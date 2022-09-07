ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

wskg.org

Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads

(WAMC) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat said the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties and New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Montgomery Police Officer Charged With Stalking

A police officer from the Hudson Valley was charged with stalking. State Police arrested 53-year-old Orange County resident Kenneth Memmelaar, of Goshen, in Montgomery on Monday, Sept. 12, New York State Police reported. Memmelaar was charged with fourth-degree stalking in relation to "a series of incidents reported to State Police...
MONTGOMERY, NY
HuntingtonNow

State Declares Emergency Over Polio

New York declared a state of emergency Friday over the discovery of polio in several counties. Evidence of the polio virus has been found in Rockland, Orange and Nassau Counties. A Rockland County man was recently diagnosed with a case of paralytic polio. Other evidence, including Nassau, the virus was found in wastewater around Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing, Roslyn and surrounding areas, Newsday said.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
City
New Paltz, NY
New Paltz, NY
Crime & Safety
hudsonvalleyone.com

Minimal environmental impact as a moral imperative

In the 33 years since she lost the use of her legs, Deborah Mellen has learned how important design is to disabled people. Ever since she has been in a wheelchair, she has felt marginalized by design — kept out of most stores and restaurants in Woodstock and out of her friends’ homes that have stairs.
WOODSTOCK, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Town of Ulster Hose Fire Company Hosts 9/11 Ceremony

A ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States was held Saturday morning at Ulster Hose 5 department building at 830 Ulster Avenue. Participants included the company’s firefighters, the honor guard of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Department, and the Ulster County AOH Pipe and Drum Band. Ward Todd was the emcee and Assistant Fire Chief Mathew Molinaro spoke and fire chief Shawn Heppner declared signal 5-5-5-5, a sign of honor and respect for all firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice. Refreshments were served.
ULSTER, NY
News 12

Paterson teachers and staff protest on the first day of school

Students were greeted by faculty and staff in Paterson outside of the classroom on the sidewalks Wednesday morning. Teachers say they are frustrated and protesting their working conditions after failing to reach a contact agreement this past spring. Gina DeSino, a physical education teacher, Norman S. Weir School said, "They...
PATERSON, NJ
hudsonvalleyone.com

WFF’s Youth Film Lab marks fifth year with free Kingston screening September 15

With summer drawing to a close, it’s time for Hudson Valley cinephiles to start getting excited about the return of the Woodstock Film Festival. It’ll be back for its 23rd year September 28 through October 2, at full blast after two years of being scaled back and partially virtual due to the COVID pandemic. For those who can’t stand to wait, there’s a free special event coming up at Kingston’s Old Dutch Church on Thursday, September 15 that’ll offer a taste of what the organization behind the Festival has been up to in our local communities in between annual extravaganzas.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

21 years on, New Paltz remembers lives lost on 9/11

On the morning of September 11, New Paltz remembered and honored the lives that were lost 21 years ago on September 11, 2001. The event was organized by Butch Dener and held at the 9-11 memorial at the New Paltz Fire Department, located at the corner of Henry W. Dubois Drive and North Putt Corners Road.
NEW PALTZ, NY
101.5 WPDH

School Bus Issues in the Hudson Valley Have Many Parents Angry

Almost every school district in the Hudson Valley is dealing with some sort of problem with their kids getting to school this year. It's been well documented over the last few years that there is a widespread shortage of school bus drivers. The shortage is being felt in many of the Hudson Valley school districts and parents are looking for answers.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Downing Park Polly searched by Newburgh Police

NEWBURGH – City Police spent much of Friday at the Downing Park Polly in Newburgh and Police Chief Anthony Geraci said they were “looking for evidence in regards to an ongoing investigation.”. He said no other information could be released at this time. The search came at a...
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

What to NYC transplants look for when relocating to Ulster County?

New York City can become overwhelming at times, especially if one spends each waking hour within it. Fortunately, a far more serene location lies to its north. New York’s Hudson Valley is the perfect spot for a much-needed retreat. While having a place to stay from time to time to unwind is a luxury in itself, deciding on an ideal home is the first step toward building a livable future in the area. What do Hudson Valley home buyers look for?
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

