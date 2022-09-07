ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene police arrest man for assaulting deputy after harassing pizza workers

The Abilene Reporter-News
 5 days ago
Abilene police took a take-out order at a pizza restaurant for a man allegedly harassing employees, then allegedly punching a Taylor County deputy three times in the chest at the Taylor County Jail.

According to an Abilene Police Department report, the man went into the Domino's Pizza location in the 5000 block of U.S. Highway 277 around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

He refused to leave the restaurant and began smoking inside, a violation.

As police responded, the call message updated, stating the man was "now throwing items at employees in the store."

He was arrested and taken to jail. There, he reportedly assaulted a deputy by "punching him in the chest three times ... before being subdued by other deputies," according to the report.

He was charged with assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest, search or transport and for criminal trespass, police said.

