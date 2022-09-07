Read full article on original website
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
Oregon Ducks optimistic offensive guard Ryan Walk, receiver Seven McGee will return vs. BYU
The Oregon Ducks are optimistic that several injured players, including offensive guard Ryan Walk, will return for this week’s game against No. 12 BYU. Walk, who injured his left knee during a season-opening loss to Georgia, went through pregame warmups before Oregon’s win over Eastern Washington last week, but did not play during the game. The sixth-year senior, receiver Seven McGee, kicker Andrew Boyle and running back Jordan James could all be available for the No. 25 Ducks (1-1) against the Cougars on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX).
Oregon Ducks open as touchdown favorites in top 25 matchup with BYU, line quickly moves closer
Oregon opened as a touchdown favorite in a top 25 matchup with BYU, but the line quickly moved closer to a field goal. The No. 25 Ducks opened as 6.5-point favorites against the No. 12 Cougars (2-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, FOX) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line quickly moved towards BYU and is Oregon minus-3.5 as of 11:30 a.m. PT Sunday.
Oregon Ducks host top 25 matchup vs. BYU: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks host the BYU Cougars Saturday afternoon in a meeting between ranked teams at Autzen Stadium. Here’s a sneak peek of the matchup:. No. 25 Oregon (1-1) vs. No. 12 BYU (2-0) When: Sept. 17 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
Jack Colletto’s game-winning TD as time expires lifts Oregon State Beavers over Fresno State: Game at a glance
With the game on the line, trailing by three at the Fresno State 2-yard line with three seconds left, the Oregon State Beavers turned to Jack Colletto. Colletto ran right and punched it in for a touchdown as time expired on Saturday night to lift the Beavers to a 35-32 victory over the Bulldogs after a thrilling final few minutes at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, California.
‘The Beavers win at chocolate’: Memes, jokes, fan reaction from Oregon State’s thrilling win at Fresno State
The Oregon State Beavers claimed a historic victory over Fresno State in the most thrilling way possible Saturday as Jack Colletto scored the go-ahead touchdown on the game’s final play to give the Beavers football program their first win at Bulldog Stadium in program history, a place that has been cruel to Oregon State for many years. Fans, local and national media members and others who stayed up to watch the game, relished the exciting ending and shared their thoughts on social media as it all went down. Here’s a look at what everyone was saying after Oregon State scored the incredible win.
Rewinding Oregon State Beavers’ 35-32 win at Fresno State
Oregon State makes its 2022 road debut as the Beavers play the Fresno State Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Valley Children’s Stadium. OSU is winless in six previous tries at Fresno State.
