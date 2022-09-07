Total enrollment in Springfield public schools this fall has hit a five-year low. District 186 has 13,076 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. That’s down less than one-half of one-percent from last year. But enrollment is down by nearly 1,000 students since the fall of 2018, a decline of more than seven-percent. Meanwhile, nearly 500 students in the district are being kept out of classrooms for not submitting paperwork showing that they have their required immunizations. Initially, more than 22-hundred students were identified as lacking the documentation, but that number has been reduced substantially.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO