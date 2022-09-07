Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
wskg.org
Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads
(WAMC) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat said the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties and New York City.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Three former administrators file federal lawsuit against Middletown school district
“A student wrote to me … ‘Mr. Perez! I was riding to Dairy Queen a little while ago with my parents and we think we saw you driving on East Main. I recognized your beard! You have a white car, right?’”. Omar Perez laughed at the text...
Montgomery Police Officer Charged With Stalking
A police officer from the Hudson Valley was charged with stalking. State Police arrested 53-year-old Orange County resident Kenneth Memmelaar, of Goshen, in Montgomery on Monday, Sept. 12, New York State Police reported. Memmelaar was charged with fourth-degree stalking in relation to "a series of incidents reported to State Police...
State Declares Emergency Over Polio
New York declared a state of emergency Friday over the discovery of polio in several counties. Evidence of the polio virus has been found in Rockland, Orange and Nassau Counties. A Rockland County man was recently diagnosed with a case of paralytic polio. Other evidence, including Nassau, the virus was found in wastewater around Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing, Roslyn and surrounding areas, Newsday said.
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
NBC New York
NY Declares Polio Emergency as Another County Finds Virus in Wastewater
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday as yet another county announced detection of the virus in wastewater samples, a sign the outbreak continues to spread throughout the Empire State. The governor's declaration came the same day local authorities on Long Island said recent testing...
New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man In Hudson Valley
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by New York State Police during what's described as a "mental health crisis." On Saturday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation is underway after a New York State trooper fatally shot a man in Ulster County, New York.
Hudson Valley Man Accused Of DWI on I-84, Assaulting New York Officer
A Hudson Valley man is accused of driving drunk on I-84 and later beating a police officer with his cellphone. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., New York State Police from Orange County responded to the Wallkill Rest Area off Interstate 84 westbound in the town of Wallkill for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Minimal environmental impact as a moral imperative
In the 33 years since she lost the use of her legs, Deborah Mellen has learned how important design is to disabled people. Ever since she has been in a wheelchair, she has felt marginalized by design — kept out of most stores and restaurants in Woodstock and out of her friends’ homes that have stairs.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Town of Ulster Hose Fire Company Hosts 9/11 Ceremony
A ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States was held Saturday morning at Ulster Hose 5 department building at 830 Ulster Avenue. Participants included the company’s firefighters, the honor guard of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Department, and the Ulster County AOH Pipe and Drum Band. Ward Todd was the emcee and Assistant Fire Chief Mathew Molinaro spoke and fire chief Shawn Heppner declared signal 5-5-5-5, a sign of honor and respect for all firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice. Refreshments were served.
News 12
Paterson teachers and staff protest on the first day of school
Students were greeted by faculty and staff in Paterson outside of the classroom on the sidewalks Wednesday morning. Teachers say they are frustrated and protesting their working conditions after failing to reach a contact agreement this past spring. Gina DeSino, a physical education teacher, Norman S. Weir School said, "They...
hudsonvalleyone.com
WFF’s Youth Film Lab marks fifth year with free Kingston screening September 15
With summer drawing to a close, it’s time for Hudson Valley cinephiles to start getting excited about the return of the Woodstock Film Festival. It’ll be back for its 23rd year September 28 through October 2, at full blast after two years of being scaled back and partially virtual due to the COVID pandemic. For those who can’t stand to wait, there’s a free special event coming up at Kingston’s Old Dutch Church on Thursday, September 15 that’ll offer a taste of what the organization behind the Festival has been up to in our local communities in between annual extravaganzas.
hudsonvalleyone.com
21 years on, New Paltz remembers lives lost on 9/11
On the morning of September 11, New Paltz remembered and honored the lives that were lost 21 years ago on September 11, 2001. The event was organized by Butch Dener and held at the 9-11 memorial at the New Paltz Fire Department, located at the corner of Henry W. Dubois Drive and North Putt Corners Road.
School Bus Issues in the Hudson Valley Have Many Parents Angry
Almost every school district in the Hudson Valley is dealing with some sort of problem with their kids getting to school this year. It's been well documented over the last few years that there is a widespread shortage of school bus drivers. The shortage is being felt in many of the Hudson Valley school districts and parents are looking for answers.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Downing Park Polly searched by Newburgh Police
NEWBURGH – City Police spent much of Friday at the Downing Park Polly in Newburgh and Police Chief Anthony Geraci said they were “looking for evidence in regards to an ongoing investigation.”. He said no other information could be released at this time. The search came at a...
2 more NJ cops sentenced for robbing Paterson residents during illegal searches
Two more Paterson police officers were sentenced on Friday for illegally searching, beating and robbing the people they swore an oath to protect, according to the Department of Justice.
hudsonvalleyone.com
What to NYC transplants look for when relocating to Ulster County?
New York City can become overwhelming at times, especially if one spends each waking hour within it. Fortunately, a far more serene location lies to its north. New York’s Hudson Valley is the perfect spot for a much-needed retreat. While having a place to stay from time to time to unwind is a luxury in itself, deciding on an ideal home is the first step toward building a livable future in the area. What do Hudson Valley home buyers look for?
News 12
"Warrant Wednesday" shines social media spotlight on wanted suspects in town of Newburgh
Town of Newburgh police are taking to social media to find crime suspects. Authorities are putting up dozens of wanted posters on their Facebook page in a campaign they call "Warrant Wednesday." Anyone with information on any of the suspects is asked to call them at (845) 564-1100. They say...
Checks, financial documents being stolen from Westchester County post office drop-off points
Curbside post office boxes have been broken into by force or with a stolen key, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's office. There have also been reports of the mailboxes being stolen from the street and thieves using fishing techniques to take mail out of the boxes.
Comments / 4