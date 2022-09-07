Read full article on original website
Watch: Joe Burrow's First Pass of 2022 Season is a 31-Yard Pick Six By Minkah Fitzpatrick
The Bengals trail the Steelers early in the first quarter
Who Is Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s Wife Annah Gore?
Get to know more about the woman married to NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and why he was so upset when their marriage news was leaked.
NFL・
Report: Ewers Likely Out 4-6 Weeks With Shoulder Sprain
The quarterback left Saturday’s game against Alabama after landing on his left arm during a play in the first quarter.
How Oklahoma Didn't Panic to Respond Against Kent State
The OU offense put up 24 third quarter points against Kent State after a lackluster first half on Saturday.
Michael Mayer Discusses Notre Dame's Loss To Marshall, Next Steps
Notre Dame captain and tight end Michael Mayer spoke about the next steps for the Irish after the loss to Marshall
