Asheville, NC

Pumpkin-spiced everything: Plan your week ahead with WNC Parent

By Chris Worthy
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLXam_0hljLWCP00

Maybe it’s the pumpkin-spiced everything at the grocery store or the stray yellow or red leaf showing up, but fall is definitely in the air. Get ready with some practical tips and mom-to-mom connection this month with WNC Parent. Find it all online – with updates each week – at wncparent.com.

Stay in touch on social media @wncparent, and get your organization’s family-friendly events on our calendar by emailing chris@worthyplace.com.

Register now – Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day is Sept. 17 at participating museums and cultural institutions across the country. Entry is free entry with a Museum Day ticket. For a list of museums and to receive a ticket, visit smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2022.

YMCA Mobile Market is at the Oakley/South Asheville Library 10:30 a.m. – noon Sept. 9. Bring grocery bags and get fresh food. Distributions are free. The market provides fresh produce paired with healthy recipes and more. Visit buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/library or call 828-250-4758.

Autumn at Oz Festival is Sept. 9 – 11, Sept. 16 – 18, and Sept. 23 – 25 at Land of Oz in Beech Mountain, North Carolina. This “Wonderful Wizard of Oz” event includes live performances, food, the “Over The Rainbow” overlook that showcases a five-state view, refurbished set pieces and more. For tickets visit landofoznc.com.

Bike Rodeo and Safety Day is 9 a.m. – noon Sept. 10 at the Buncombe County Training Facility at 20 Canoe Lane, Woodfin. The event is free and open to all ages and features K9 Kora and Marshall from Paw Patrol, free hot dogs, skills course and more. Visit buncombecounty.org.

PAWS for Reading is Sept. 10 at the Henderson Main Library. To register for a reading time, call 828-697-4725.

Second Saturday arts events are in the River Arts District Sept. 10, including live demos and tricks for kids at Phil Mechanic Studios. For details, visit riverartsdistrict.com.

Olivette Riverside Community and Farm’s HarvestFest is 3 – 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at Olivette’s Riverside Park. The event is a benefit show in support of ASAP’s (Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project) Double SNAP for Fruits and Vegetables program. HarvestFest is a celebration of local farmers, community and music. It includes games, live music and more. All farmers and their families will have free entry to the event. Tickets are $25 each. For details and tickets, visit bit.ly/3K9Dosv.

Kolo Bike Park – $10 Sunday Fundays are Sept. 4 – March 26. Rentals are available for an extra charge. Call 828-225-2921for conditions. Visit ashevilletreetopsadventurepark.com/kolo-bike-park.

Garden Club for grades K – 12 is at 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Henderson County Main Library. Join Miss Maggie to explore library garden spaces to learn more about the environment, where our food comes from, and more. Visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

The Bear Necessities is at 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Etowah Library. Join a Chimney Rock Park Ranger to begin your adventure into the basics of black bears. What do bears eat? Where do they live? Do they hibernate during NC winters? And will they attack? Get an answer to these and other common questions about one of the largest mammals in our woods. Visit hendersoncountync.gov/library

