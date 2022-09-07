Read full article on original website
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
St. Landry Parish utilizing undercover operations to make arrests
In January, The Landry Parish Sheriff's Office received a $44,000 state grant aimed at helping deter and combat illegal activity.
Substitute Teacher in Louisiana Arrested for Allegedly Offering to Pay Students to Attack Another and Not Reporting the Assault
Substitute Teacher in Louisiana Arrested for Allegedly Offering to Pay Students to Attack Another and Not Reporting the Assault. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on September 12, 2022, that detectives arrested a substitute physical education teacher who allegedly encouraged students to commit battery and bully a classmate. According...
KTBS
Parishes with the most seniors in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
brproud.com
U.S. Marshals led missing child operation in Louisiana, 14 recovered
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the past four months the New Orleans Task Force “Summer Knights” operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana, has successfully recovered 14 missing or endangered children across the state. The operation ran from April 30 through August 31,...
Former Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Domestic Abuse Battery and False Imprisonment
Former Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Domestic Abuse Battery and False Imprisonment. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 12, 2022, that on August 2, CPSO investigators initiated an investigation into Deputy Ed Choi, 39, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, after receiving a complaint about previous incidences of domestic abuse.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Woman Found Guilty of the Murder of Her Boyfriend During an Argument
Louisiana Woman Found Guilty of the Murder of Her Boyfriend During an Argument. On September 12, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office reported that on September 10, 2022, Kerri Monic, 33, of Sulphur, Louisiana was found guilty as charged with one count of Second Degree Murder. During an...
brproud.com
Family member arrested in Texas after allegedly taking vehicle for grocery store run in Louisiana
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to look into a case involving a local family earlier this year. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Kandra Dawn White, 33, of Texas. The investigation into an unauthorized use complaint started on...
Man arrested for unlawful carrying of firearm after East Texas pursuit
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 20-year-old man from Louisiana was arrested in East Texas Monday night for multiple charges after a pursuit, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said a deputy initiated a traffic stop, when the driver of the car, who was identified as Willie Johnson, “decided he did not want […]
listenupyall.com
State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
wbrz.com
2 EBR inmates overdose, 1 dead; girlfriend threw toothbrush filled with drugs over prison fence
BATON ROUGE - Two inmates overdosed and one died after drugs were smuggled into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in an electric toothbrush last week. According to the sheriff's office, two inmates were found unresponsive Sept. 7 and were both given Narcan. One of the inmates, Keith Rushing, died at a hospital. Doctors said Rushing had fentanyl and other opiates in his system.
Body found on I-12 West in Baton Rouge
BRPD confirmed that the body of a man was found "around the Essen Ln. ramp."
St. Mary deputies searching for runaway child
Deputies say that Samouree Randle was last seen in the Morgan City area at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 11.
WDSU
Louisiana State Fire Marshal reminds residents of new law regarding carbon monoxide detectors
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal is reminding residents of a new law regarding required carbon monoxide alarms in homes across the state. A law was passed during the 2022 legislative session making it required for homes to have at least one carbon monoxide alarm in any house sold or leased after Jan. 1, 2023.
KTBS
Six Feet Above sets sights on reaching all corners of Louisiana and beyond
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Louisiana woman is sharing her message all across the state after surviving a suicide attempt. Kyah Iles wants to ditch the stigma and save others from suffering in silence. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and she's making sure she is speaking up on the topic...
Suspect surrenders in St. Tammany shooting
An 18-year-old Slidell man surrendered to St. Tammany Parish authorities for a shooting last week that wounded a man. Keith Cotton turned himself in Monday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KNOE TV8
New report finds LA is 17th in the nation in keeping college grads in state
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new report shows most Louisiana college graduates are staying in the state post-graduation. The Washington Post found that around 75% of college graduates stay in Louisiana after they leave school. “Companies are using the strategy that if they can find candidates that are from those...
Louisiana Department of Education Announces that State Ranks Top 10 Nationally in Report Card on Educational Freedom
Louisiana Department of Education Announces that State Ranks Top 10 Nationally in Report Card on Educational Freedom. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Education revealed on September 12, 2022, that Louisiana receives great grades for empowering parents in their children’s education and encouraging educational independence. In a new...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing a Rock, Shattering the Window of a Police Unit, and Setting a Business on Fire
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly throwing a Rock, Shattering the Window of a Police Unit, and Setting a Business on Fire. LaPlace, Louisiana – Martrell LaShawn Tuco, 37, of LaPlace, Louisiana, was arrested on September 9, 2022, after allegedly throwing a rock, shattering the window of a police unit in the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office parking lot in LaPlace, and then setting fire to a local business.
KNOE TV8
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Louisiana State Police trooper has taken a plea deal more than four years after she was accused of shooting a teenager. Kasha Domingue was fired in March 2021 after a grand jury indicted her in October 2020 on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon. This stems from a traffic stop in July 2018 where Domingue shot teenager Clifton Scotty Dilley, then 19, behind a store on Perkins Road. Dilley was a passenger in a car that was stopped for an illegal U-turn. The shooting left him paralyzed.
