn't quite go as planned for Luke Combs' Middle of Somewhere Tour, but he powered through a show despite vocal issues, and refunded the entire crowd to boot. The show in question took place Saturday night (Sept. 3), and was the second of two-back-to-back dates in Bangor, Maine, that served as opening nights for the Middle of Somewhere Tour. Leading up to showtime, Combs noticed he was struggling to sing — but rather than canceling his performance, he played a shortened set and refunded fans' ticket money.
Taste of Country

Trace Adkins + ‘Monarch’ Co-Star Stun With Emotional ‘Half of My Hometown’ Cover [Watch]

In the clip from the show below, Adkins joins his Monarch co-star Emma Milani to duet on the song, which Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney turned into a No. 1 hit after its release in 2021. Adkins' performance is more understated than on most of his own hit singles as he takes the lower part in harmonizing with Milani, with a simple, effective arrangement lifting their voices.
Taste of Country

Walker Hayes Drops Energetic Tribute to Late Dog, ‘That Dog’ll Hunt’ [Listen]

Walker Hayes is remembering his favorite four-legged friend in a new song titled "That Dog'll Hunt." However, he has opted for a different vibe for this tribute: Rather than choosing a slow ballad akin to Chris Stapleton's "Run, Maggie, Run," the country singer's new song is upbeat, and he's reminiscing about riding in the truck with his late dog, Skeeter, and wife Laney.
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Shares Her ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photos In a Throwback TikTok Post [Watch]

Carrie Underwood is the latest celeb to hop on the viral "Teenage Dirtbag" trend, posting a compilation video of some of her most epic and unrecognizable shots as a teen. Underwood was 22 when she got her start on American Idol in 2004-2005, so she was only a few years removed from her teens when fans first got to know her. Still, the country superstar is unrecognizable in some of the shots she posted in the clip, especially in the photo from her high school graduation, which shows Underwood sporting not one but two black eyes.
Taste of Country

Kane Brown Announces 2023 Drunk or Dreaming Tour With Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett + LoCash

Kane Brown has a busy tour schedule in place for this year, and he has added more to his plate for spring 2023 with the newly announced U.S. leg of the Drunk or Dreaming Tour. The 24-date tour will kick off March 16 in Grand Rapids, Mich., after which it will run through the midwest, the southern and the western United States, wrapping up in Greenwood Village, Colo., on June 10.
Taste of Country

Thomas Rhett Says He’s Cleared to Sing After 10 Days of Vocal Rest: ‘Glad to Be Back’

Thomas Rhett is picking up where he left off after taking a 10-day break from his Bring the Bar to Your Tour for some doctor-mandated vocal rest. Rhett shared the good news with fans on social media, also providing a little bit more information about the vocal cord irritation that forced him to cancel a San Diego tour stop on Aug. 27 just hours before the show.
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

