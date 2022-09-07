Read full article on original website
That Guy
5d ago
This is the 7th or 8th article this year about someone in lower Delaware having their 5th or more DUI arrest. Maybe instead of a high capacity magazine band they should start worrying about these habitual drunk drivers!
Reply(11)
10
Kevin Daye
5d ago
so she can be back out driving drunk again. These courts are a joke
Reply(4)
12
SoundsOfLaughter By Monty
4d ago
how about stop making them criminals and put them in a program to get better and do t release them till they are. stop using our sick people for profits it's wrong and inhumane. do t get me wrong I do t think it's right how they strung out on drugs. but like all drugs the government flood the medical fields w them them restrict and take them leaving people in this shape then they share w friends and get non purpose addicts who use just to use
Reply(1)
2
Related
WDEL 1150AM
State Police investigate Hares Corner shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, at the intersection of Routes 273 and 13 at Hares Corner. Troopers said just before 9 a.m. a 29-year old New Castle man went into the McDonalds suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He...
fox29.com
Officials: Woman wounded by police after she shot 2nd woman in Delaware
NEWARK, Del. - Authorities say a woman suspected of shooting another woman at a Delaware apartment complex was critically wounded by police who confronted her. The New Castle County police department says the armed woman was firing a gun when two officers encountered her at the apartment complex in Newark on Friday night.
98online.com
Arrest On Charge Of DUI Made After Newark Man Drives Vehicle Into Surf On Navy Beach At Cape Henlopen
(Delaware-surf-fishing.com) DOVER Sept 9, 2022 … Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers arrested 48-year-old Donald R. Quill Jr. of Newark, Del. on a charge of driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations Thursday evening after he drove his vehicle into the ocean on Cape Henlopen. At...
phillyvoice.com
Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean
A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEL 1150AM
Chester cyclist run over by pickup truck and killed in Kent County
A Chester man was killed when he was run over by a pickup truck as he rode his bike in Kent County. 51-year-old Larry Yarbray Sr. was part of a group of cyclists riding northbound on Apple Grove School Road near Allabands Mill Road shortly before 8:30 Saturday morning, Delaware State Police said.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating deadly Hartly crash
HARTLY, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at a high rate of speed. The Hummer lost control and veered offroad near Westville Road before striking a tree, where after impact, the Hummer rotated 180 degrees before coming to rest near the roadway.
WBOC
One Killed in Early Morning Hartly Crash
HARTLY, Del.- One person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday morning in Hartly. Delaware State Police say that a Black Hummer H2 was speeding westbound on Westville Rd. approaching Hazlettville Rd. around 1 a.m. The driver failed to follow a bend in the road and went off the west side of the roadway, hitting a large tree and spinning 180 degrees counterclockwise before coming to a stop. The SUV then caught fire.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at a high rate of speed. The Hummer failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway and exited the north edge of Westville Road. The left front corner of the Hummer then struck a large tree. After impact, the Hummer rotated 180 degrees in a counterclockwise direction until coming to a final rest off the roadway. The Hummer caught fire post impact.
firststateupdate.com
Man Arrested By Wilmington Police Gets Five Years In Federal Prison
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that a Wilmington man was sentenced on September 7, 2022, to 5 years in federal prison for possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews pronounced the sentence. According to court...
WBOC
UPDATE: Man Hit by Truck Riding Bike, Killed
KENT COUNTY, Del.- A Pennsylvania man was killed after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike Saturday morning in the Camden Wyoming area. Delaware State Police say that a group of bicyclists were riding in two rows going northbound on Apple Grove School Rd. away from Allabands Mill Rd. around 8:30 a.m. At the same time, a 2012 gray GMC Sierra was going southbound on Apple Grove School Rd.
Names released of 2 parents, 3 children found dead in Maryland home
Investigators found a handgun near the father's body, according to the sheriff's office.
WBOC
Man Arrested for Georgetown Royal Farms Attack
GEORGETOWN, Del. A Georgetown man has been charged with attempted murder after attacking a man at the Royal Farms Wednesday night. Delaware State Police say that a 38-year-old Georgetown man was assaulted by Kevin Shorter, 24, with a baseball bat inside the Royal Farms convenience store on DuPont Blvd. around 10 p.m.
Magnolia Man Arrested and Charged for Murder of 3-Month-Old
MAGNOLIA, DE – Police have announced the arrest of a twenty-seven-year-old Magnolia man in connection...
wrif.com
Guy Gets Hit With DUI After Driving Car into the Ocean
A crazy day at the beach in Delaware last Thursday night after a man drove his vehicle into the ocean. A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with DUI after he drunkenly drove his vehicle into the ocean. Witnesses called 911 after witnessing a vehicle driven by Donald R. Quill...
firststateupdate.com
Driver Killed In Fiery Crash Sunday Morning Near Hartly
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at...
firststateupdate.com
Video: County Police Take Down Shooter In Newark, Two In Critical Condition
New Castle County Police are investigating a shooting that involved two of their own. On Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 8:30 pm officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Fairway Road, Hunters Crossing Apartments, in Newark for a domestic-related incident. The initial caller advised the suspect was armed with a firearm.
Chester, Pa. man struck and killed by pickup after losing control of his bicycle in Delaware
Police say the man lost control of his bike and swerved into the other lane and was hit by a GMC Sierra.
firststateupdate.com
County Police Investigating Another Friday Shooting, This One In New Castle
On Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 6:25 pm officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Carvel Avenue in New Castle Crossing in reference to a shooting, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said officers located a 25-year-old male victim at...
firststateupdate.com
Woman Airlifted After Crash On Howell School Road In Bear
At approximately 5:46 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Christiana Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the 600 block of Howell School Road in Bear for a motor vehicle collision with entrapment and multiple patients, according to Assistant NCCEMS PIO Oliver Kocher. Upon arrival, New Castle...
fox29.com
2 women critical after New Castle County officer-involved shooting and domestic dispute
NEWARK, Del. - Two women in New Castle County are in critical condition after a reported domestic dispute and officer-involved shooting. Officials say the incident happened Friday night, around 8:30, at the Hunters Crossing Apartment complex on Fairway Road, in Newark. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic incident...
Comments / 50