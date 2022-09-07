ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second annual cemetery tour coming to Sturgis

By Dan Cherry
Sturgis Journal
 5 days ago

STURGIS — A history tour in Sturgis returns Sept. 10 and Sept. 24 at Oak Lawn Cemetery, where more than a dozen re-enactors will share the stories of past Sturgis community figures.

The second annual Oak Lawn Cemetery walking tour will have two tour groups of up to 20 people, with each tour to depart every 30 minutes 4-6 p.m. Each tour will last about one hour.

The inaugural event last year was immensely popular and both dates sold out, said Jenifer Blouin Policelli, the museum's director.

This year, more tickets have been added to accommodate the interest of the community.

The theme this year is "Outliers" in Sturgis history, Blouin Policelli said, focusing on "people who lived outside the mainstream and went above and beyond in their careers or in the spirit of giving."

"It's been fun to get to know their stories," she said.

Featured Sturgis residents of the past, and their re-enactors:

  • Charles Spence, portrayed by Ryan Davis.
  • Frank and Ellen "Nellie" Wait, portrayed by Paul Rooyakkers and Tonya Purlee.
  • Helen Wait DeMuro, portrayed by Amanda Camburn.
  • William and Rosanna Sturgis, re-enacted by Doug Camburn and Marsha Loyer.
  • Lt. Aaron B. Sturges, portrayed by Colin Eastman.
  • Lucy Hanson, portrayed by Hannah Heitger.
  • Eunice Kraft, portrayed by Alex Milton.
  • Aloysia "Alle Mac" McLaughlin, portrayed by Barb Neff.
  • Christian Wilhelm, portrayed by Doug Bates.
  • Dr. Eleanor Gillespie and Blanche Emory, portrayed by Lori Davidsmeyer and Kristi Smith.

The biographical performances were written by Blouin Policelli, Dianne Gorsuch, Sheila Bolda, Lynn Jones, Bonnie Mort and Amelia Earl.

Tickets are $12 and may be purchased at sturgisboxoffice.com, or by calling 269-651-8541.

The project is a collaboration involving Sturgis Historical Society, Sturges-Young Center for the Arts and Sturgis Civic Players.

