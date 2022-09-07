ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington's Roots and Heritage festival returns for busy weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The annual Roots and Heritage festival returned this weekend after a 2-year hiatus, and those that contributed to the festivities are sharing their thoughts about its in-person return. What You Need To Know. The Roots and Heritage festival is back in-person with events and more after...
Childers, Yoakam, Stapleton headlining Kentucky Rising flood relief concert

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Some of the biggest names in country music are descending on Lexington next month to raise money for eastern Kentucky flood relief. Three native Kentuckians are hosting a benefit concert at Rupp Arena to support flood recovery. Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers are co-headliners...
Stoops: Rodriguez will return for No. 9 Kentucky on Oct. 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said that leading rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr. will return from an unspecified absence on Oct. 1 for the No. 9 Wildcats’ Southeastern Conference matchup at No. 20 Mississippi. What You Need To Know. Chris Rodriguez Jr. will return from his...
