Bartlesville, OK

Time to take the long way: Cherokee Bridge to close

By Andy Dossett, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 5 days ago
The Oklahoma Department for Transportation will close the Cherokee Bridge for three weeks beginning Monday, meaning a longer commute for some community residents.

ODOT has already closed the Cherokee Avenue entrance to Johnstone Park and will close the northern legs of Highway 123, including the Cherokee Bridge, on Monday, said Terry Lauritsen, Bartlesville's engineering and water utilities director.

He said the closures are necessary to facilitate relocating utilities around the bridge construction site.

The Cherokee Bridge project is slated to be finished in the spring of 2024. The cost is projected at $13 million.

