Volunteers help make improvements to trail in Green River
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Several volunteers from a local service group spent hours Saturday improving a trail at the FMC park and the Scotts Bottom area. The volunteer group was local youth from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, about 80 showed up to help along with adult supervisors. Greenbelt task force members Tom Wilson and Bill Lewis were instrumental in the project.
September 11 early morning crash in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook Page, on the morning of September 11, 2022, around 1:19 a.m., officers with the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the area of Bitter Creek Trail and Cascade Drive for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The...
WWCC holds ribbon cutting for Mustang Loop next Tuesday
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Mustang Loop trail system at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20. The Mustang Loop is multi-use, and the main access is located off the west side parking lot at the College. This celebration is open to the public and bikes or walking shoes are recommended. Come hungry! A BBQ meal that includes a pulled pork sandwich, Carolina coleslaw, baked beans, and a drink will be available for purchase. The first 100 Western students can eat free by show of ID.
Richard Kriest (April 6, 1934 – September 6, 2022)
Richard Kriest, 88, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
Elma Maestas (October 10, 1924 – September 8, 2022)
Elma Maestas, 97, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil with Rosary will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Church. Graveside Services and Internment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 10 – September 11, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Jean Leon Jauregui (February 20, 1931 – September 5, 2022)
Jean Leon Jauregui, 91, passed away peacefully at Parker Adventist Hospital in Parker, Colorado on September 5, 2022, after a brief illness. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday, September 14 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Internment will be conducted in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Community in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 11, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west southwest. Monday – Sunny, with a high near...
Saturday area high school sports results
Mountain View 2 – Lander 0 (at Rawlins) Mountain View 2 – Pinedale 0 (at Rawlins) Mountain View 2 – Douglas 0 (Championship game at Rawlins) Pinedale 2 – Lyman 0 (at Rawlins) Lyman 2 – Lander 0 (at Rawlins) Lyman 2 – Moorcroft 1...
Wyo4News Insights – Sweetwater County BOCES
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
ARTember taking place today in Bunning Park
10 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Steven Davis. Dr. Megan Beavers – Wildlife acrylics/watercolors/drawings. Jason Smith/Big Guy – Tie-dye, wearable clothing. Helena Albers, Sweetwater Pebble Art – pebble art. David Gutierrez – photography. Andrew Kneeland, Kneeland Fine Art – acrylic, oil, ceramics. Howard...
Governor appoints James Kaste to be a District Court Judge for the Third Judicial District
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon has appointed James Kaste to be a District Court Judge for the Third Judicial District serving Lincoln, Sweetwater, and Uinta Counties. Kaste’s appointment fills a new vacancy created by the addition of a fourth District Court Judge, which was authorized and funded by the 2022 legislature and signed into law by Governor Gordon in March.
