How fast you walk is just as important as how many steps you take in a day, research suggests.Studies found that walking 10,000 steps a day was associated with a lower risk of dementia, heart disease, cancer and death.But experts also found that a faster pace, like a power walk, showed benefits beyond how many steps were recorded.Co-lead author Dr Matthew Ahmadi, research fellow at the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre and Faculty of Medicine and Health, said: “The take-home message here is that for protective health benefits people could not only ideally aim for 10,000 steps a day...

FITNESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO