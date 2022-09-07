Blountstown man charged with trafficking fentanyl

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Blountstown man is facing drug trafficking and firearms charges after he was arrested in Springfield last week.

On Friday, officers with the Springfield Police Department in conjunction with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration pulled over 30-year-old Phillip Kyle Mills, officers wrote in a news release.

They searched his vehicle and found 24.6 grams of suspected Fentanyl pills. That amount “would account for over 12,000 lethal doses of Fentanyl.”

Officers also found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and 277 rounds of various types of ammunition.

Mills was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (Fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.





