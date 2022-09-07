Read full article on original website
Iowa HHS announces increase in SNAP benefits for some Iowa families
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Iowa families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits, will receive even more this month. The Iowa Department of Public Health and Human Services announced on Monday that families with children under the age of 6 will receive up to $22 more per child in that age range.
Record number of Iowans seeking help from the Food Bank of Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the third month in a row, the Food Bank of Iowa has broken records in the number of people receiving help from the organization. It's also facing a meat shortage; supply is flying off the shelves. Most of the time, only canned meat is available.
Iowa General Election guide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's General Election is Nov. 8. During the midterm elections, Iowans will vote for governor, all four congressional seats and one senate seat, among others. This page will provide up-to-date information on races as well as candidate profiles. Voter information:. A guide to voting in...
California is the first state to require later school start times
SAN DIEGO (CBS) — Kids across the country are back in school. But this year, some students are getting more sleep. A first of its kind law requires all high schools in California to start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and an 8 a.m. or later start for middle schools to help students get much-needed sleep, CBS News reports.
Rain moves out of the metro this evening
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Today's rain will continue to work eastward across Iowa this evening, coming to an end for central Iowa during the night. By daybreak tomorrow, any lingering showers will be confined to the eastern third of the state. As skies clear behind the showers, temperatures in western/northwest Iowa could fall into the upper 40s(!) by Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a cool northerly breeze keeping afternoon highs in the 70s.
Viral 'corn kid' has a new corntastic title
A 7-year-old boy dubbed the internet's "corn kid" has a new official title from South Dakota's governor. Tariq, who exploded to internet fame after a viral interview about his favorite food, is now officially South Dakota's official "corn-bassador." South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an official proclamation on Sept. 3.
KCCI’s Alyx Sacks interviews Jennifer Hudson for the launch of her new show
DES MOINES, Iowa — Jennifer Hudson, the youngest woman to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, is excited to arrive in Iowa's living rooms. "I want to bring everyone together. I love seeing people come together on one accord," Hudson said. "'The Jennifer Hudson Show' is a place where everyone can come with their joys, what they want to celebrate. Even their tears, their triumphs"
Gov. Reynolds signs joint letter opposing Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Gov. Kim Reynolds is joining 21 other governors in asking President Joe Biden to end his plans to forgive student loan debt to millions of Americans. “We support making higher education more affordable and accessible for students, but not at the expense of the American taxpayers,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Your plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates, and drive-up inflation even further. These outcomes hurt everyone, but none more so than the millions of working-class Americans who’ve already paid off their loans or chosen not to borrow.”
