Georgia Southern at Nebraska Photo Gallery
Nebraska lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern on Saturday. Take a look at some photos from KLIN photographer Kenny Larabee.
Dine Out To Help Out – Wednesday, September 14, 2022
For the 34th year in a row, local eateries and beverage establishments will rally to fight hunger in Southeast Nebraska. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 92 community-minded restaurant and beverage industry locations will participate in Dine Out to Help Out by donating at least 10 percent of the days’ proceeds to the Food Bank of Lincoln to help feed neighbors in need.
Lincoln Honors the Fallen With Patriots Day Ceremonies
The City of Lincoln held multiple Patriots Day ceremonies on the 21st anniversary of 9/11. Two ceremonies were dedicated to the brave Men and Women who gave their lives for their country. The first took place at the State capitol. A large group gathered outside the capitol at 8:30 in...
LPD Investigating After Shots Are Fired Early Monday Morning
A number of Lincoln residents awoke to the sounds of gunfire around 3:00 Monday morning. LPD Investigator Scott Parker says the first gunshots were reported north of Holdrege between 28th and 30th, just west of the UNL’s east campus. He says about six minutes later, officers investigating an unrelated...
LFR, LPD Investigating Deadly Vehicle Fire
One person is dead after a vehicle around 11:15 Monday morning. Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Superior Place apartment complex near 15th and Superior around 11:15 a.m. When crews arrived they found the vehicle on fire and a man dead at the scene. Lincoln Police and...
