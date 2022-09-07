ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship to be held in Clarksville

By Courtesy of Elevate Entertainment and Event Support Services
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 5 days ago
High school performers will bring live music back to Fortera Stadium in Clarksville on Sept. 17 as marching bands from throughout Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee will compete in the 2022 Bands of America Clarksville Regional Championship presented by Yamaha. Bands of America Championships are the premier marching band events in the nation and are entertaining, family-friendly events featuring live music, choreography, and competition.

Hosted by West Creek H.S. Band and Boosters, the Bands of America (BOA) Regional Championship will feature 16 high school marching bands in preliminary competition, evaluated by a panel of nationally recognized music educators and marching band experts. The top 12 scoring bands will advance to the evening finals competition.

The Bands of America Clarksville Regional Championship, presented by Yamaha, is one of 26 Bands of America marching band championships across the country this fall, providing positively life-changing experiences for students, teachers, and fans.

“Music for All is about building leaders and celebrating teachers. The Bands of America Championship in Clarksville is a celebration of music education at its finest, showcasing the excellence, teamwork, and student leadership of the region's outstanding marching bands,” Jeremy L. Earnhart, President and CEO of Music for All, the not-for-profit educational organization that presents Bands of America programs said. “These young performers and their achievements advocate for the importance of music education in schools locally and nationwide.”

The BOA season concludes with the Bands of America Grand National Championships, presented by Yamaha, Nov. 10 - 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Music for All will present the Bands of America Clarksville Regional Championship at Fortera Stadium (Henry Street, Clarksville, TN 37040) on Saturday, Sept. 17. Ticket prices are $25 for prelims, $25 finals, or $40 for an all-Day Pass when ordered in advance. Tickets are $7 more per ticket when purchased on site at the event. Children 10 years old or younger are admitted free for general admission seating. Visit marching.musicforall.org/clarksville22 to see the event schedule and order tickets online.

Music for All, a non-profit 501(c)3 educational organization, has been creating, providing, and expanding positively life-changing experiences through music for all for school music ensembles, students, and teachers since 1975.

