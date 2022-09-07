ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Freeway free-for-all: Abilene police arrest man for carrying weapons, throwing items

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
 5 days ago
Abilene police arrested a man Tuesday morning on the Winters Freeway for public intoxication after he was seen walking in traffic and throwing items at passing vehicles.

When police arrived, officers instructed him to drop what he was carrying at gunpoint.

The man was reportedly walking in traffic in the southbound lane of the freeway around 8:20 a.m. with "weapons in his hands," police said, throwing "unknown items" at vehicles.

Multiple calls were received by law enforcement. Police reports released Wednesday say there were "near collisions" caused by the man being on the road near South Seventh Street.

When police arrived, he attempted to run across the median and into northbound traffic, according to reports.

Once he been traveling north, the man stopped and walked back toward an officer's patrol vehicle.

He was instructed to drop what he had in his hands, which appeared to be "blunt objects and a knife," police doing so "numerous times at gunpoint," according to reports.

Eventually, he did, according to a report.

The man, who has several prior arrests, was arrested for public intoxication, put into handcuffs and searched.

He would not correctly identify himself to police, giving false names or birthdates each time, according to a report. He also was reportedly verbally aggressive toward police and uncompliant.

He was arrested for public intoxication, enhanced "due to numerous convictions during the past two years," and for failure to identify himself.

He was taken to Taylor County Jail, police said.

Abilene man drags victim with vehicle while children are inside, attempts to run them over

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a local man drug a 39-year-old victim with his vehicle. According to incident and arrest reports, Jacob Morgan, 34, assaulted his girlfriend last night and left the scene before police arrived. Later that night, he returned to his girlfriend's house and attempted to run her over with his vehicle. A 39-year-old male victim watched the incident unfold and tried to intervene.
Crime Reports: Couple finds tracking device on car in Abilene, man arrested after throwing stuff at vehicles on Winters Freeway

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2900 block of S 5th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA victim reported her intoxicated ex-boyfriend […]
DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash

ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday.   According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred.  The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX.   The left front tire of the RV blew out causing the rig to crash.  The elderly Mrs. Smith was seated on the build-in couch behind the driver and was not…
Tulissia Sturges, 31, of Coleman

Tulissia Sturges, age 31, of Coleman, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
REPORT: Abilene woman arrested for causing ‘3 deep scratches’ to boyfriend’s adult son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― An Abilene woman was arrested Wednesday for harming her boyfriend’s teenaged son, while having prior charges of Family Violence. According to incident and arrest reports from the Abilene Police Department (APD), an 18-year-old reported that his father’s girlfriend, Amber Harvey, physically harmed him Tuesday afternoon. Police reports say officers confirmed three […]
