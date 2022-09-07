EUGENE, Ore. -- After an alleged attempted abduction Wednesday morning, the Eugene Police Department is on the lookout for two suspects. The EPD says at about 7:45 a.m. on September 7, they received a report that two men had attempted an abduction in the north Terry Street and Royal Avenue area. Police say a woman told them she was walking her young son to a nearby school when two men in a sedan accosted them. According to police, the woman told them the sedan drove near them for a while, with the passenger threatening at one point to “get” them. Police say the woman kept away from the vehicle, yelled for help and pounded on nearby doors to get assistance. The suspects drove away when people came out to help the woman, police say.

EUGENE, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO