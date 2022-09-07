ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman pleads guilty in 6-year-old's death

By Kara Fohner, The Gaston Gazette
 5 days ago

A woman from Gastonia pleaded guilty in a street racing crash that claimed the life of a 6-year-old boy.

Gracie Malayna Eaves, 21, will spend a minimum of three years in prison, and a maximum of almost six years in prison, for her role in the 2021 death of Liam Lagunas.

Eaves pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of involuntary manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon, speed competition, and reckless driving.

Liam was killed June 26, 2021 in a wreck on U.S. 74. Eaves was driving a 2016 Dodge Charger east and is thought to have been going around 100 mph, around twice the posted speed limit. Another driver, 47-year-old Donnie Ray Cobb, was also traveling east, speeding down the road in an apparent race with Eaves.

Liam Lagunas was buckled into a child safety seat as his dad, Santiago Lagunas, drove west on U.S. 74 toward his home in Kings Mountain.

The racing cars sideswiped shortly before 10 p.m., and Cobb lost control of his Audi. He drove through the grass median and crashed head-on into Lagunas' 2016 Nissan, according to N.C. Highway Patrol.

Liam was taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, where he died. Lagunas also was injured and spent several days in the hospital.

In a Facebook post, Liam's mother, Brandi Birrittier, said that Eaves showed remorse during her plea hearing and apologized.

"That doesn't change what has happened. But it's a step in the right direction for her. Donnie was offered a deal today which he declined. They gave him 30 days to decide so we will be going back in October," she said. "I can say as a woman I appreciate Gracie for taking responsibility as a 21 year old woman."

Reporter Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or at kfohner@gannett.com. Support local journalism by subscribing here.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Woman pleads guilty in 6-year-old's death

