KIMT
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
olmstedcounty.gov
Olmsted County and the City of Rochester encourage residents to make a plan for voting in the Nov. 8 general election
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, voters across the United States will cast ballots in the general election. Some voters may choose to vote early through absentee voting. Olmsted County and the City of Rochester are encouraging all eligible residents to participate in the general election by registering to vote, reviewing their sample ballots, and making a plan to vote in person or absentee.
KAAL-TV
Level 3 predatory offender changes Rochester residence
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Matthew Ryan Judy, 34, changed his residence to the 1300 block of 4th St. SE in Rochester on September...
Holmen village board member appears on list of elected officials with alleged ties to extremist group
According to the Anti-Defamation League, Holmen Village Board member Rodney Stanek appears on a database of individuals believed to have signed up or paid membership dues for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group accused of playing a role in the January 6 Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
olmstedcounty.gov
Graham Park updates from Olmsted County
We want your next visit to Graham Park to be memorable! New and updated signs on our Broadway Avenue entrance and digital message board greet visitors upon arrival. The digital message board is on the southwest corner of Graham Park at the intersection of 16th Street SE and south Broadway. If you are interested in renting the board for advertising purposes, please visit the Olmsted County website.
dodgecountyindependent.com
The Future of the Mantorville Dam
The last meeting of the Mantorville Park Board was standing room only. Almost everyone was there for the primary agenda item: The future of the Mantorville dam. I and most others in attendance thought the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the removal of the Mantorville dam. That was just one of the options that was discussed.
KIMT
New fast electric vehicle charger approved for downtown Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is taking another step towards its environmental and energy sustainability goals. On Wednesday night the city council approved the installation of a new fast electric vehicle charger in downtown Rochester. It would be located on 1st Avenue SW outside the 3rd street parking...
KAAL-TV
RPD to swear in 10 new officers Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department announced they will hold a swearing-in ceremony for 10 new officers on Wednesday. The ceremony will take place at the North Station, 4001 West River Pkwy NW, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The new officers will take the oath of office and...
Rochester Police Department Swears in 10 New Officers
The officers took the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday at the Rochester Police Department’s north precinct. Police Chief Jim Franklin gave opening and closing remarks at the ceremony. Members of the new officers' families were on hand to watch the ceremony and pin the badges on...
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
10,000 People Expected in Downtown Rochester On September 17th
A huge crowd is expected to gather in downtown Rochester on Saturday, September 17th for a special event that is free and open to the public. Organizers are planning for more than 10,000 people and 1,000 dogs to show up at the Peace Plaza between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM that day.
Porsche and Semi Collide in Goodhue County
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash involving a Porsche and Semi-truck in Goodhue County sent a Minneapolis man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol accident report indicates the semi and Porsche were traveling north on Hwy. 52 when the truck struck the sports car at Hwy. 60 West in Zumbrota around 3:15 p.m. The Porsche driver, 74-year-old Roy Stromme, suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police have released information concerning a murder-suicide that occurred earlier in the week. A news release says Rochester Police officers conducted a welfare check on Monday and found a man and woman dead inside a residence in the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast near Kellogg Middle School. The preliminary investigation indicated a 65-year-old woman died from sharp force injuries and a 67-year-old man perished from self-inflicted wounds.
Shockingly Green Bathrooms In the Rochester Duplex Spotlight
Headlines are meant to grab your attention, and so, maybe, you think I'm stretching the truth a bit with the green bathroom talk. Maybe I'm just "hyping it up" to get the clicks for this Rochester property. Nope. When you see the bathrooms your eyes will do the whole Roger Rabbit Eyes thing.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two Minnesotans killed in plane crash in Wisconsin
(Ellsworth, WI)--Authorities are identifying the two Minnesota men killed in a training flight plane crash in western Wisconsin. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old John Zeman and 20-year-old Ethan Smith, both from Rochester, died in the crash. Deputies say it happened about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon along Wisconsin Highway 35 in a field on airport property. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.
No More Coffee At Popular Shop in Downtown Rochester
One thing we know is true about Rochester, Minnesota - we have a lot of banks and a whole lot of coffee shops. Unfortunately, one of the favorites just updated the community with some sad news. Favorite Coffee Shop In Rochester, Minnesota Has Closed One Of Its Locations. Just the...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Two injured in NW Rochester crash
(ABC 6 News) – A 68-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in northwest Rochester Wednesday, Sept. 7. Her passenger, a 43-year-old woman, was also taken to St. Marys Hospital with unknown injuries. The identities of all parties have not be released so that Rochester law enforcement...
KIMT
Preston man injured in Fillmore County collision
FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck/sports car collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Theo Mark Blaney, 40 of Preston, was driving west in a 2005 Ford Mustang when he collided with the westbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earnest Jacob Miller, 47 of Fountain. The crash happened around 1:24 pm Friday on Highway 80 east of Wykoff.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin High School announces distinguished almuni for 2022
Austin High School once again will honor two alumni for their professional and community contributions this month as part of Homecoming festivities. Randy Bailey (Class of 1978) and the late Clarence Nybo (Class of 1937) are the 2022 Distinguished Alumni as selected by the nonprofit Austin High School Alumni & Friends Association. Bailey and the Nybo family will be part of a reception and dinner on Thursday, Sept. 22, along with taking in Austin High School’s Homecoming festivities Friday, Sept. 23, including the afternoon parade through downtown and Packers football game vs. Owatonna.
KIMT
Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
