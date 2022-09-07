#2 Nebraska (6-0) vs Long Beach State (4-1) When: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 3:00 pm (CT) Nebraska fans will see a couple familiar faces on the Long Beach State court and bench this afternoon. Former Husker middle, Callie Schwarzenbach is a starting for the Beach and former associate head coach for Nebraska, Tyler Hildebrand is the Head Coach. They are 4-1 in the season, with their lone loss to ranked Oregon, and boasting wins over Oregon State, Portland State, Boise State and Notre Dame. Maybe not a murderer’s row, but these are some good wins.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO