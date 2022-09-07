Read full article on original website
Three Young Kids Dead. Mother Allegedly Accused of Drowning Her Babiesjustpene50New York City, NY
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
Important Facts About The Polio Outbreak That's Spreading In New YorkOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Man crushed to death by 2,000-pound machine at Brooklyn job site: officials
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 46-year-old construction worker was crushed to death when a 2,000-pound machine fell on him at a Brooklyn job site Monday morning, officials said. Authorities responded to an emergency call for a person trapped under a heavy machine at 1 Java Street in Greenpoint at 9:15 a.m., according to the FDNY. The […]
CNBC
How the 'croissant cereal' creators bring in $128,000 a month In NYC
Gautier Coiffard, 34, quit his $105,000 per year engineering job earlier this year to open a French bakery in New York with his wife, Ashley Coiffard, 33. What started as a side hustle in their small Brooklyn apartment has become a successful bakery called L'Appartement 4F, based in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. It brings in up to $128,000 a month selling croissants, bread and a popular mini croissant cereal.
Beheaded animals found in garbage bags on side of LI road: SPCA
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — The remains of beheaded chickens and goats were found in black garbage bags on the side of a Long Island road Sunday, according to the Suffolk County SPCA. Authorities made the grisly discovery at Round Swamp Road in Melville, near the Northern State Parkway. Police also found fruits and vegetables in […]
News 12
News 12
Dog spotted walking on ledge of Manhattan building
A dog was spotted walking along the ledge of a building on Canal Street in Manhattan. Video of the dog shows crowds gathering to try and help the furry friend. Thankfully, their assistance wasn't needed, as the dog was able to make it back in the building safely.
Many tears shed at 9/11 ceremony on Long Island
Many tears were shed Sunday at the annual 9/11 ceremony at Point Lookout, Long Island.
Did You Know New York State Has A Crocodile Statue?
When you think crocodiles or alligators New York generally doesn't come to mind. Maybe it will for you now. If you take the trip to New York City, you will spot the crocodile on the ground at the Brooklyn Polytechnic University building:. At the entrance to the university is a...
Paw Prints: Meet shelter pets Tia, Jenna, Olivia, Foxy, Happy and Allie Cat!
Welcome to the ninth edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!. A twelve-year-old Yorkie mix, this little spitfire is Tia, currently up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. Confident and outgoing, she is the self-appointed boss of her kennel area, priding herself on keeping the staff in line and everything running smoothly. Preferring to be the only four-legged member of your household, Tia is quite certain she can fulfill all your requirements for an energetic, age-defying, best friend and companion. Yorkies are known to be loving and loyal, and as part of Little Shelter’s Silver Paw Connection, Tia has many years of experience in the fine art of friendship. Take the time to meet the one who could be perfect for you…her name is Tia. 631-368-8770, ext. 21.
fox5ny.com
Video: Mugger tackles man into NYC fruit stand in broad daylight
NEW YORK - A disturbing video captures the moment a mugger tackled a victim into a Bronx fruit stand as shocked bystanders watched the attack. The NYPD says it happened last Monday in front of 2301 Jerome Ave. in Fordham Heights. A 42-year-old man was walking up to the sidewalk when the attacker ran up behind him and tackled him into a fruit stand.
I'm a Californian who visited the Hamptons for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the fancy New York beach destination.
I took the Jitney from New York City to Montauk, a village in Southampton. Food prices were high like in LA, but I didn't need a car to get around.
'Now I Can Do Things I Enjoy': Queens Man Wins $3M Lottery Prize
A man claimed a $3 million prize from a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket. Michael Bhajan, a resident of the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens, won the prize from the lottery's Electric 10X scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 12. He chose to receive his prize as a single,...
fox5ny.com
Cardi B visits Queens to uplift young students
NEW YORK - A New York City anti-violence organization got a big boost on Friday when rapper Cardi B threw her support behind their effort to foster success among future generations. Cardi B's visit to Queensbridge was part of a back-to-school event put on by the non-profit group Community Capacity...
longisland.com
Woodbury Home Ransacked During Burglary, According to Nassau Cops
The Second Squad reports the details of a Burglary that occurred at 1:31pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Woodbury. According to Detectives, the victim left his home from Saturday September 10 to Sunday September 11, 2022 and when he returned to his residence on Chauncey Place he found the rear sliding glass door was wide open and the house was ransacked by an unknown person(s). No injuries were reported. The proceeds are unknown at this time.
Body found on NYC subway tracks; NYPD believes homeless man in tunnel struck by a passing train
A man believed to be homeless was found dead on the tracks inside a Manhattan subway tunnel Friday morning, cops and transit officials said. The man’s body was first found north of the Canal St. station on the Lexington Ave. line by the operator of an uptown No. 5 train at 9:19 a.m., MTA officials said. The operator stopped short of the corpse. Authorities later determined the victim was ...
