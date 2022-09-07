Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Air Quality Alert to take effect in Casper, much of Wyoming on Monday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Air Quality Alerts impacting most of Wyoming are set to go into effect at 1 p.m. Monday and last through 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The Casper area will be under an Air Quality Alert due to smoke from Idaho and Montana...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Crime Clips: Chevelle recovered; alleged burglar busted
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and other sources provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Information has also...
oilcity.news
Casper Fire-EMS responds to 762 incidents in August; average response time faster than July
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Fire-EMS Department’s monthly activity report shows it responded to 762 total incidents in August. While the number of responses was down from July’s total of 864 responses, the number was up compared with the 695 total incident responses in Aug. 2021, according to the Casper Fire-EMS report.
oilcity.news
West Thumb Geyser Basin closed in Yellowstone due to smoking solar battery system
CASPER, Wyo. — West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park is closed until further notice, Yellowstone Public Affairs said on Monday afternoon. The closure is due to hazardous conditions relating to fumes from a solar battery energy storage system. Smoke was reported coming out...
oilcity.news
Portion of Kortes Road to close this month for final paving
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County will close Kortes Road from south of Alcova dam to the intersection with Fremont Canyon Road starting Sept. 18, county officials said in a Monday press release. The closure will allow final paving on the $9.2 million project to take place. Kortes Road is...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/8/22–9/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Wyoming trooper stops driver going 43 mph over speed limit, reminds public to drive safely as winter approaches
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to drive safely after a trooper stopped one driver going 43 mph over the speed limit Friday. The trooper was patrolling U.S. 85 south of Cheyenne when a vehicle passed by at 108 mph in a 65 mph zone.
PHOTOS: Limousine Involved in Crash on I25 In Casper
Traffic was significantly backed up on I25 in Casper on Thursday evening, as multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on the interstate, near milepost 187. Details were scarce, as Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were still investigating the accident. It's currently unknown if there were any injuries related to the...
oilcity.news
Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely
CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
oilcity.news
Casper’s McKenzie Dog Park to see closure Wednesday for maintenance
CASPER, Wyo. — McKenzie Dog Park will be closed from sunrise to 2 p.m. Wednesday for maintenance, according to the City of Casper. Casper Parks staff will conduct vegetation management and weed maintenance. The park is located at 1489 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper. “The City thanks the public...
Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl
Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
Belmont County police looking for suspects that allegedly stole wallet from Riesbeck’s
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The St. Clairsville police department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding two suspects that allegedly stole a wallet from Riesbeck’s. Police say the suspects entered the store and stole a wallet out of an individual’s shopping cart, and then exited the store. Officers say the wallet was stolen on […]
cowboystatedaily.com
Judge Finds Probable Cause To Send Accused Casper Double Killer To Felony Court
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming man accused of shooting his traveling companions to death on a Casper highway last month has been transferred to a higher court, where he’ll face two first-degree murder charges and one aggravated assault charge. Luke Thomas Young, 26,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: “Wild” Horses, A Wyoming Fairy Tale
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Every so often, the Bureau of Land Management gathers up “wild” horses from the western ranges and removes enough of them to prevent overgrazing of a finite rangeland resource. We’ll get to the quotation marks surrounding the term “wild” shortly.
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers in West Virginia
The family of a West Virginia man is seeking answers after authorities fatally shot him at a funeral.
oilcity.news
New tennis complex construction underway; Natrona Schools eye June 2023 completion date
CASPER, Wyo. — A project to create a new tennis complex at Highland Park in Casper is underway, Natrona County School District Trustee Clark Jensen said Monday. Dirt work is underway and work to add retaining walls is largely complete, Jensen said. Concrete and fencing work is expected to be completed in October, weather permitting.
eastidahonews.com
Woman identified in Madison County fatal crash
REXBURG — The Madison County coroner has identified a woman that died in a crash Thursday morning. Sue Leonard, 77, of St. Anthony, died on the scene of a rollover crash off U.S. Highway 20 by southbound exit 337 (Rexburg north exit). The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. The area was closed for several hours while law enforcement investigated.
oilcity.news
Bar Nunn’s request for $500K grant to help build new town hall not recommended for approval
CASPER, Wyo. — The Town of Bar Nunn’s request for a $500,000 Business Ready Community grant to help build a new community center and town hall is not being recommended for approval. The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors makes recommendations to the State Loan and Investment Board...
oilcity.news
Weekly arrest report (9/2/22–9/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Woman dies, 3-year-old seriously injured after both were ejected in crash near Idaho-Utah border
TREMONTON, Utah — A minivan passenger died on Tuesday after being ejected from the vehicle on I-15 near Tremonton along the Idaho-Utah border. Around 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, a Ford Freestar minivan with six occupants was headed northbound at a speed purportedly far below the posted speed limit. Traveling in the right lane, the minivan “was rear-ended by a Freightliner...
