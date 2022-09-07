Explore Oregon Podcast: 12 best backpacking trips with kids and how to make it happen

In this episode of the Explore Oregon Podcast, host Zach Urness welcomes a trio of fun guests to talk about going backpacking with kids and some of the best places to visit.

He is joined by Bonnie Henderson, his co-author of the guidebook "Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon," along with 11-year-old backpackers Nate and Mary Evans, who share their thoughts from a kids' perspective.

The group picks out 12 great backpacking trips that land on the easier side and are good fits for younger backpackers (or just someone looking for an easier trip).

Nate and Mary talk about everything from which treats to bring to how to keep kids engaged, while Urness and Henderson share tips from a parent's perspective on backpacking trips.

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. Urness is the author of "Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon" and "Hiking Southern Oregon."