Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
NEWSBTC

Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO)

With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).
decrypt.co

The Ethereum Merge Matters for Everyone in Crypto

All eyes in crypto are on the merge—and not just the Ethereum crowd. The event matters for Bitcoiners and everyone else. After years and years of delays, the Ethereum merge is upon us. The event formerly known as Ethereum 2.0, when the proof-of-work Ethereum mainnet will merge with the proof-of-stake beacon chain, could happen as soon as Tuesday.
decrypt.co

This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Rebound, LUNA Moons

The new British government sounds bullish on crypto, while discussions in Washington about regulation are intensifying. For the first time in many weeks amid a chilly crypto winter, Bitcoin and Ethereum had a great week. After dipping below $19,000 at the start of the week, Bitcoin then enjoyed a steady...
dailyhodl.com

Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoin Pops As Coinbase Announces Full Crypto Rollout

US crypto exchange giant Coinbase is announcing the full rollout of Aurora (AURORA) across all retail trading platforms. According to the project’s website, Aurora “is an Ethereum (ETH) Virtual Machine created by the team at the NEAR Protocol, delivering a turn-key solution for developers to operate their apps on an Ethereum-compatible, high-throughput, scalable and future-safe platform, with low transaction costs for their users.”
bitcoinist.com

Cardano, Bitcoin, and Big Eyes – Three Crypto Tokens to Watch This Crypto Winter

The crypto winter has left a lot of investors scrambling to get more out of their portfolios. With the huge price slashes, crypto tokens have experienced, it is normal for investors to feel fear and uncertainty. As the crypto winter continues to affect token prices, investors are advised not to miss this opportunity to buy the dip. They should embrace the price discounts on token prices and load up on good projects that are currently trading below their value. Before purchasing any crypto tokens, investors are encouraged to conduct thorough research into the projects to prevent the purchase of duds or poor projects. Fundamentals, use cases, and tokenomics are three areas investors should investigate before allocating capital to any project.
Benzinga

Is Bitcoin A Security Token?

The cryptocurrency space is full of jargon that can leave many scratching their heads. Whether you are starting out in cryptocurrency or blockchain or are an advanced trader, it is pivotal to understand the difference between security tokens and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. The Answer:. No, Bitcoin is not a...
cryptoglobe.com

Raoul Pal: XRP Ledger (XRPL) Will Be ‘At the Center’ of the World’s Move to CBDCs

Recently, former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal explained why he is bullish on Ripple and the XRPL Ledger (XRPL). Prior to founding macro economic and investment strategy research service Global Macro Investor (GMI) in 2005, Pal co-managed the GLG Global Macro Fund in London for global asset management firm GLG Partners (which is now called “Man GLG”). Before that, Pal worked at Goldman Sachs, where he co-managed the European hedge fund sales business in Equities and Equity Derivatives. Currently, he is the CEO of finance and business video channel Real Vision, which he co-founded in 2014.
Benzinga

Ethereum And Dogecoin Backer Mark Cuban Says Crypto Is Boring Now

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban — who has long expressed support for cryptocurrencies like Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD — believes that the crypto space is missing something to take it forward as an industry. What Happened: Speaking to Kara Swisher at the 2022 Code conference, Cuban said that...
decrypt.co

This Week on Crypto Twitter: Gensler May Want Ethereum Under SEC Control, Tonga to Make Bitcoin Legal Tender

Coin Center’s Peter Van Valkenburgh also dropped the bombshell that while U.S. citizens may not be able to use Tornado Cash, the government still can. Broadly speaking, markets recovered this week despite extremely volatile midweek price movements from the leading cryptocurrencies. Over on Twitter, pundits were absorbed by Ethereum Merge updates, more crypto winter stories, and the latest saga in Gary Gensler’s unspoken war on Ethereum.
CoinDesk

Blockchain Association Sets Up New Crypto Industry PAC

The Blockchain Association is adding its own political action committee to the crypto industry’s growing array of campaign-finance efforts seeking to steer the U.S. government’s debate over digital assets. The BA PAC will contribute to the campaigns of “pro-crypto candidates” from both parties, according to Kristin Smith, the...
decrypt.co

Abra to Launch US Chartered Bank, Crypto Yield Accounts

With an expected launch date in the U.S. slated for Q1 2023, Abra Bank will soon offer trading, custody, and NFT services to Americans. Abra, a financial services company and crypto trading firm, announced the launch of three new products: Abra Bank, Abra International, and Abra Boost. Abra Bank will...
CoinDesk

Indian Agency 'Unfreezes' Bank Account of Crypto Exchange WazirX

India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) has "unfrozen" or restarted the business bank account of crypto exchange WazirX more than a month after it was frozen by the agency, the company said on Monday. Last month, the exchange's bank account was frozen by the ED in relation to a still ongoing investigation...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Huobi to Delist 7 Privacy Coins, Including Zcash, Monero

Prominent crypto exchange Huobi Global will delist seven privacy tokens next week amid broader regulatory scrutiny of such tokens, it said in a statement on Monday. “Huobi Global strictly complies with the compliance policies of every country and region and always endeavors to safeguard our users' assets,” the exchange, which is one of the largest in world, said.
