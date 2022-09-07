Last Alarm memorial service in Cuyahoga Falls to honor firefighters, 9/11 anniversary

Cuyahoga Falls will have a Last Alarm memorial service to mark 21 years since the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. The service will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the downtown Pavilion, 2085 Front Street. The service is free and open to the community.

“In the days following the attacks, friends, neighbors, and families were united in grief and resilience and came together in full support of one another,” Mayor Don Walters said in a news release. “I am inviting the community to join us this Sunday morning to honor and remember those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks on U.S. soil as we all continue to collectively heal.”

The service "symbolizes the sacrifices that were made in selfless service to the community by our fellow safety forces,” Fire Chief Chris Martin said in the release.

“The Last Alarm service is a tradition at the funerals of fallen firefighters and will signal the call to come home for those who were lost in the attack and those who have been lost since due to 9/11 related illnesses,” Martin said.

The mayor and fire chief will deliver opening remarks. At 8:46 a.m., bell ringing will begin to signal the Last Alarm Service. The bells, which consist of three rings, three times each, signify the end of the last call of the firefighters whose lives were lost while responding to the calls to service in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. The bells signal the firefighters to come home.

Following the ringing of the bells, there will be a moment of silence a keynote address by Deputy Chief Matthew Kee.