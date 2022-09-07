Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16
BOWLING GREEN — The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect...
wcluradio.com
Virginia Kelsey Paris
Virginia Kelsey Paris, 89, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of General Electric, former employee of Washington Overall Manufacturing and member of Trammel Fork Missionary Baptist Church for 77 years, where she served as a former Sunday school teacher and treasurer. She was a daughter of the late Devo Dewey Kelsey and Iris Neva Pruitt Kelsey and wife of the late Howard Wayne Paris.
wcluradio.com
Thornbury, Schroeder appointed to state boards, councils
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week various appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions which included two people from Glasgow. Gov. Beshear has appointed Dr. Aneeta Bhatia and Dr. Tamella Cassis as members of the State Board of Medical Licensure. The Governor has also reappointed Dr. William Thornbury Jr.
wcluradio.com
Frank Riherd
Frank Barrett Riherd, age 88, passed away in the arms of his loving wife and daughter at his home on Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Glasgow, Kentucky. The Barren County native was the son of the late W.T and Mary White Riherd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Riherd, and his brother, Joe Riherd.
wcluradio.com
Gerald “Wormy” Taylor
Gerald “Wormy” Taylor, 80, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at his residence. The Capital Hill, KY native was a retired employee of F.M.C. and a carpenter. He was a son of the late James Riley Taylor and Estell Wheat Taylor Anderson. He is survived...
wcluradio.com
Bradley Allen Muse
Bradley Allen Muse, age 40 of Marrowbone, Kentucky passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at UK Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, KY. Bradley was born on January 17, 1982 in Cumberland County, KY to Steve Muse and Donna Tatusch. He was a U.S. Army veteran beginning his military service assigned to the 188 Military Police Company in the Republic of Korea, serving there from 2007 until 2009. In 2009 he was assigned to the 23rd Division Military Policy Company at Fort Drum, NY and later deployed for service in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom for one year. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. After his military service Bradley worked for 8 years as maintenance supervisor for Eagle Ridge Apartment Complex in Fort Drum, New York until returning to Cumberland County. He was a member of American Legion Post 6 in San Diego, California. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Kenneth and Hazel Hewitt and Mickel Muse.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Barren Co. accident
BARERN COUNT, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details surrounding a fatal accident yesterday near Cave City. KSP Post 3 received a request shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. KSP stated the scene was located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City area.
WBKO
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
wnky.com
KSP responds to fatal accident near Cave City
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP is investigating a fatal collision just outside Cave City. KSP responded to the crash involving two vehicles on KY 90 as of around 1:30 p.m. According to authorities, one person has died as a result of the...
wnky.com
Man cited in hit-and-run accident in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man was cited after police say he left the scene of an accident in Russellville. The Russellville Police Department responded Wednesday to an injury accident on Bowling Green Road. A woman was traveling westbound on Bowling Green Road when police say a vehicle driven by...
wcluradio.com
Philip Delk
Philip Lewis Delk, age 49, of Glasgow, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at U of L Hospital. He was born in Bowling Green, KY on May 29, 1973, to the late Philip Muncie Delk and Patricia Ann (Fields) Delk. who still survives. Philip was a mechanic at Glasgow Tire. In...
wtloam.com
Laurel County Suspicious Vehicle Complaint Leads To Three Arrests
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler and Deputy Travis Napier were dispatched to a business parking lot off KY 490 at School Street to investigate a complaint of a suspicious vehicle blocking a driveway and partially in the road. Deputies found the vehicle and learned that three men had exited the vehicle walked away from the scene. Deputies were given descriptions of the men and were able to find them nearby. 40-year-old William Malicoat of Campbellsville was found with suspected meth and was a wanted parole violator, 49-year-old Paul Brown of Corbin was also found with suspected meth and 45-year-old Dirk Justice of Manchester was wanted in Laurel County for failure to appear in court. All three were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Deputy Brad Mink and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo assisted at the scene.
wnky.com
Bowling Green man flown to hospital following motorcycle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A local man has been flown to a hospital following a motorcycle accident on U.S. 31-W Bypass. According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers responded to an injury accident on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. Authorities stated they came into contact with a Harley Davidson motorcycle operator who could not speak to officials due to the multiple injuries he sustained.
wcluradio.com
Renetta Estes
Renetta Hamilton Estes of Canmer passed away Monday, September 12th at the age of 90 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in the Pascal community on June 8, 1932 to the late Ned & Pauline McCubbin Hamilton. Renetta was a homemaker and she was a member of the Joyner’s Chapel Church.
wcluradio.com
Charles Jessie
Charles Eugene Logan Jessie, 10 of Edmonton, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow after a lifelong illness. Charles was born December 24, 2011 to James and Laura Jewell Jessie of Edmonton. Besides his parents Charles is survived by his brothers Damian and James...
wcluradio.com
Margaret Deckard McGuire
Margaret Deckard McGuire, age 89, of Beaumont, KY passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. Born February 26, 1933 in Glasgow, KY she was a daughter of the late Alvie and Katie Harper Deckard. She was the wife of Mike Reid McGuire, who survives. They were married 59 years. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
whopam.com
Driver killed in Logan County accident
A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a location on US 79 South about 2:15 a.m. and found an overturned pickup. Investigation determined 46-year old Richard Jeremy Moats of Alvaton had been driving the pickup northbound...
WBKO
Death investigation underway in Russellville after 19-year-old found dead
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department is investigating a death after a 19-year-old female was found dead. Authorities responded to a home on McArthur Street for an unresponsive female on Wednesday. Police located Ania Hardesty, 19, dead in her bedroom. Multiple agencies are investigating including the South Central...
wcluradio.com
Albert “JuneBug” Ray Jr.
Albert “JuneBug” Ray Jr. of Campbellsville, Kentucky, son of the late Albert Arvin Ray Sr. and Sudie Mae Scott Ray, was born on Sunday, March 30, 1958 in Green County and departed this life on Saturday, September 10, 2022. He was 64 years, 5 months, and 11 days of age.
wcluradio.com
Rachel Lorene Page Ferguson
Rachel Lorene Page Ferguson, age 67, of Tompkinsville passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at her home. Born May 28, 1955 in Tompkinsville she was the daughter of the late Layton and Hazel Ballard Page. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Alton Ferguson. She worked as a...
