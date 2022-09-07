ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

DVR review of Ohio State-Notre Dame game shows Buckeyes' flaws, highlights

By Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RbZof_0hljHqVz00

Tuesday night, I rewatched the Ohio State-Notre Dame game on my DVR and posted highlight (and lowlight) clips on Twitter.

Here are those clips and my analysis in chronological order. Consider it one-stop shopping.

A couple of plays stood out. The one that impressed me the most was a Miyan Williams run in which it took seven Notre Dame tacklers to bring him down.

I'll plan to do this for most games this season. Thanks for your interest.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: DVR review of Ohio State-Notre Dame game shows Buckeyes' flaws, highlights

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Salerno
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy