Gov. Kim Reynolds is joining 21 other governors in asking President Joe Biden to end his plans to forgive student loan debt to millions of Americans. “We support making higher education more affordable and accessible for students, but not at the expense of the American taxpayers,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Your plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates, and drive-up inflation even further. These outcomes hurt everyone, but none more so than the millions of working-class Americans who’ve already paid off their loans or chosen not to borrow.”

IOWA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO