George Davis
George Edward Davis, 81, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 10th, at Hospice House of Bowling Green. George was born in Tompkinsville, KY on January 2, 1941, a son of the late Edna Mae (Denton) and George Ezra Davis. On June 10, 1961, he married Linda Sue...
Philip Delk
Philip Lewis Delk, age 49, of Glasgow, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at U of L Hospital. He was born in Bowling Green, KY on May 29, 1973, to the late Philip Muncie Delk and Patricia Ann (Fields) Delk. who still survives. Philip was a mechanic at Glasgow Tire. In...
Bradley Allen Muse
Bradley Allen Muse, age 40 of Marrowbone, Kentucky passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at UK Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, KY. Bradley was born on January 17, 1982 in Cumberland County, KY to Steve Muse and Donna Tatusch. He was a U.S. Army veteran beginning his military service assigned to the 188 Military Police Company in the Republic of Korea, serving there from 2007 until 2009. In 2009 he was assigned to the 23rd Division Military Policy Company at Fort Drum, NY and later deployed for service in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom for one year. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. After his military service Bradley worked for 8 years as maintenance supervisor for Eagle Ridge Apartment Complex in Fort Drum, New York until returning to Cumberland County. He was a member of American Legion Post 6 in San Diego, California. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Kenneth and Hazel Hewitt and Mickel Muse.
Gerald “Wormy” Taylor
Gerald “Wormy” Taylor, 80, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at his residence. The Capital Hill, KY native was a retired employee of F.M.C. and a carpenter. He was a son of the late James Riley Taylor and Estell Wheat Taylor Anderson. He is survived...
Thornbury, Schroeder appointed to state boards, councils
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week various appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions which included two people from Glasgow. Gov. Beshear has appointed Dr. Aneeta Bhatia and Dr. Tamella Cassis as members of the State Board of Medical Licensure. The Governor has also reappointed Dr. William Thornbury Jr.
Frank Riherd
Frank Barrett Riherd, age 88, passed away in the arms of his loving wife and daughter at his home on Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Glasgow, Kentucky. The Barren County native was the son of the late W.T and Mary White Riherd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Riherd, and his brother, Joe Riherd.
Virginia Kelsey Paris
Virginia Kelsey Paris, 89, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of General Electric, former employee of Washington Overall Manufacturing and member of Trammel Fork Missionary Baptist Church for 77 years, where she served as a former Sunday school teacher and treasurer. She was a daughter of the late Devo Dewey Kelsey and Iris Neva Pruitt Kelsey and wife of the late Howard Wayne Paris.
Richard Jeramy Moats
Richard Jeramy Moats, 46 of Alvaton passed away as a result of injuries sustained from an automobile accident on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The Warren County native was a sales director for Flowers Baking Company and a member of Friendship Community Church. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Julia Anna Johnson and paternal grandparents, Herbert Laverne and Dorothy Moats.
Rachel Lorene Page Ferguson
Rachel Lorene Page Ferguson, age 67, of Tompkinsville passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at her home. Born May 28, 1955 in Tompkinsville she was the daughter of the late Layton and Hazel Ballard Page. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Alton Ferguson. She worked as a...
Albert “JuneBug” Ray Jr.
Albert “JuneBug” Ray Jr. of Campbellsville, Kentucky, son of the late Albert Arvin Ray Sr. and Sudie Mae Scott Ray, was born on Sunday, March 30, 1958 in Green County and departed this life on Saturday, September 10, 2022. He was 64 years, 5 months, and 11 days of age.
Joe Moore
Joe Moore, age 63, of Cave city, died Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born in Columbus, OH, on August 11, 1959, to the late Hershell Moore and the late Hazel (Towell) Moore. He is survived by his wife, Joann Moore; one daughter, Michelle Lembke; three stepsons, Joe David Childress,...
Wilma Ann Jones
Wilma Ann Jones, age 83, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2022 in Smiths Grove, Kentucky. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Leonard W. Gilbreath, Sr. and Mary Helen (White) Gilbreath. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her soulmate and husband of 28 years, Ulan K. Jones, her sister Ena Taylor and her brother Leonard Gilbreath, Jr.
Renetta Estes
Renetta Hamilton Estes of Canmer passed away Monday, September 12th at the age of 90 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in the Pascal community on June 8, 1932 to the late Ned & Pauline McCubbin Hamilton. Renetta was a homemaker and she was a member of the Joyner’s Chapel Church.
Margaret Deckard McGuire
Margaret Deckard McGuire, age 89, of Beaumont, KY passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. Born February 26, 1933 in Glasgow, KY she was a daughter of the late Alvie and Katie Harper Deckard. She was the wife of Mike Reid McGuire, who survives. They were married 59 years. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Charles Jessie
Charles Eugene Logan Jessie, 10 of Edmonton, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow after a lifelong illness. Charles was born December 24, 2011 to James and Laura Jewell Jessie of Edmonton. Besides his parents Charles is survived by his brothers Damian and James...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16
BOWLING GREEN — The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect...
Officials investigating fatal crash along Highway 90
CAVE CITY — Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision in Barren County. Little information is available at this time, but authorities confirmed two vehicles were involved – a passenger car and box truck. Officials said the crash is just outside of Cave City in the 9100 block of Happy Valley Road.
