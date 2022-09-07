Read full article on original website
getthecoast.com
The Wentz Brothers’ Festival of Fears returns to the Santa Rosa Mall with 3 haunted houses
On Friday, September 9, 2022, the Wentz Brothers’ Festival of Fears will officially open at the Santa Rosa Mall for the 2022 haunted house season. They will be open for 22 nights in September and October. The Festival of Fears features 3 full-length haunted houses, carnival games, food and...
The Daily South
The Oldest Restaurant In Mobile, Alabama, Is Credited With Introducing The City To Hot Dogs
When most restaurants get ready to renovate, their old materials and furniture book a one-way ticket to the dump. But that's hardly the case for the oldest restaurant in Mobile, Alabama. When The Dew Drop Inn decided to do a little refresh earlier this year, longtime customers couldn't wait to get their hands on a piece of history. The craze rivaled that of a new Air Jordan release, and every last one of the iconic 1950s-era orange tabletops were sold—for a $50 donation to the local animal shelter because that's just the type of place the Dew Drop is.
Destin adding harborside park, construction underway
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A new Captain Royal Melvin Heritage Park along the Destin harbor is 80% complete, according to on-site personnel. WKRG News 5 stopped by the construction Friday for an update. The lot along HWY 98 will host a playground, water-overlook spot, bike rack, and a public bathroom. The Destin city council approved […]
Tattoo shop at the edge of Destin’s Marler bridge demolished
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A long-standing building on the Northeastern edge of the Marler bridge on HWY 98 in Destin is now a clear lot. A front load tractor was on-site Tuesday tearing down the former tattoo shop. The property at 1 Harbor Blvd overlooking Crab Island in Choctawhatchee Bay was purchased this summer. The […]
Bham Now
5 events that will rock your fall in Gulf Shores
One of the best parts about fall in the south is still being able to hit the beach. To keep the good times rolling from now to December, attend these don’t-miss events in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. 1. 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest | September 30-October 2.
waltonoutdoors.com
Fly Into Fall Kite Festival on Okaloosa Island Sept. 24-25
What do a 100- foot octopus, 80- foot panda, and a 50- foot gator have in common? They’ll all be flying high over The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island Saturday, September 24 – 25, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Join Kitty Hawk Kites and the Emerald Coast Kite Flyers Club for two days of FREE kite flying fun.
tmpresale.com
Three Dog Night at Pensacola Saenger Theatre in Pensacola Dec 01, 2022 – pre-sale code
The newest Three Dog Night presale passcode is now available to our members. Everyone with this presale info will have a great opportunity to get great event tickets before they go on sale. You don’t want to miss Three Dog Night’s event in Pensacola do you? Tickets will sell out...
getthecoast.com
‘Festival of Fears’ now open in Fort Walton Beach
The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
5 of the Best Hotels With a Lazy River in Fort Walton Beach, Florida
Fort Walton Beach, located on Florida’s Emerald Coast, is a popular vacation spot with its many alluring beaches, beautiful green waters, and leisure activities. If you love relaxing in the water on a warm day and sunbathing in the sand, Fort Walton Beach might be the perfect place for you. Fun attractions in the area include the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park, the Fort Walton Beach Heritage Park & Cultural Center, and the Island Pier and Boardwalk.
$1.1M renovated ADA launch site open on Okaloosa Island
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A prime location for boaters and paddlers to hit Destin and Fort Walton Beach beaches got a $1.1 Million facelift. Okaloosa County tourism and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helped fund a new ADA-compliant water access point on the Santa Rosa Sound area on Okaloosa Island. District 2 County […]
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT THURSDAY 9-8-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
WALA-TV FOX10
Ice Kreme KONEction now open in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ice Keme KONEction is now open at 720 Schillinger Rd in Mobile. Their hours are 11 AM - 7 PM Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 AM - 8 PM Friday and Saturday. We got to go visit and try out some of their specialties. Keeping a...
getthecoast.com
New upscale coin laundry operation opens in Fort Walton Beach
On Friday, September 2, 2022, “The Laundry Room”, a new upscale coin laundry operation, officially opened at 35 Walter Martin Road NE in Fort Walton Beach, FL. The Laundry Room is owned and operated by Jimmy Smith, a military veteran and local realtor in the area. With 3,000 square feet of operating space and 68 state-of-the-art machines available to customers, The Laundry Room is ready to serve the community.
Man bikes into on-coming traffic, circles deputy car on Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Woods Brown, 46, on Okaloosa Island Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, drivers saw Brown riding a bike around the streets causing problems on HWY 98. OCSO said Brown was peddling west into the eastbound lanes of Miracle Strip Parkway at […]
Florida man arrested, charged with hit & run, driving with suspended license
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man after leading deputies on a 10-minute chase in the Holt area early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. According to the post, 36-year-old Jesse Nixon of Crestview was charged with the following: charged with hit and […]
Blue Moon Killer: Man accused of ‘ritualistic’ murders in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola murderer, deemed the “Blue Moon Killer,” was once thought to be a “ritualistic” killer. Now, officers know his attacks were much more personal attack. This is the story of Donald Hartung. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Voncile Smith, John William […]
Florida toll relief saves money for Destin commuters
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Toll relief in effect for Florida drivers is hitting commuters where it counts, the wallet. Daily commutes to Destin cost money for Okaloosa County residents and travelers. Two toll roads, the Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway connect Niceville to Destin making a day trip with a SunPass frequent tag to work […]
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman wins $2,500 a week for life on scratch-off ticket from gas station
SHALIMAR, Fla. - A Florida woman won the top prize from the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game! She decided to take her winnings as a one-time, lump sum of $2,330,000. Gloria Johnson purchased her winning ticket from Raceway, located at 1183 North Eglin Parkway in Shalimar. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Escambia County (FL) Fire Rescue’s Aerial Out of Service for 600 Days, New One on Order
After a buyer for a new ladder truck suddenly backed out, Escambia County (FL) Fire Rescue can buy an aerial to supplement one that’s been out of service for about 600 days, according to a report published by NorthEscambia.com. According to the report, the department’s Ladder 5, a refurbished...
Shooting at Escambia Co. apartment complex, ECSO looking for suspect
Viewer warning: Video may contain violence ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they said shot at a vehicle in an apartment parking lot on Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from ECSO. According to the post, the suspect ran up to the driver’s side […]
