Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at a high rate of speed. The Hummer failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway and exited the north edge of Westville Road. The left front corner of the Hummer then struck a large tree. After impact, the Hummer rotated 180 degrees in a counterclockwise direction until coming to a final rest off the roadway. The Hummer caught fire post impact.

HARTLY, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO