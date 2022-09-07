Read full article on original website
Related
Is Oregon really the top state for ‘quiet quitting’?
“Quiet quitting” is quite possibly the phrase of the summer. Basically the idea is that some people are doing, depending on how you look at it, either the bare minimum to maintain their employment or their actual job and nothing more, because they no longer believe in hustle culture.
Oregon 1st state to get extra funds for mental health crisis services
Oregon is the first state approved to receive expanded federal Medicaid funding for services provided by mental health crisis teams such as Cahoots in Eugene, state and federal officials announced Monday. The new stream of federal money will allow more communities to send trained mental health workers instead of police...
Oregon wildfire growth slows, evacuation orders reduced, but smoke still thick in some communities
The power is back on and evacuation orders are being lifted across Oregon as easing winds and cooler, wetter weather help limit the spread of wildfires Monday, while leaving some communities blanketed in heavy, dense smoke. The state Department of Environmental Quality issued an “air quality advisory” for central, northeast...
People are moving to Oregon again, surrendered driver’s licenses suggest
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amazon’s overwhelming presence in Morrow County: Beat Check podcast
One of the more interesting stories in Oregon is playing out in Morrow County. It includes a nonprofit internet provider, a handful of local politicians and… Amazon – one of the world’s most powerful companies. On the latest episode of Beat Check with The Oregonian, we chat...
Most PGE customers regain power after preventive shutoffs
Portland General Electric has restored power to 90% of the 37,000 customers who lost power to mitigate wildfire risk over the weekend, a spokesperson for the utility said Sunday evening. PGE shut off power in 10 “public safety power shutoff” areas to prevent lines damaged by high winds from sparking...
What education issues matter most to you? Help shape The Oregonian’s coverage of schools
You might have heard the exciting news that the Oregonian has added new members to its education team this year, expanding our coverage into higher education and early education in addition our focus on the state’s K-12 schools. As we ramp up our coverage this fall, we want to...
Energy secretary says Idaho computer chip plant makes US more resilient
Chipmaker Micron’s planned $15 billion investment in a new factory in the company’s hometown of Boise will help protect the United States from the vulnerabilities of a globalized semiconductor market, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Monday. “It is time to get America making things again, with American...
RELATED PEOPLE
Readers respond: Why keep state education department?
As we consider dumbing down high school education requirements why not simply eliminate the need for any education? (“Oregon should make high school diplomas easier to earn, require a financial literacy course, education department says,” Sept. 3) We can also get rid of the Oregon Department of Education and their asinine recommendations. The wasted money currently being spent will then fund welfare programs for those who will not be employable since they cannot read, write or do basic math. That, too, will result in yet another waste of taxpayer money.
Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland
A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
Cedar Creek sees growth overnight as Oregon wildfires continue to burn
UPDATE, 7:30 a.m., Sept. 11: Officials announced the Cedar Creek fire had grown again Sunday morning to almost 86,000 acres, expanding to more than twice the size it had been on Friday. “The winds, dry fuels, high temperatures, low humidities have combined to create extreme fire activity,” fire officials said on Facebook on Saturday.
Oregon’s governor candidates diverge on homelessness, voter-approved drug laws
Each of Oregon’s three leading candidates for governor is promising to bring the answers needed to end homelessness that numerous governors before them couldn’t deliver. Oregon’s long-running homelessness crisis intensified in recent years and highlighted the shortages of addiction treatment, affordable housing and frontline social workers. Now, with voters listing it as a top concern, former House Speaker Tina Kotek, former House Republican Leader Christine Drazan and former longtime Democratic lawmaker Betsy Johnson are focusing on the issue as they vie for the state’s top seat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Readers respond: Falling gas prices a short term win
In the short term, it’s a great relief to see gas prices come back down (“Oregon gas prices fall for 9th week in a row,” Aug 16). Americans are already struggling to pay their bills with rising inflation, and high gas prices make daily commutes expensive. However, low gas prices only encourage our dependence on gasoline for transportation.
Readers respond: State’s appalling education recommendations
Was anyone else appalled by the recommendation to lower educational standards and requirements for graduating from high school in Oregon? (“Oregon should make high school diplomas easier to earn, require a financial literacy course, education department says,” Sept. 3) Does the Oregon Board of Education think it’s doing...
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review
The Oregon governor’s race shifted into full gear this week, with the three leading candidates and their supporters ramping up spending on advertising with the summer winding down and voters turning their attention to the upcoming election. Republicans rolled out an ad that strived to paint Democrat Tina Kotek...
2 races to represent Oregon in Congress extremely close; Republicans claim they’re ahead in both, despite Democrats’ voter registration edge
Voters in two of Oregon’s six congressional districts are being pulled into contests that politics watchers say might be the closest of their kind in Oregon in a generation. Citing poll results, national and local Republican operatives claimed last week that their party’s nominees for the pair of key congressional seats had broken ahead of their Democratic rivals. They touted polls that showed significant leads for their conservative candidates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Photos of the week: Check out the top images of Oregon high school athletes for the week of Sept. 5
The second full week of Oregon high school athletics has gone, and some of the best fall athletes in the state have made serious statements early in the season. Check out some of the best photos taken this week by photographers who work with The Oregonian/OregonLive:
Alek Skarlatos, candidate for Congress, cleared of campaign cash violation
Alek Skarlatos, a Republican nominee for Congress in Oregon, was cleared this week of violating campaign finance law, months after a Democratic-aligned group filed a complaint alleging he improperly funded his campaign with money from a nonprofit he also controlled. “Democrats have created a false controversy to smear Alek Skarlatos,”...
Attempted kidnapping in Clark County foiled by victim’s neighbors; suspect arrested next day
Deputies on Saturday arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Mohamed Aly Aboulezz allegedly entered a woman’s apartment in Orchards on Friday morning and assaulted her. He “was professing his love to the victim” as he pulled her out of the apartment, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding that the suspect also made sexual-assault and death threats against her.
What TV channel is Cal Bears vs UNLV football game today? Free live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (9/10/2022)
Justin Wilcox and his California Golden Bears team look to stay unbeaten when they host the UNLV Rebels in a Week 2 college football showdown. This game kicks off on Saturday, September 10 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on Pac-12 Network. • You can...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 4