Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Scott Frost fired as Nebraska coach following 1-2 start
In a statement from the University of Nebraska Athletic Department on Sunday, it was announced that Scott Frost has been fired.
Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job
The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
3 Coaches Named Top Targets For The Nebraska Job
It remains to be seen whether Nebraska can reel in a high-profile head coach to take over for Scott Frost after this season. But insiders are already putting together their shortlists for candidates. For Associated Press college football insider Ralph D. Russo, there are three coaches that are at the...
Former Nebraska Star Tweets He’s Ready to Be Program’s Next Coach
The Cornhuskers are in need of a new program leader after firing Scott Frost on Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Georgia Southern trolls Nebraska on social media following road win in Lincoln
Georgia Southern rolled into Lincoln and knocked off Nebraska Saturday night, and the Eagles are taking time to enjoy this win. Despite playing at home in Memorial Stadium, the Huskers were unable to generate much defensive pressure on the Eagles. Though Georgia Southern did have some miscues, the offense scored time and time again and eventually landed the knockout blow at 45-42.
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs Georgia Southern: The Game Thread!
Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 85,458. TV: The game will be televised on FS1 with play-by-play by Noah Eagle and analyst Mark Helfrich. It can be streamed on the Fox Sports App with a login from your service provider. Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be...
Nebraska Reveals How Much It's Paying Scott Frost
Scott Frost is no longer the head coach at Nebraska, but he's walking away a rich man. The Huskers announced on Sunday that they've fired the former quarterback turned head coach. Frost is getting his full contract buyout, too. The Huskers will be paying all of Frost's $15 million contract...
KETV.com
WATCH: Huskers' head coach Scott Frost, post-loss press conference
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska fell to Georgia Southern in Saturday's matchup at Memorial Stadium, 45-42. With a constant back-and-forth game up until the last minute, hear what head coach Scott Frost had to say about the team's performance. You can find complete coverage and highlights of the game here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Corn Nation
Volleyball: #2 Nebraska vs. Long Beach State Preview
#2 Nebraska (6-0) vs Long Beach State (4-1) When: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 3:00 pm (CT) Nebraska fans will see a couple familiar faces on the Long Beach State court and bench this afternoon. Former Husker middle, Callie Schwarzenbach is a starting for the Beach and former associate head coach for Nebraska, Tyler Hildebrand is the Head Coach. They are 4-1 in the season, with their lone loss to ranked Oregon, and boasting wins over Oregon State, Portland State, Boise State and Notre Dame. Maybe not a murderer’s row, but these are some good wins.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
CBS News
Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days
LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
York News-Times
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
BREAKING: Serious crash in Ashland
A Friday cold front brings in fall temps and rain chances. A teenager pleads guilty to attempted first-degree murder. Housing for adults with disabilities in Omaha-metro. An apartment complex for adults with developmental disabilities is in the works. Drought leaving farmers worried. Updated: 17 hours ago. For the first time...
KETV.com
Lincoln police looking for missing 12-year-old
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are looking for a missing 12-year-old they say was last seen Saturday, Sept. 10 near 14th and Peach streets. Danai Helstadter is 5'3" and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Danai has dark brown that is neck-length. Lincoln police tweeted the missing child alert at 6:47...
News Channel Nebraska
Meth arrest after Highway 2 accident
SIDNEY, Iowa – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports a methamphetamine arrest following a Highway 2 accident on Saturday, Sept. 3. A press release says deputies responded at 1:05 a.m. to a one-vehicle accident near the 195th Street intersection, where a Cadillac XTS, driven by Jay Tyler, 54 of Medford, Ore., failed to negotiate the lane changeover in the construction zone and stuck a cement barricade.
KETV.com
Family hopes to help others in sharing grief after former Omaha police officer's suicide
Hundreds of people paid their final respects to former Omaha police Officer Keith Thompson. Thompson died in his home Aug. 31, almost exactly 26 years after he was critically hurt on the job. Thompson suffered a brain injury and was paralyzed from the chest down. He hoped to walk again...
kfornow.com
Man Found Dead At Lincoln Motel Identified
Lincoln Police at the scene of a reported suspicious death outside of a motel near NW 12th and West Bond Street on Sept 1, 2022. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Police today identified 49 year old Ronnie Patz, a Lincoln resident, as the man found dead at a Motel 6 near the airport last week. No charges have been filed in the death yet, but 55 year old William Wright is being held as “the only person of interest at this time” according to Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man arrested on multiple warrants after being found passed out in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was arrested in Milford on Wednesday after giving deputies a fake name when he was found passed out in his vehicle, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office said. While deputies were checking on an unconscious man in his vehicle, they found a...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Woman Fires Warning Shots As Man Tries To Steal Her Trailer
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–An attempted theft of a trailer with an ATV on it was thwarted by a 58-year-old woman, who woke up just after 2am Thursday at her home near 77th and South Street to her dog barking and seeing a white man outside try to steal the trailer by hooking it up to a white truck.
KETV.com
A 25-year-old man dies after car collides with pole, according to Lincoln police
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 25-year-old man died after a car crashed into a pole Monday in Lincoln, according to authorities. Around 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the crash near Holdrege Street and N. Cotner Boulevard. Lincoln police said a preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was northbound on N. Cotner and lost control as it attempted to turn eastbound onto Holdrege.
Comments / 0