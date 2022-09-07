ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Explore Oregon Podcast: 12 best backpacking trips with kids and how to make it happen

By Zach Urness, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNPZr_0hljHeAV00

In this episode of the Explore Oregon Podcast, host Zach Urness welcomes a trio of fun guests to talk about going backpacking with kids and some of the best places to visit.

He is joined by Bonnie Henderson, his co-author of the guidebook "Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon," along with 11-year-old backpackers Nate and Mary Evans, who share their thoughts from a kids' perspective.

The group picks out 12 great backpacking trips that land on the easier side and are good fits for younger backpackers (or just someone looking for an easier trip).

Nate and Mary talk about everything from which treats to bring to how to keep kids engaged, while Urness and Henderson share tips from a parent's perspective on backpacking trips.

Never miss an episode: Listen to the entire episode above or find us onSpotify,Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud or Amazon Music and subscribe on your platform of choice to get future episodes.

Listen to every episode: All 75 episodes of the Explore Oregon Podcast, a guide to the state's outdoors, news and history, are available to listen to.

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. To support his work, subscribe to the Statesman Journal. Urness is the author of “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or 503-399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Travel Info#Southern Oregon#Google Podcasts#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#Family Activities#Soundcloud#Amazon Music#The Statesman Journal
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
796K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy