Russian nationalists rage after stunning setback in Ukraine
LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russian nationalists called angrily on Sunday for President Vladimir Putin to make immediate changes to ensure ultimate victory in the Ukraine war, a day after Moscow was forced to abandon its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine.
U.S. working with U.N. on Russia food, fertilizer export complaints
NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The United States is working with the United Nations to address Russian complaints that sanctions are hindering its food and fertilizer shipments, even though there has been no disruption to Moscow's exports of the commodities, a senior U.S. official said on Friday. The United...
UPDATE 1-Putin says Russia to export 30 mln tonnes of grain in 2022, can increase to 50 mln
MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would export 30 million tonnes of grain by the end of the year, and was ready to increase this volume to 50 million tonnes. He gave no details, but the agriculture ministry said a week ago that...
Erdogan says to request Russia sends goods through Black Sea corridor -media
ISTANBUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will request Russian goods are sent through the Black Sea corridor established under a U.N.-backed grain deal when he meets Russian President Vladimir Putin next week, broadcaster Haberturk said on Friday. It cited him as telling reporters on his...
Putin loyalist Kadyrov criticises Russian army’s performance over Ukraine retreat
Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-appointed leader of Chechnya, has criticised the Russian army’s leadership after it appeared to be caught off-guard by Ukraine’s fightback against the Russian invasion in the north-east. In a sign that the Kremlin may face serious fallout over the loss of territory that the Russian...
Ukraine's grain exports down 48.6% so far in 2022/23, says ministry
KYIV, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 48.6% year-on-year in the 2022/23 season so far at 5.291 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The country's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports, a key route for shipments, were closed off, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.
Russia says Ukraine grain deal is being fulfilled badly
MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea is being fulfilled "badly" and its extension will depend on how it is implemented, RIA reported. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the deal, which was...
France to agree deal with Romania to increase Ukraine grain exports - minister
PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - France's transport minister said on Sunday he would sign an agreement with Romania to increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries including to the Mediterranean. "Tomorrow, I will sign an accord with Romania that will allow Ukraine to get even more grains out ... towards...
IMF MD says hope India will relax food export restrictions -CNBC-TV18
Sept 9 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva hopes India will relax restrictions on food exports when its domestic production improves, she said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 aired on Friday. (Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; editing by Jason Neely) © Copyright Thomson Reuters...
UPDATE 2-EU imports of Ukrainian chicken soar after quota lifted, French group says
PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The lifting of European Union custom duties on Ukrainian goods led to a jump in poultry imports that mostly benefited one company, French poultry makers said, asking for the temporary move not to be renewed. The EU in June lifted tariffs to help the war-torn...
UN chief Guterres arrives in Pakistan to support flood response
ISLAMABAD, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Pakistan on Friday to support its response to devastating floods and was due to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and visit inundated areas on his two-day visit. Record monsoon rains and glacier melt in northern mountains, both of...
UPDATE 1-India restricted rice exports after rise in shipments lifts local prices
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - India restricted rice exports after shipments jumped sharply in the past few months and amid concerns over the new season crop because of below-average rainfall in four key producing states, a top government official said on Friday. India banned exports of broken rice and...
Ukraine offensive 'snowballs' with fall of Russian stronghold
KYIV, KHARKIV/Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine’s army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid gains made Russia abandon its main bastion in the area.
UPDATE 1-UN chief appeals for "massive" help for flooded Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres appealed to the world for massive help for Pakistan on Friday as he arrived to support its response to a flood disaster that both he and the government have blamed on climate change. Record monsoon rains and glacier melt in...
UPDATE 2-India imposes duty on rice exports; could fuel food inflation
MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India on Thursday imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to augment supplies and calm local prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting. India exports rice to more than 150 countries, and...
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans, wheat rally ahead of USDA report next week
CHICAGO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures rallied on Friday, lifted by technical buying and short covering along with spillover support from higher equities and energy markets. Wheat and corn drew additional support from a weaker dollar and concerns about continued grain shipments from Ukraine amid...
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Sept. 5
PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Below are the latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on crop condition and harvest progress of French grain maize for the week to Sept. 5. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT Very Poor Fair Good Excellen Poor t Week 35 average in France 9 21 27 39 4 Week 34 2022 8 20 27 41 4 Week 35 2021 0 1 9 79 10 GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Percent area sown By Sept. 5 in France 5 By Aug. 29 2022 1 By Sept. 5 2021 0 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)
GRAINS-Wheat firm, set for 3rd weekly gain on supply concerns
SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Friday, rising for four out of five sessions and eyeing a third straight weekly gain, as talks about Russia's restrictions on Ukrainian shipments underpinned the market. Soybeans rose, although the market is on track for a second week of losses...
Wheat rises, set for third weekly gain; soy, corn up
* India restricts rice exports, could fuel food inflation * Uncertainty about Ukrainian grain exports raises concerns (Adds detail, quote, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Friday, poised for a third straight weekly gain as India's move to reduce rice exports and uncertainty about Russia's restrictions on Ukrainian grain shipments underpinned the market. Soybeans rose, although the market is on track for a second week of losses on expectations of a record U.S. crop and higher South American planting. "India's decision on rice is going to have inflationary impact and lift prices of wheat and corn as well," said one Sydney-based agricultural analyst. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.7% to $8.34 a bushel, as of 1154 GMT. The market, which climbed to its highest in almost two months this week, has gained some 3% this week. Soybeans gained 0.8% on Friday at 13.07-1/4 but dropped around 1.6% this week, while corn was up 0.4% to 6.71-1/4, recording a rise of around 1% this week. India banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice on Thursday as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to augment supplies and calm local prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting. Wheat markets strengthened by uncertainty over a U.N.-brokered Ukrainian grain export deal. Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea is being fulfilled "badly" and its extension will depend on how it is implemented, RIA reported. This comes after President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Russia and the developing world had been "cheated" by the deal, vowing to look to revise its terms to limit the countries that can receive shipments. However, the White House said Thursday there was no indication the deal was unravelling. "The market hates nothing more than uncertainty and that's certainly the case for the moment," a French trader said. French consultancy Agritel noted that although large volumes of grain have had left Ukrainian ports since the corridor was set up, silos were far from being able to absorb the upcoming 2022 harvest. Frosts recorded in the last two weeks in Argentina have caused some damage to the South American country's 2022/23 wheat crop, adding to the impact caused by drought seen in recent months. For soybeans, the United States is on track for a record crop, while farmers are expected to boost planting in Brazil. Prices at 1154 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 835,00 6,00 0,72 CBOT corn 671,25 2,75 0,41 CBOT soy 1397,25 11,25 0,81 Paris wheat 325,75 0,50 0,15 Paris maize 320,75 0,75 0,23 Paris rapeseed 599,75 -0,25 -0,04 WTI crude oil 85,19 1,65 1,98 Euro/dlr 1,0047 0,01 0,53 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich and David Evans)
GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures retreat after rally, corn also weak
CHICAGO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday, settling back from a sharp rally a day earlier as investors weighed Russian criticism of a Ukrainian grain export deal against prospects of a slowing global economy, traders said. Corn futures also were weaker despite growing concerns about a...
