BATON ROUGE - Two inmates overdosed and one died after drugs were smuggled into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in an electric toothbrush last week. According to the sheriff's office, two inmates were found unresponsive Sept. 7 and were both given Narcan. One of the inmates, Keith Rushing, died at a hospital. Doctors said Rushing had fentanyl and other opiates in his system.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO