oilcity.news

Natrona County Crime Clips: Chevelle recovered; alleged burglar busted

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and other sources provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Information has also...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Portion of Kortes Road to close this month for final paving

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County will close Kortes Road from south of Alcova dam to the intersection with Fremont Canyon Road starting Sept. 18, county officials said in a Monday press release. The closure will allow final paving on the $9.2 million project to take place. Kortes Road is...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/8/22–9/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Limousine Involved in Crash on I25 In Casper

Traffic was significantly backed up on I25 in Casper on Thursday evening, as multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on the interstate, near milepost 187. Details were scarce, as Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were still investigating the accident. It's currently unknown if there were any injuries related to the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely

CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper’s McKenzie Dog Park to see closure Wednesday for maintenance

CASPER, Wyo. — McKenzie Dog Park will be closed from sunrise to 2 p.m. Wednesday for maintenance, according to the City of Casper. Casper Parks staff will conduct vegetation management and weed maintenance. The park is located at 1489 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper. “The City thanks the public...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl

Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Judge Finds Probable Cause To Send Accused Casper Double Killer To Felony Court

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming man accused of shooting his traveling companions to death on a Casper highway last month has been transferred to a higher court, where he’ll face two first-degree murder charges and one aggravated assault charge. Luke Thomas Young, 26,...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: “Wild” Horses, A Wyoming Fairy Tale

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Every so often, the Bureau of Land Management gathers up “wild” horses from the western ranges and removes enough of them to prevent overgrazing of a finite rangeland resource. We’ll get to the quotation marks surrounding the term “wild” shortly.
WYOMING STATE
eastidahonews.com

Woman identified in Madison County fatal crash

REXBURG — The Madison County coroner has identified a woman that died in a crash Thursday morning. Sue Leonard, 77, of St. Anthony, died on the scene of a rollover crash off U.S. Highway 20 by southbound exit 337 (Rexburg north exit). The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. The area was closed for several hours while law enforcement investigated.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
oilcity.news

Weekly arrest report (9/2/22–9/8/22)

CASPER, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Idaho State Journal

Woman dies, 3-year-old seriously injured after both were ejected in crash near Idaho-Utah border

TREMONTON, Utah — A minivan passenger died on Tuesday after being ejected from the vehicle on I-15 near Tremonton along the Idaho-Utah border. Around 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, a Ford Freestar minivan with six occupants was headed northbound at a speed purportedly far below the posted speed limit. Traveling in the right lane, the minivan “was rear-ended by a Freightliner...
TREMONTON, UT

