Raising Cane’s opening first Michigan location in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Raising Cane’s, a restaurant chain based out of Louisiana, is opening its first Michigan location off Michigan State University’s campus next month. The newest location is set to open at 301 East Grand River Avenue near M.A.C. Street. Snap Custom Pizza was the...
Mount Pleasant Starbucks location votes to unionize
Mount Pleasant, Mich. – On Monday afternoon, Starbucks workers at the 5655 E. Pickard location found out they had won their union election. At 2 p.m. on Monday, Mount Pleasant Starbucks employees watched the National Labor Relations Board count the votes on a zoom call, the workers voted 10-1 in favor of unionizing.
When and where to watch Boblo Island documentary in theaters in Metro Detroit starting this week
Boblo Island. It’s one of the most iconic Detroit area things you can bring up to anyone who grew up here. It was in operation for more than 80 years, serving as a place where many families created long lasting memories at the amusement park. It’s been closed since 1993.
Michigan, Canada collaborating on project to connect trails at Detroit-Windsor border
DETROIT – Michigan is partnering with Canada to develop a “cross-border trail tourism” experience that will connect outdoor trails from both countries using the new Gordie Howe International Bridge in Detroit. Members of organizations from Canada and Michigan were set to sign a memorandum of understanding Wednesday...
State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence as soon as next week, a state attorney told a federal judge Monday. James Houts, a deputy state attorney general, told U.S. District Judge R. Austin...
Michigan football fans: JJ McCarthy deserves to start, but Cade McNamara deserves your respect
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan quarterback controversy is over, but there’s another issue that needs to be addressed. On Saturday, in the first start of his college career, J.J. McCarthy erased any doubt that he’s deserving of the QB1 title, completing 11 of 12 pass attempts for 229 yards and three touchdowns. His only incompletion of the night was a dropped pass, and the Wolverines scored seven touchdowns on his eight drives.
East Lansing police investigating shooting near Michigan State University campus
EAST LANSING, Mich. – The East Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning near Michigan State University’s campus. The shooting happened near M.A.C and Albert Street, and according to WILX, an NBC affiliate in Lansing, shots were fired around 1:30 a.m. Michigan State...
Michigan keeps taking care of business as chaos reigns throughout college football
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The college football world hardly noticed Michigan’s blowout win over a weak Hawaii team on Saturday, but considering what happened around the sport, the Wolverines are happy to keep going unnoticed. Week 2 turned out to be total chaos across college football, as several...
Board of Geographic Names vote to remove offensive slur from federal use in Michigan
The Board of Geographic Names has voted to replace 650 geographic features across the United States that use the offensive term “squ--.”. The board’s final vote was announced Friday. The term has been historically used as an offensive slur for Indigenous women. Officials state the removal of the slur is effective immediately.
Michigan State University trustees dispute reports of president’s future in his position
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University’s President Samuel Stanley who has been the university’s president for three years has confusion circulating about the future of his position. Some sources say that Stanley is being forced out due to scandals that have taken place at Michigan State...
Michigan to play Eastern Michigan University at Little Caesars Arena -- here’s how to get tickets
DETROIT, Mich. – The men’s college basketball teams from University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University will be facing off at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the game will go on presale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and will on sale to...
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles region...
Michigan State University president’s future uncertain amid turmoil
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University’s third president in five years could be in the crosshairs of the board of trustees. According to the board chair, some trustee members are actively trying to remove him. The official comment from the university is that president Samuel Stanley is...
Staying mostly dry Monday with rain chances at night in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Good Monday afternoon!. Skies will stay mostly cloudy today with lower clouds lingering. Some moisture is still trapped here at the surface. That big and slow-moving storm will slide across the Ohio and Michigan border through the afternoon hours, which will bring the dry slot of the storm’s center over Metro Detroit. It’s like being in the eye of the storm in the quiet and more peaceful middle.
Flashpoint: Michigan abortion proposal on November ballot, what you need to know about this year’s Auto Show in the Motor City
DETROIT – A very busy week here at Local4 and Metro Detroit. Local4 along with the Detroit News put out the results of a new poll. We had the decisions on the abortion amendment as well as a voting access proposal. Editorial Page Editor of the Detroit News Nolan Finley and CEO of Focus Hope Portia Roberson joined Flashpoint to discuss the data we pulled.
Oxford High School: Officials investigating social media threat
Oxford, Mich. – On Sunday morning, Oxford High School’s school resource officer became aware of a threatening Snapchat stating, “come bring a gun to Oxford school.”. School officials say that after hours of investigations into this online threat, the author has not been identified, however, it is believed that neither the original sender or recipient are Oxford students.
Dump truck crashes into home in Grosse Ile
Grosse Ile, Mich. – The Grosse Ile Police Department responded to a serious injury traffic crash report Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 2004 Mack Truck Tractor, a gravel truck, had been traveling northbound on Meridian Road when, for an unknown reason, left the roadway to the right. The truck went between trees in a front yard and struck multiple parked vehicles.
Rain showers and cooler tempertures for Metro Detroit to end the weekend
Working toward the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will see more cloud cover sticking around the region. We will also bring in the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. This is as a cold front works into the region. High temperatures remaining into the upper 70s thanks to the cloud cover and scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.
Here’s what to expect as cool, cloudy day starts work week in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A couple of cool, cloudy days to start the work week, but then we get into a very stable weather pattern with partly cloudy skies and a pretty decent warm-up on the horizon. Still hanging on to the chance for a few spotty showers overnight as a...
More scattered showers for Metro Detroit for the beginning of the week
After a few scattered rain showers earlier this morning, most everyone has seen some on and off rain showers as we work throughout the day. We will continue the wet weather into the forecast as we had three evening and overnight hours tonight. With the rain showers, we’re not going to rule out a few thunderstorms as well. No severe weather is expected this evening, with overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s for everybody.
