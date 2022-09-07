ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most PGE customers regain power after preventive shutoffs

Portland General Electric has restored power to 90% of the 37,000 customers who lost power to mitigate wildfire risk over the weekend, a spokesperson for the utility said Sunday evening. PGE shut off power in 10 “public safety power shutoff” areas to prevent lines damaged by high winds from sparking...
PORTLAND, OR
Readers respond: Why keep state education department?

As we consider dumbing down high school education requirements why not simply eliminate the need for any education? (“Oregon should make high school diplomas easier to earn, require a financial literacy course, education department says,” Sept. 3) We can also get rid of the Oregon Department of Education and their asinine recommendations. The wasted money currently being spent will then fund welfare programs for those who will not be employable since they cannot read, write or do basic math. That, too, will result in yet another waste of taxpayer money.
OREGON STATE
Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland

A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon’s governor candidates diverge on homelessness, voter-approved drug laws

Each of Oregon’s three leading candidates for governor is promising to bring the answers needed to end homelessness that numerous governors before them couldn’t deliver. Oregon’s long-running homelessness crisis intensified in recent years and highlighted the shortages of addiction treatment, affordable housing and frontline social workers. Now, with voters listing it as a top concern, former House Speaker Tina Kotek, former House Republican Leader Christine Drazan and former longtime Democratic lawmaker Betsy Johnson are focusing on the issue as they vie for the state’s top seat.
OREGON STATE
Readers respond: Falling gas prices a short term win

In the short term, it’s a great relief to see gas prices come back down (“Oregon gas prices fall for 9th week in a row,” Aug 16). Americans are already struggling to pay their bills with rising inflation, and high gas prices make daily commutes expensive. However, low gas prices only encourage our dependence on gasoline for transportation.
OREGON STATE
Readers respond: State’s appalling education recommendations

Was anyone else appalled by the recommendation to lower educational standards and requirements for graduating from high school in Oregon? (“Oregon should make high school diplomas easier to earn, require a financial literacy course, education department says,” Sept. 3) Does the Oregon Board of Education think it’s doing...
OREGON STATE
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review

The Oregon governor’s race shifted into full gear this week, with the three leading candidates and their supporters ramping up spending on advertising with the summer winding down and voters turning their attention to the upcoming election. Republicans rolled out an ad that strived to paint Democrat Tina Kotek...
OREGON STATE
2 races to represent Oregon in Congress extremely close; Republicans claim they’re ahead in both, despite Democrats’ voter registration edge

Voters in two of Oregon’s six congressional districts are being pulled into contests that politics watchers say might be the closest of their kind in Oregon in a generation. Citing poll results, national and local Republican operatives claimed last week that their party’s nominees for the pair of key congressional seats had broken ahead of their Democratic rivals. They touted polls that showed significant leads for their conservative candidates.
OREGON STATE
Attempted kidnapping in Clark County foiled by victim’s neighbors; suspect arrested next day

Deputies on Saturday arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Mohamed Aly Aboulezz allegedly entered a woman’s apartment in Orchards on Friday morning and assaulted her. He “was professing his love to the victim” as he pulled her out of the apartment, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding that the suspect also made sexual-assault and death threats against her.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
