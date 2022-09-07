ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

ClickOnDetroit.com

Raising Cane’s opening first Michigan location in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Raising Cane’s, a restaurant chain based out of Louisiana, is opening its first Michigan location off Michigan State University’s campus next month. The newest location is set to open at 301 East Grand River Avenue near M.A.C. Street. Snap Custom Pizza was the...
EAST LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mount Pleasant Starbucks location votes to unionize

Mount Pleasant, Mich. – On Monday afternoon, Starbucks workers at the 5655 E. Pickard location found out they had won their union election. At 2 p.m. on Monday, Mount Pleasant Starbucks employees watched the National Labor Relations Board count the votes on a zoom call, the workers voted 10-1 in favor of unionizing.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence as soon as next week, a state attorney told a federal judge Monday. James Houts, a deputy state attorney general, told U.S. District Judge R. Austin...
ALABAMA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan football fans: JJ McCarthy deserves to start, but Cade McNamara deserves your respect

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan quarterback controversy is over, but there’s another issue that needs to be addressed. On Saturday, in the first start of his college career, J.J. McCarthy erased any doubt that he’s deserving of the QB1 title, completing 11 of 12 pass attempts for 229 yards and three touchdowns. His only incompletion of the night was a dropped pass, and the Wolverines scored seven touchdowns on his eight drives.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles region...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State University president’s future uncertain amid turmoil

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University’s third president in five years could be in the crosshairs of the board of trustees. According to the board chair, some trustee members are actively trying to remove him. The official comment from the university is that president Samuel Stanley is...
EAST LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Staying mostly dry Monday with rain chances at night in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Monday afternoon!. Skies will stay mostly cloudy today with lower clouds lingering. Some moisture is still trapped here at the surface. That big and slow-moving storm will slide across the Ohio and Michigan border through the afternoon hours, which will bring the dry slot of the storm’s center over Metro Detroit. It’s like being in the eye of the storm in the quiet and more peaceful middle.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Michigan abortion proposal on November ballot, what you need to know about this year’s Auto Show in the Motor City

DETROIT – A very busy week here at Local4 and Metro Detroit. Local4 along with the Detroit News put out the results of a new poll. We had the decisions on the abortion amendment as well as a voting access proposal. Editorial Page Editor of the Detroit News Nolan Finley and CEO of Focus Hope Portia Roberson joined Flashpoint to discuss the data we pulled.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Oxford High School: Officials investigating social media threat

Oxford, Mich. – On Sunday morning, Oxford High School’s school resource officer became aware of a threatening Snapchat stating, “come bring a gun to Oxford school.”. School officials say that after hours of investigations into this online threat, the author has not been identified, however, it is believed that neither the original sender or recipient are Oxford students.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dump truck crashes into home in Grosse Ile

Grosse Ile, Mich. – The Grosse Ile Police Department responded to a serious injury traffic crash report Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 2004 Mack Truck Tractor, a gravel truck, had been traveling northbound on Meridian Road when, for an unknown reason, left the roadway to the right. The truck went between trees in a front yard and struck multiple parked vehicles.
GROSSE ILE TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain showers and cooler tempertures for Metro Detroit to end the weekend

Working toward the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will see more cloud cover sticking around the region. We will also bring in the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. This is as a cold front works into the region. High temperatures remaining into the upper 70s thanks to the cloud cover and scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

More scattered showers for Metro Detroit for the beginning of the week

After a few scattered rain showers earlier this morning, most everyone has seen some on and off rain showers as we work throughout the day. We will continue the wet weather into the forecast as we had three evening and overnight hours tonight. With the rain showers, we’re not going to rule out a few thunderstorms as well. No severe weather is expected this evening, with overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s for everybody.
ENVIRONMENT

