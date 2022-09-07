Read full article on original website
2022 CMA Awards Nominations: The Most Blatant Snubs and the Most Refreshing Surprises
The nominations for the 2022 CMA Awards show voter bias toward a certain kind of country music. This annual list of snubs and surprises shines a bright light on a favored sound. Women in country music might still be struggling to get airplay, but they're leading all nominees for the...
Luke Combs Announces 2023 World Tour With Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson + More
Luke Combs' 2023 tour will begin in Texas, end in London and include stops in Australia, Norway, Belgium, Ireland and more before he rests. The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee's World Tour also includes a considerable North American itinerary. "The Kind of Love We Make" singer shared dates with...
Tyler Hubbard Is ‘Excited’ About New Music, Keith Urban Tour
Tyler Hubbard's solo career is well underway with the release of his debut solo single, "5 Foot 9," and other tracks including "35's" and "Way Home." The former Florida Georgia Line duo member also shared that his debut solo album will drop in early 2023, but first, he has treated fans to a six-track EP titled Dancin' in the Country, which dropped on Aug. 19.
Luke Combs Plays a Show Despite Vocal Issue, Refunds the Whole Crowd: ‘I’m So Sorry’
Opening weekend didn't quite go as planned for Luke Combs' Middle of Somewhere Tour, but he powered through a show despite vocal issues, and refunded the entire crowd to boot. The show in question took place Saturday night (Sept. 3), and was the second of two-back-to-back dates in Bangor, Maine, that served as opening nights for the Middle of Somewhere Tour. Leading up to showtime, Combs noticed he was struggling to sing — but rather than canceling his performance, he played a shortened set and refunded fans' ticket money.
Luke Bryan Announces Lineup for 2023 Crash My Playa Festival
Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa Festival is back for its eighth year in 2023, returning to Riviera Cancun, Mexico, and the star is spilling the details. The four-day, all-inclusive event will run Jan. 19-22, 2023 at Moon Palace Cancun, and the lineup features some of country's biggest stars. Bryan will...
Miley Cyrus Sells Massive Nashville Farmhouse Estate for $14.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miley Cyrus has sold her staggering rural estate outside of Nashville for $14.5 million, turning over an enormous profit from what she paid for the property just five years ago. Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Cyrus sold her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,689-square-foot luxury farmhouse for $14.5 million in an...
Luke Bell, Acclaimed Country Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 32
Celebrated singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The news was first shared and confirmed by Saving Country Music via Bell's close friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman. Hours earlier, news broke that Bell had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 20, and had been last seen in...
Trace Adkins Explains Why Kissing Susan Sarandon Was ‘Terribly Awkward’
Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon play husband and wife on the new country music drama Monarch (Sept. 11 on FOX), so, their characters do husband and wife things like fight and make up. Talking to Taste of Country, Adkins quietly admits that there's a little bit of romance between his...
Trace Adkins + ‘Monarch’ Co-Star Stun With Emotional ‘Half of My Hometown’ Cover [Watch]
In the clip from the show below, Adkins joins his Monarch co-star Emma Milani to duet on the song, which Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney turned into a No. 1 hit after its release in 2021. Adkins' performance is more understated than on most of his own hit singles as he takes the lower part in harmonizing with Milani, with a simple, effective arrangement lifting their voices.
Brooke Eden Reveals the ‘Lie’ That Almost Caused Her to Quit Country Music
Brooke Eden released her five-song EP, Choosing You, in July, and as she embarks on a new era in her country music career, she's looking back on the early years of working her way up in the industry. She began in her hometown of West Palm Beach, Fla., and eventually...
Eric Church, Shooter Jennings + More Appear in First Trailer for ‘They Called Us Outlaws’ [Watch]
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Guy Clark are just a few of the country music stalwarts who will take the spotlight in the Jack Ingram-narrated They Called Us Outlaws: Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes and the Rise of Renegade Troubadours, a six-part documentary on the outlaw country movement that's due out in 2023.
Walker Hayes Drops Energetic Tribute to Late Dog, ‘That Dog’ll Hunt’ [Listen]
Walker Hayes is remembering his favorite four-legged friend in a new song titled "That Dog'll Hunt." However, he has opted for a different vibe for this tribute: Rather than choosing a slow ballad akin to Chris Stapleton's "Run, Maggie, Run," the country singer's new song is upbeat, and he's reminiscing about riding in the truck with his late dog, Skeeter, and wife Laney.
Hardy Dons an Orange Jumpsuit for Live Debut of ‘Wait in the Truck’ at Seven Peaks Festival [Watch]
Hardy and Lainey Wilson joined forces on the stage of Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Musical Festival on Saturday night (Sept. 3), giving the first-ever live performance of their much-buzzed-about duet single, "Wait in the Truck." To celebrate the occasion, both artists wore outfits reminiscent of their song's music video. Wilson...
Carrie Underwood Shares Her ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photos In a Throwback TikTok Post [Watch]
Carrie Underwood is the latest celeb to hop on the viral "Teenage Dirtbag" trend, posting a compilation video of some of her most epic and unrecognizable shots as a teen. Underwood was 22 when she got her start on American Idol in 2004-2005, so she was only a few years removed from her teens when fans first got to know her. Still, the country superstar is unrecognizable in some of the shots she posted in the clip, especially in the photo from her high school graduation, which shows Underwood sporting not one but two black eyes.
Jon Pardi’s Classy ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Video Finds Him Out on the Town [Watch]
Jon Pardi released his fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night, on Friday, Sept. 2, and as an added bonus, he delivered a music video to accompany the title track. The "Mr. Saturday Night" video follows the story of the song, in which Pardi is cautiously optimistic about moving on from a breakup, but in the end, he can't seem to shake the past.
Kane Brown Announces 2023 Drunk or Dreaming Tour With Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett + LoCash
Kane Brown has a busy tour schedule in place for this year, and he has added more to his plate for spring 2023 with the newly announced U.S. leg of the Drunk or Dreaming Tour. The 24-date tour will kick off March 16 in Grand Rapids, Mich., after which it will run through the midwest, the southern and the western United States, wrapping up in Greenwood Village, Colo., on June 10.
Maddie & Tae Are Kicking Out Their Exes in ‘Spring Cleaning’ [Listen]
Maddie & Tae are looking to rid themselves of ex lovers in their new song "Spring Cleaning." The track is from their upcoming album Through the Madness Vol. 2, which is set to arrive in full on September 23. The breakup song is the perfect anthem for those who are...
Miranda Lambert Digs Up Perfect Old Photos for the Teenage Dirtbag Trend [Watch]
Miranda Lambert has never been known to follow the crowd, but she did decide to partake in the "Teenage Dirtbag" trend on social media, and the photos she picked show that she hasn't changed much since her younger years. The Texas native resurrected several photos of her younger self —...
Florida Georgia Line Thank Fans at Emotional Final Show [Watch]
Florida Georgia Line played the final show on their concert itinerary on Wednesday night (Aug. 31), and they ended the performance with an emotional thank you to their fans for their years of support. Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley shared the stage for one final time at the Minnesota State...
Thomas Rhett Says He’s Cleared to Sing After 10 Days of Vocal Rest: ‘Glad to Be Back’
Thomas Rhett is picking up where he left off after taking a 10-day break from his Bring the Bar to Your Tour for some doctor-mandated vocal rest. Rhett shared the good news with fans on social media, also providing a little bit more information about the vocal cord irritation that forced him to cancel a San Diego tour stop on Aug. 27 just hours before the show.
