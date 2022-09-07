Read full article on original website
Related
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Rescinds Ambulance Standard Of Care Ordinance –
The Shelby County Board voted to rescind the “Ambulance Standard of Care” ordinance that was adopted during last month’s meeting. We covered its passage and explained all the reasons it needed to be rescinded in articles here and here. We were pleased to see the number of...
Decatur approves $450,000 for home repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur City Council approved of a plan spending $450,000 for housing repairs Tuesday evening. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with the Northeast Community Fund to help homeowners get small grants for home repairs. Eligible homeowners could receive up to $15,000 for repairs. The program provides small repair grants […]
wlds.com
Speeks To Be Offered Full-Time Chief Position in Winchester
The City of Winchester is extending an offer to a long-time Greene County law enforcement officer to take over as Chief of Police. After closed session Wednesday night, the City of Winchester voted to extend an offer to former Roodhouse Chief of Police Steve Speeks to become the new chief.
Proposed new wind turbine project in Piatt County
It would be a 300-megawatt farm. If approved, it would break ground next year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlds.com
Former Republican IL Secretary of State Candidate Behind Threatened Litigation to County Clerks
A woman disqualified to run as a Republican in the Illinois June primary appears to be behind some of the recent threats of litigation against state election authorities. In a record obtained from the Morgan County Clerk’s Office, James & Michelle Turney are behind a notice of prospective litigation and a demand for record retention of all election material after December 31, 2019 from Morgan County. The Turneys’ letter has turned up in a number of other counties. As KSDK-St. Louis reported and in a WLDS News follow-up yesterday, multiple county clerks across the state have been inundated with frivolous Freedom of Information Act requests pertaining to ballot information in an effort to support baseless claims of rampant voter fraud.
Salvation Army offering rental, utility assistance
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Decatur is offering people help with their rent and utility payments if they meet certain eligibility criteria. If approved, applicants can receive up to 15 months of rental or utility assistance if they are behind on their payments. They can also receive up to three months of […]
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 28-September 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Donald Lloyd, 43 of Staunton, is charged with residential burglary and criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an August 27 incident.
wmay.com
Property Owner Seeking $1 Million From City For Poplar Place Renovation
More details are emerging about the planned renovation of a troubled Springfield housing project. Related Midwest, which owns the Poplar Place apartment complex, says it plans to demolish nearly half of the 142 structures in that east side neighborhood. The remaining 75 buildings would be converted into 50 single-family dwellings, with 25 of the structures remaining as duplexes. There are also plans to build a new management office and a community center, and the developers will look for a new name for the complex to counteract Poplar Place’s reputation for crime and trouble.
IN THIS ARTICLE
khqa.com
Illinois tax rebates will be issued next week
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or extra money from a new income and property tax rebate starting Monday. Under Governor JB Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet the criteria outlined in the plan.
nowdecatur.com
United Way Food Boxes Set to Help Families this Weekend
September 8, 2022 – The United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois is partnering with The Community Foundation of Macon County, Crossing Healthcare, Central Illinois Foodbank, and Neuhoff Media for a drive-up food box distribution event. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, the first 500 families to stop...
Effingham Radio
Effingham Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire on 4th Street
The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a structure at 908 S 4. th Street at 11:03 am on Friday, September 9th, 2022. Upon arrival, crews had smoke visible from the first-floor windows of the exterior of the structure. Engine 576 crew deployed a 1 ¾’ hose and utilized...
Woman indicted for providing a gun to a felon
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Federal grand jury indicted two people for gun offenses on Aug. 9. Audrey Ohenmus, a 25-year-old of Quincy, is charged with transferring a gun to a felon.Officials said Ohenmus transferred the weapon to Murquise D. Wooden, also of Quincy, on Jul. 17. Ohenmus faces possibly up to 15 years in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Lights Out: University of Illinois students volunteer to turn off campus lights
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Students at the University of Illinois can volunteer to shut off-campus building lights for the weekend through the Illini Lights Out (ILO) program. This will help save campus energy and money and reduce carbon emissions. Students can volunteer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
WAND TV
Decatur "poised" to produce EV components
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – T/CCI announced earlier this week that it will retool its Decatur plant to produce compressors for the electric vehicle (EV) industry. It may not be the last if Decatur can attract other companies to produce components for the (EV) marketplace. “There’s a lot of opportunity,”...
Abortion rights take center stage in Illinois’ 13th congressional race
In the race for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, and Edwardsville, abortion rights came to the forefront this week.
Retired Chatham K9 gets new wheels
CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA)- A retired police K9 received a new set of wheels to help her mobility. According to a post on the Chatham Police Department’s Facebook page, Bella served at the department for seven years before retired in 2017. Her former partner, CPD officer James Richards, also retired from the force in 2020. According […]
wmay.com
District 186 Total Enrollment Down Again; Hundreds Out Of Class Because Of Immunizations
Total enrollment in Springfield public schools this fall has hit a five-year low. District 186 has 13,076 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. That’s down less than one-half of one-percent from last year. But enrollment is down by nearly 1,000 students since the fall of 2018, a decline of more than seven-percent. Meanwhile, nearly 500 students in the district are being kept out of classrooms for not submitting paperwork showing that they have their required immunizations. Initially, more than 22-hundred students were identified as lacking the documentation, but that number has been reduced substantially.
hoiabc.com
Bailey vows to repeal Safe-T Act
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Claiming our homes are under siege by violent criminals, Darren Bailey met with sheriffs from across Illinois Tuesday. Bailey told the media in Springfield that he hopes to throw the criminals in jail, and Governor Pritzker out of office. He warned that new laws taking...
Effingham Radio
Toledo Ambulance Service Temporarily Shut Down Due To Lack Of Staff
The Toledo Ambulance service is temporarily out of service due to a lack of staff. Both Greenup and Neoga crews are covering where possible, but Greenup’s ambulance service is stretched thin as well. Toledo Ambulance Board President Bob Swearingen stated that at least 4 people would be needed to...
wlds.com
Three Men Arrested For Stealing Guns From Springfield, Menard County Police Vehicles
Three men were arrested last week for stealing weapons from vehicles belong to the Springfield Police and a Menard County law enforcement agency. WAND-TV in Decatur reports that the case all started with Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies receiving a call about stolen Air pods and a firearm. Decatur Police served a search warrant at a home in Cerro Gordo on August 26th for the items. Inside the home, officers found a Macon County Sheriff’s office Remington shotgun and body armor as well as several stolen items from the Decatur area. Officers say 19 year old Blaine Manks of Decatur was living there, but fled when police arrived at the scene.
Comments / 0