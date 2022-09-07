ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Reports: Bills, TE Dawson Knox finalize 4-year, $53.6M extension

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adxMu_0hljHKi500

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox agreed to a four-year contract extension on the eve of the NFL season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Multiple reports placed the value of the deal at $53.6 million through the 2026 season. His deal was set to expire at the end of the 2022 season.

Knox, 25, receives $31 million guaranteed according to the Buffalo News but will play the 2022 season under the terms of his existing deal at a salary of $2.51 million.

He caught 49 passes for 587 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021, career-best production by a wide margin in his third NFL season. Knox has 101 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns in 42 regular-season games.

The Bills selected Knox in the third round of the 2019 draft out of Ole Miss.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
21K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy