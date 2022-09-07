ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Predators renew media rights agreement with Bally Sports South

By Dani Mohr, Nashville Tennessean
 5 days ago

The Nashville Predators announced an extension of their media rights agreement with Bally Sports South.

All regional games will continue to air on Bally Sports South. The network is also adopting a new streaming platform, Bally Sports+, which will offer live Predators games on a direct-to-consumer basis within the local territory.

"By extending our media rights agreement, we are excited to continue one of the first relationships the Predators ever forged, because as long as we have played, our games have been brought to life through our incredible partnership," Predators president and CEO Sean Henry said in a team release Wednesday. "We are fortunate that Bally Sports South continually shows a desire to invest in and improve all features surrounding our broadcast throughout the year.

"As we enter the new season, Bally Sports South’s direct-to-consumer streaming product is the latest example of its commitment to our fan base in making our broadcast and Predators games even more readily available and accessible."

Bally Sports is the media hub for all regular season Predators games. All regionally available games will be available to watch via cable, satellite and streaming providers, including AT&T U-verse, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Spectrum and Xfinity.

The Predators are scheduled to host the San Jose Sharks in their season opener on Oct. 7, and the game will be available on Bally Sports South or Bally Sports+.

Dani Mohr is a trending sports writer for the South Region of USA Today Network based at The Tennessean in Nashville. Contact her at dmohr@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @daniraemohr

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville Predators renew media rights agreement with Bally Sports South

