Louisiana State

Calcasieu Parish News

Substitute Teacher in Louisiana Arrested for Allegedly Offering to Pay Students to Attack Another and Not Reporting the Assault

Substitute Teacher in Louisiana Arrested for Allegedly Offering to Pay Students to Attack Another and Not Reporting the Assault. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on September 12, 2022, that detectives arrested a substitute physical education teacher who allegedly encouraged students to commit battery and bully a classmate. According...
CADDO PARISH, LA
brproud.com

U.S. Marshals led missing child operation in Louisiana, 14 recovered

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the past four months the New Orleans Task Force “Summer Knights” operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana, has successfully recovered 14 missing or endangered children across the state. The operation ran from April 30 through August 31,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Domestic Abuse Battery and False Imprisonment

Former Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Domestic Abuse Battery and False Imprisonment. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 12, 2022, that on August 2, CPSO investigators initiated an investigation into Deputy Ed Choi, 39, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, after receiving a complaint about previous incidences of domestic abuse.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Stephanie Richardson
listenupyall.com

State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
wbrz.com

2 EBR inmates overdose, 1 dead; girlfriend threw toothbrush filled with drugs over prison fence

BATON ROUGE - Two inmates overdosed and one died after drugs were smuggled into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in an electric toothbrush last week. According to the sheriff's office, two inmates were found unresponsive Sept. 7 and were both given Narcan. One of the inmates, Keith Rushing, died at a hospital. Doctors said Rushing had fentanyl and other opiates in his system.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Suspect surrenders in St. Tammany shooting

An 18-year-old Slidell man surrendered to St. Tammany Parish authorities for a shooting last week that wounded a man. Keith Cotton turned himself in Monday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
SLIDELL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Education Announces that State Ranks Top 10 Nationally in Report Card on Educational Freedom

Louisiana Department of Education Announces that State Ranks Top 10 Nationally in Report Card on Educational Freedom. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Education revealed on September 12, 2022, that Louisiana receives great grades for empowering parents in their children’s education and encouraging educational independence. In a new...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing a Rock, Shattering the Window of a Police Unit, and Setting a Business on Fire

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly throwing a Rock, Shattering the Window of a Police Unit, and Setting a Business on Fire. LaPlace, Louisiana – Martrell LaShawn Tuco, 37, of LaPlace, Louisiana, was arrested on September 9, 2022, after allegedly throwing a rock, shattering the window of a police unit in the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office parking lot in LaPlace, and then setting fire to a local business.
LAPLACE, LA
KNOE TV8

THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Louisiana State Police trooper has taken a plea deal more than four years after she was accused of shooting a teenager. Kasha Domingue was fired in March 2021 after a grand jury indicted her in October 2020 on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon. This stems from a traffic stop in July 2018 where Domingue shot teenager Clifton Scotty Dilley, then 19, behind a store on Perkins Road. Dilley was a passenger in a car that was stopped for an illegal U-turn. The shooting left him paralyzed.
LOUISIANA STATE

