With summer drawing to a close, it’s time for Hudson Valley cinephiles to start getting excited about the return of the Woodstock Film Festival. It’ll be back for its 23rd year September 28 through October 2, at full blast after two years of being scaled back and partially virtual due to the COVID pandemic. For those who can’t stand to wait, there’s a free special event coming up at Kingston’s Old Dutch Church on Thursday, September 15 that’ll offer a taste of what the organization behind the Festival has been up to in our local communities in between annual extravaganzas.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO