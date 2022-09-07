Great Lakes Cheese plans hiring events for new Abilene facility

With Great Lakes Cheese Co. set to open its east Abilene facility in November, the company has scheduled several hiring events for jobs with an average salary of $60,000, Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams said via social media.

The first are Thursday and Friday.

In his update, Williams said the hourly pay for entry-level positions is about $20, or about $40,000 annually, with additional benefits.

The company is hiring 210 people for the first phase, with training to begin in late October at the 280,000-square-foot production and warehouse facility at 2670 Great Lakes Drive, east of State Highway 36 and Loop 322.

The long-term plan is to have 510 on the payroll by year five of local operations, Williams said.

Following is the schedule of Great Lakes Cheese job fairs in Abilene:

∎ Thursday and Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Rose Park, 2601 S. Seventh St.

∎Sept. 21: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. Sixth St.

∎ Sept. 27: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Taylor County Expo Center, Display Building, 1700 State Highway 36

∎ Sept. 29: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Taylor County Expo Center, Display Building, 1700 State Highway 36

Additional hiring events are planned at Texas State Technical College from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 4 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5.

According to a Great Lakes Cheese flyer, applications can be submitted also at jobs.greatlakescheese.com.

With much fanfare, city officials, joined virtually by Gov. Greg Abbott, announced on April 16, 2021, that Hiram, Ohio-based Great Lakes Cheese would open a $184.5 million packaging and distribution plant on a 76-acre lot in Abilene.

The Development Corporation of Abilene offered a $33.3 million incentive package to attract the company, and the project is the largest in the DCOA's 31-year history.

At a groundbreaking ceremony in May 2021, Dan Zagzebski, president and chief executive officer of Great Lakes Cheese, said that the family- and employee-owned company planned to be here for a long time.

"We focus on generation to generation, not quarter to quarter," he said that day. "Today is just the beginning for us to continue that generational mindset."

