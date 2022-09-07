ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

LogicMan
5d ago

Well it is his fault, and he signed the law that puts all of Illinois in harms way. So after January 1, remember to thank a Democrat if one of your loved ones is hurt because of the Democrats Safe-T laws.

Easy
5d ago

when you don't control the crime that's in the state it's only obvious what's going to happen it's going to continue to grow who they scared of the party they're fighting and it's not the law isn't a governor job to govern the state

Ron Jaeger
5d ago

PRICKster could fire Foxx but doesn’t. He thereby is condoning lawlessness. FIRE PRICKster! HIRE BAILEY! Illinoisians need to promote law-abiding officials.

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again

Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
B100

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Illinois

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Illinois. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Illinois. So... which Illinois college is number one...
Axios

Fake news being delivered to greater Chicago homes

Gov. JB Pritzker is speaking out against a new round of political ads disguised as newspapers being delivered in Chicago and the suburbs. Why it matters: The publications — designed to trick readers into thinking they are reading a vetted, objective news source — feature stories the governor says are racist.
1470 WMBD

Illinois closer to eliminating cash bail with new law

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News)–Illinois will be the first state in the nation to end cash bail. That means people charged with a crime are going to be released essentially with just a promise to show up for trial. Critics say the SAFE-T law will actually make people less safe....
Washington Examiner

Illinois eager to join Democrats' pro-crime experiment

In New York, so-called "bail reform" is having tragic consequences. More accurately called the "get out of jail no matter what" law, it has helped some of the worst predators throughout the state commit violent crimes over and over again as they repeatedly pass through the jail's revolving door. The problem is so bad that polls show Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) is in serious jeopardy of losing her election two months from now. Hochul is in denial, refusing to act to fix the problem and instead blaming her state's problem on guns.
CBS Chicago

Elk Grove Village mayor takes Illinois, Chicago to task after buses full of migrants arrive

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill.  (CBS) – The mayor of Elk Grove Village called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot Saturday after two Chicago Transit Authority buses filled with 90 migrants from Texas arrived in that northwest suburb. The migrants were dropped off at the local La Quinta Hotel with some staying at the hotel indefinitely, while others were to find shelter elsewhere. As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, a tense situation has resulted. The Illinois Department of Human Services said their goal is to make sure some the migrants are in a save haven with food, water, and shelter. Elk Grove Village Mayor...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago suburb receives migrant bus with no notice

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WTVO) — More migrants from Texas have made their way to the suburbs without warning from City of Chicago officials. Elk Grove Village announced that it received a bus of 90 migrants. The mayor of Elk Grove sent a robocall to residents, saying that he is disappointed in the “haphazard” way […]
NBC Chicago

Income, Property Tax Rebate Checks To Be Mailed to Illinois Residents Starting Monday

Financial relief in the form of a tax rebate check will soon be in the mail for thousands of Illinois residents. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria -- and according to the state, checks will begin to be mailed out Monday.
WGN Radio

On January 1st, 2023, Illinois jails will turn many prisoners loose

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois criminal justice reform law will do away with the cash bail system on January 1st, 2023, which means suspects charged with certain felonies — including second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and arson — will be released without bail. “Approximately 400 criminal defendants will be released back into your community,” warned […]
wmay.com

Illinois agency: Build an emergency kit during National Preparedness Month

(The Center Square) – September is National Preparedness Month in Illinois. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) encourages people to mark the month by putting together emergency “go packs” for everyone in the household. Kevin Sur, director of communications for IEMA, said September weather in Illinois can...
