ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan quarterback controversy is over, but there’s another issue that needs to be addressed. On Saturday, in the first start of his college career, J.J. McCarthy erased any doubt that he’s deserving of the QB1 title, completing 11 of 12 pass attempts for 229 yards and three touchdowns. His only incompletion of the night was a dropped pass, and the Wolverines scored seven touchdowns on his eight drives.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO