CNBC

How the 'croissant cereal' creators bring in $128,000 a month In NYC

Gautier Coiffard, 34, quit his $105,000 per year engineering job earlier this year to open a French bakery in New York with his wife, Ashley Coiffard, 33. What started as a side hustle in their small Brooklyn apartment has become a successful bakery called L'Appartement 4F, based in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. It brings in up to $128,000 a month selling croissants, bread and a popular mini croissant cereal.
Daily News

NYC mom suspected of drowning kids at Coney Island Beach once blasted hospital that tried to save them in online review

The Brooklyn mother suspected of drowning her three young children railed against Coney Island Hospital in a scathing online review earlier this year — the same facility where doctors tried in vain Monday to save her kids. “I don’t like writing reviews,” Erin Merdy wrote nine months ago in a Google Maps review of the neighborhood medical center. “But this is the absolute worst hospital.” Merdy ...
PIX11

Beheaded animals found in garbage bags on side of LI road: SPCA

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — The remains of beheaded chickens and goats were found in black garbage bags on the side of a Long Island road Sunday, according to the Suffolk County SPCA. Authorities made the grisly discovery at Round Swamp Road in Melville, near the Northern State Parkway. Police also found fruits and vegetables in […]
HuntingtonNow

Dead Animals Found in Bags in Melville

Several decapitated animals were found Sunday in bags left on the roadside in Melville, the Suffolk County SPCA said. The organization said that Suffolk Police had notified them that the seven dead animals had been found on the side of Round Swamp Road about 100 feet south of Exit 39 of the Northern State Parkway. The SCPA said the partially decomposed remains of five chickens and two goats had been left in black plastic garbage bags.
News 12

Dog spotted walking on ledge of Manhattan building

A dog was spotted walking along the ledge of a building on Canal Street in Manhattan. Video of the dog shows crowds gathering to try and help the furry friend. Thankfully, their assistance wasn't needed, as the dog was able to make it back in the building safely.
TBR News Media

Paw Prints: Meet shelter pets Tia, Jenna, Olivia, Foxy, Happy and Allie Cat!

Welcome to the ninth edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!. A twelve-year-old Yorkie mix, this little spitfire is Tia, currently up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. Confident and outgoing, she is the self-appointed boss of her kennel area, priding herself on keeping the staff in line and everything running smoothly. Preferring to be the only four-legged member of your household, Tia is quite certain she can fulfill all your requirements for an energetic, age-defying, best friend and companion. Yorkies are known to be loving and loyal, and as part of Little Shelter’s Silver Paw Connection, Tia has many years of experience in the fine art of friendship. Take the time to meet the one who could be perfect for you…her name is Tia. 631-368-8770, ext. 21.
fox5ny.com

Video: Mugger tackles man into NYC fruit stand in broad daylight

NEW YORK - A disturbing video captures the moment a mugger tackled a victim into a Bronx fruit stand as shocked bystanders watched the attack. The NYPD says it happened last Monday in front of 2301 Jerome Ave. in Fordham Heights. A 42-year-old man was walking up to the sidewalk when the attacker ran up behind him and tackled him into a fruit stand.
fox5ny.com

Cardi B visits Queens to uplift young students

NEW YORK - A New York City anti-violence organization got a big boost on Friday when rapper Cardi B threw her support behind their effort to foster success among future generations. Cardi B's visit to Queensbridge was part of a back-to-school event put on by the non-profit group Community Capacity...
longisland.com

Woodbury Home Ransacked During Burglary, According to Nassau Cops

The Second Squad reports the details of a Burglary that occurred at 1:31pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Woodbury. According to Detectives, the victim left his home from Saturday September 10 to Sunday September 11, 2022 and when he returned to his residence on Chauncey Place he found the rear sliding glass door was wide open and the house was ransacked by an unknown person(s). No injuries were reported. The proceeds are unknown at this time.
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Boy, 7, 'drowned by mother' at beach near Coney Island along with siblings, 4, and three-month-old: Mother is in custody and hidden behind white sheet as she's wheeled out of police station on a stretcher

Three children have died and their mother is in custody after they were found unconscious on a Coney Island Beach. Police were called to an apartment on Neptune Avenue, Brooklyn, at 1.40am after a call from a concerned family member at a different location. They reported that they believed Erin...
Daily News

Body found on NYC subway tracks; NYPD believes homeless man in tunnel struck by a passing train

A man believed to be homeless was found dead on the tracks inside a Manhattan subway tunnel Friday morning, cops and transit officials said. The man’s body was first found north of the Canal St. station on the Lexington Ave. line by the operator of an uptown No. 5 train at 9:19 a.m., MTA officials said. The operator stopped short of the corpse. Authorities later determined the victim was ...
