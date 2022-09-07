As we consider dumbing down high school education requirements why not simply eliminate the need for any education? (“Oregon should make high school diplomas easier to earn, require a financial literacy course, education department says,” Sept. 3) We can also get rid of the Oregon Department of Education and their asinine recommendations. The wasted money currently being spent will then fund welfare programs for those who will not be employable since they cannot read, write or do basic math. That, too, will result in yet another waste of taxpayer money.

