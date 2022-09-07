ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountstown, FL

Blountstown man charged with trafficking fentanyl

By S. Brady Calhoun
WMBB
WMBB
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pmMN_0hljIpfT00

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Blountstown man is facing drug trafficking and firearms charges after he was arrested in Springfield last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41pI3h_0hljIpfT00

On Friday, officers with the Springfield Police Department in conjunction with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration pulled over 30-year-old Phillip Kyle Mills, officers wrote in a news release.

They searched his vehicle and found 24.6 grams of suspected Fentanyl pills. That amount “would account for over 12,000 lethal doses of Fentanyl.”

Officers also found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and 277 rounds of various types of ammunition.

Mills was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (Fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 4

Scottish
5d ago

slinging that crap should be an automatic life sentence or save taxpayers money and just end his life because all the lives that crap ends. make sure the word gets out that if you push that death drug that's it for you when you get caught

Reply(1)
2
 

Related
WJHG-TV

More than a pound of meth found in safe during traffic stop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Panama City locals were arrested after Bay County Sheriff’s (BCSO) officials found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop. On September 1st, investigators with the BCSO Special Investigations Division spotted a vehicle driven by a man they recognized. Investigators allegedly...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Deputies searching for Wash Co. attempted murder suspect

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that they are searching for a suspect after a violent confrontation. Deputies said Parisha Antwanette Masssaline, 26, of Chipley, has active warrants for attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, battery, two counts of aggravated child abuse, and two counts […]
CHIPLEY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 8-11, 2022

Tracy Walker, 43, Jakin, Georgia: Violation of probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Carr, 39, Tallahassee, Florida: Hold for Leon County, hold for Wakulla County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Green, 26, Grand Ridge, Florida: Battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. September 10, 2022. Scotty Williams, 43, Greenwood,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

91-year-old beaten, murder suspect faces jury

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the injury of a crucial witness early Monday, this case has been delayed until October 31. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call. What they...
DOTHAN, AL
Blountstown, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Blountstown, FL
Springfield, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, FL
WMBB

Injuries reported in Highway 231 crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol, Bay County Fire Rescue and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of an accident at Highway 231 and East Avenue Monday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol the accident happened around 9:00-9:10 p.m. Troopers said there were two cars involved a black Toyota Tundra […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

One wounded in Dothan shooting

ORIGINAL: (WTVY) - A man was shot Sunday night in a barrage of gunfire at a Dothan housing complex. Police said more than 10 shots were fired, some of which struck the victim. He was taken to a local hospital with what is described as a gunshot wound to his leg.
DOTHAN, AL
WCTV

Wakulla and Drug Task force make arrest for dealing Fentanyl

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Crawfordville residents on Wednesday for. The suspects were taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant at 799 Rehwinkel Road as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking called “Operation Death Dealer.”. Investigators say they...
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
WMBB

Gulf Co. School Board Chair charged with stalking

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The chairman of the Gulf County School Board is under investigation after he was charged with a misdemeanor count of stalking by Lynn Haven police. Dennis McGlon allegedly waited for a woman at her workplace on Aug. 12. Once the victim left work and went home, the arrest report said […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

New details released in Port death

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is currently investigating a death that took place at the Port of Panama City. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard tell Newschannel 7 the Panama City Police contacted them around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Executive director, Alex King, tells us this was...
PANAMA CITY, FL
donalsonvillenews.com

Local drug bust results in five arrests

Pictured: Drugs confiscated in last weekend’s local drug bust included 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, and more. Following up on a previous investigation, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, September 2nd, Seminole County Sheriff Officers, assisted by the GBI, executed a search warrant on Pugh Avenue in Donalsonville. Law enforcement officers recovered over 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, other drugs, and a firearm.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
dothanpd.org

Man Charged with Assaulting a Female

On Sunday September 11, 2022, officers responded to the 600 block of East Adams Street in Dothan for an assault. While investigating the call, it was determined the suspect had assaulted a female relative. The suspect was identified as Jeremy Lee Resch, 47 years old of Dothan. Resch was arrested...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Man found guilty of second degree murder in 2019 homicide

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Jonathan Lozada was found guilty as charged with murder Friday for killing Justin Reyes on December 17, 2019. According to the State Attorney’s office, the jury only took about 30 minutes to return the guilty verdict. State Attorney Larry Basford said Lozada shot this victim twice in the head and then videotaped himself boasting about it from the crime scene.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City man injured in motorcycle accident

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 19-year-old Panama City man is being treated for injuries after being involved in a motorcycle accident Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was heading east in the outside lane of Highway 98 just east of South Watersound Parkway. A tractor trailer was also driving in […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

U.S. Coast Guard investigating industrial accident

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police have turned over the investigation of an “industrial accident” to the United States Coast Guard. Police said they got the call around 6:45 Sunday evening. Police would not say the nature of the accident or if there were any injuries. However, investigators learned the accident took place […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Suspect out on bond when police say he killed Dothan businessman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspect charged in the murder of a Dothan businessman was out on $60,000 bond, awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge. Mekhi Telfair is scheduled for court next month following a grand jury indictment that redacts the 2021 shooting victim’s name. Now, Telfair is...
DOTHAN, AL
