ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily South

The Oldest Restaurant In Mobile, Alabama, Is Credited With Introducing The City To Hot Dogs

When most restaurants get ready to renovate, their old materials and furniture book a one-way ticket to the dump. But that's hardly the case for the oldest restaurant in Mobile, Alabama. When The Dew Drop Inn decided to do a little refresh earlier this year, longtime customers couldn't wait to get their hands on a piece of history. The craze rivaled that of a new Air Jordan release, and every last one of the iconic 1950s-era orange tabletops were sold—for a $50 donation to the local animal shelter because that's just the type of place the Dew Drop is.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Destin adding harborside park, construction underway

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A new Captain Royal Melvin Heritage Park along the Destin harbor is 80% complete, according to on-site personnel. WKRG News 5 stopped by the construction Friday for an update. The lot along HWY 98 will host a playground, water-overlook spot, bike rack, and a public bathroom. The Destin city council approved […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Tattoo shop at the edge of Destin’s Marler bridge demolished

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A long-standing building on the Northeastern edge of the Marler bridge on HWY 98 in Destin is now a clear lot. A front load tractor was on-site Tuesday tearing down the former tattoo shop. The property at 1 Harbor Blvd overlooking Crab Island in Choctawhatchee Bay was purchased this summer. The […]
DESTIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Milton, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Bham Now

5 events that will rock your fall in Gulf Shores

One of the best parts about fall in the south is still being able to hit the beach. To keep the good times rolling from now to December, attend these don’t-miss events in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. 1. 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest | September 30-October 2.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
waltonoutdoors.com

Fly Into Fall Kite Festival on Okaloosa Island Sept. 24-25

What do a 100- foot octopus, 80- foot panda, and a 50- foot gator have in common? They’ll all be flying high over The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island Saturday, September 24 – 25, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Join Kitty Hawk Kites and the Emerald Coast Kite Flyers Club for two days of FREE kite flying fun.
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
getthecoast.com

‘Festival of Fears’ now open in Fort Walton Beach

The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Dunne
thefamilyvacationguide.com

5 of the Best Hotels With a Lazy River in Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Fort Walton Beach, located on Florida’s Emerald Coast, is a popular vacation spot with its many alluring beaches, beautiful green waters, and leisure activities. If you love relaxing in the water on a warm day and sunbathing in the sand, Fort Walton Beach might be the perfect place for you. Fun attractions in the area include the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park, the Fort Walton Beach Heritage Park & Cultural Center, and the Island Pier and Boardwalk.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

$1.1M renovated ADA launch site open on Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A prime location for boaters and paddlers to hit Destin and Fort Walton Beach beaches got a $1.1 Million facelift. Okaloosa County tourism and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helped fund a new ADA-compliant water access point on the Santa Rosa Sound area on Okaloosa Island. District 2 County […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT THURSDAY 9-8-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Ice Kreme KONEction now open in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ice Keme KONEction is now open at 720 Schillinger Rd in Mobile. Their hours are 11 AM - 7 PM Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 AM - 8 PM Friday and Saturday. We got to go visit and try out some of their specialties. Keeping a...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink
getthecoast.com

New upscale coin laundry operation opens in Fort Walton Beach

On Friday, September 2, 2022, “The Laundry Room”, a new upscale coin laundry operation, officially opened at 35 Walter Martin Road NE in Fort Walton Beach, FL. The Laundry Room is owned and operated by Jimmy Smith, a military veteran and local realtor in the area. With 3,000 square feet of operating space and 68 state-of-the-art machines available to customers, The Laundry Room is ready to serve the community.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRG News 5

Florida toll relief saves money for Destin commuters

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Toll relief in effect for Florida drivers is hitting commuters where it counts, the wallet. Daily commutes to Destin cost money for Okaloosa County residents and travelers. Two toll roads, the Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway connect Niceville to Destin making a day trip with a SunPass frequent tag to work […]
DESTIN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman wins $2,500 a week for life on scratch-off ticket from gas station

SHALIMAR, Fla. - A Florida woman won the top prize from the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game! She decided to take her winnings as a one-time, lump sum of $2,330,000. Gloria Johnson purchased her winning ticket from Raceway, located at 1183 North Eglin Parkway in Shalimar. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.
SHALIMAR, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy