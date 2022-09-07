ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

KIMT

New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
MONTEVIDEO, MN
olmstedcounty.gov

Olmsted County and the City of Rochester encourage residents to make a plan for voting in the Nov. 8 general election

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, voters across the United States will cast ballots in the general election. Some voters may choose to vote early through absentee voting. Olmsted County and the City of Rochester are encouraging all eligible residents to participate in the general election by registering to vote, reviewing their sample ballots, and making a plan to vote in person or absentee.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Level 3 predatory offender changes Rochester residence

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Matthew Ryan Judy, 34, changed his residence to the 1300 block of 4th St. SE in Rochester on September...
ROCHESTER, MN
Government
olmstedcounty.gov

Graham Park updates from Olmsted County

We want your next visit to Graham Park to be memorable! New and updated signs on our Broadway Avenue entrance and digital message board greet visitors upon arrival. The digital message board is on the southwest corner of Graham Park at the intersection of 16th Street SE and south Broadway. If you are interested in renting the board for advertising purposes, please visit the Olmsted County website.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
dodgecountyindependent.com

The Future of the Mantorville Dam

The last meeting of the Mantorville Park Board was standing room only. Almost everyone was there for the primary agenda item: The future of the Mantorville dam. I and most others in attendance thought the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the removal of the Mantorville dam. That was just one of the options that was discussed.
MANTORVILLE, MN
KIMT

New fast electric vehicle charger approved for downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is taking another step towards its environmental and energy sustainability goals. On Wednesday night the city council approved the installation of a new fast electric vehicle charger in downtown Rochester. It would be located on 1st Avenue SW outside the 3rd street parking...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

RPD to swear in 10 new officers Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department announced they will hold a swearing-in ceremony for 10 new officers on Wednesday. The ceremony will take place at the North Station, 4001 West River Pkwy NW, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The new officers will take the oath of office and...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Police Department Swears in 10 New Officers

The officers took the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday at the Rochester Police Department’s north precinct. Police Chief Jim Franklin gave opening and closing remarks at the ceremony. Members of the new officers' families were on hand to watch the ceremony and pin the badges on...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Porsche and Semi Collide in Goodhue County

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash involving a Porsche and Semi-truck in Goodhue County sent a Minneapolis man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol accident report indicates the semi and Porsche were traveling north on Hwy. 52 when the truck struck the sports car at Hwy. 60 West in Zumbrota around 3:15 p.m. The Porsche driver, 74-year-old Roy Stromme, suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police have released information concerning a murder-suicide that occurred earlier in the week. A news release says Rochester Police officers conducted a welfare check on Monday and found a man and woman dead inside a residence in the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast near Kellogg Middle School. The preliminary investigation indicated a 65-year-old woman died from sharp force injuries and a 67-year-old man perished from self-inflicted wounds.
ROCHESTER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Two Minnesotans killed in plane crash in Wisconsin

(Ellsworth, WI)--Authorities are identifying the two Minnesota men killed in a training flight plane crash in western Wisconsin. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old John Zeman and 20-year-old Ethan Smith, both from Rochester, died in the crash. Deputies say it happened about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon along Wisconsin Highway 35 in a field on airport property. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.
ELLSWORTH, WI
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Two injured in NW Rochester crash

(ABC 6 News) – A 68-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in northwest Rochester Wednesday, Sept. 7. Her passenger, a 43-year-old woman, was also taken to St. Marys Hospital with unknown injuries. The identities of all parties have not be released so that Rochester law enforcement...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Preston man injured in Fillmore County collision

FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck/sports car collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Theo Mark Blaney, 40 of Preston, was driving west in a 2005 Ford Mustang when he collided with the westbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earnest Jacob Miller, 47 of Fountain. The crash happened around 1:24 pm Friday on Highway 80 east of Wykoff.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin High School announces distinguished almuni for 2022

Austin High School once again will honor two alumni for their professional and community contributions this month as part of Homecoming festivities. Randy Bailey (Class of 1978) and the late Clarence Nybo (Class of 1937) are the 2022 Distinguished Alumni as selected by the nonprofit Austin High School Alumni & Friends Association. Bailey and the Nybo family will be part of a reception and dinner on Thursday, Sept. 22, along with taking in Austin High School’s Homecoming festivities Friday, Sept. 23, including the afternoon parade through downtown and Packers football game vs. Owatonna.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
RAPID CITY, SD

