Electronics

CNET

Get Ready, iOS 16 Rolls Out Tomorrow. Is Your iPhone Compatible?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iPhone 14 is officially here. The new iPhone debuted alongside the iPhone 14 Plus, Pro and Pro Max at the company's "Far Out" event -- here's everything that was announced. Each iPhone 14 model comes with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software already installed, but the update will be available for other iPhones too. iOS 16 will be released on Monday, Sept. 12 to compatible iPhones.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple Maps Is Getting 2 New Features With iOS 16 Next Week

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple Maps on iPhone is getting several new features when iOS 16 is released on Monday, Apple announced at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday. Some of the upcoming features include high-resolution imagery for apps such as Zillow and new tools for developers, like making Bird scooters and bikes easier to find.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Watch a Patent Attorney Examine Odd Google Patents

These days, it feels like Google is everywhere. It's in your browser, smart home assistant, phone, thermostat and an endless list of other omnipresent devices. How did Google get here and where could it possibly be headed in the future?. We spoke with patent attorney Robert Sachs, who examined several...
BUSINESS
CNET

4 Things to Know About iOS 16

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Give your iPhone a big upgrade by downloading iOS 16, available today for most iPhone devices. You'll get a bundle of new lock screen options and plenty of other upgrades. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date last week during its fall iPhone event. This is an annual tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Save up to $149 on Select Apple Watch 7 Models at Amazon

Smartwatches are growing in popularity, and for good reason -- these devices that fit right on your wrist allow you to stay connected wherever you go. You can text, call, stream music and more from most smartwatch devices. And one of our favorite smartwatches of the year, the Apple Watch Series 7, is on sale right now as folks await the impending release of the Series 8.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

The Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone (and How to Fix Them)

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is here, hitting compatible devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone SE (second generation and up) and any iPhone released after 2017. If you want to download iOS 16 right now, here's how.
CELL PHONES
CNET

A Portless iPhone? Please, Apple, Don't Go There

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple evicted the 3.5mm headphone jack from iPhones starting in 2016. This year, it dropped the SIM card slot, relying on eSIM chips for its iPhone 14 smartphones. If you extrapolate, you might expect iPhones to drop the charging and data port next, beginning the era of the portless iPhone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Peacock: What's Paywalled (Emmys), What's Free and What Else to Know

Peacock TV is NBCUniversal's US streaming app, with tens of thousands of hours of free programming, plus more shows, movies, sports and originals if you pay. Monday, Peacock is the only place in the US to stream the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony live -- but only if you have one of the paid, premium subscriptions.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

iPhone 14 Preorders 'Worse' Than For iPhone 13, Analyst Says

Apple's new iPhone 14 lineup was unveiled last week, with preorders kicking off on Sept. 9 ahead of the iPhone 14 going on sale Sept. 16. But preorders of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are lower than preorders for the previous iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16 Launches Today: Every Big Change Hitting Your iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Do you own an iPhone 8 or newer? If so, your iPhone is about to get a major update. Apple's new mobile operating system, iOS 16, is expected to...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Roku Express Gets Better Wi-Fi, Remains Affordable at $30

Roku is updating the tech in its cheapest streaming device, the Roku Express. The refreshed Express, coming in mid-October, adds dual-band Wi-Fi for enhanced internet speeds, along with a new processor and more storage so that channels can launch more quickly. The streaming device will cost $30 and is available to preorder now through the Roku, Walmart and Amazon websites. The company expects general availability at major retailers to begin on Oct. 16.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iOS 16's Photo Editing Tool for iPhone Makes Erasing Objects Feel Like Magic

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iOS 16 software for all compatible iPhones was officially released to the public today, five days after the company launched its new iPhone 14 line. Along with the many cool new features included in today iOS 16's release comes one of the easiest ways to edit photos that I've ever seen.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16 Revives a Classic Battery Feature on iPhones

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iPhone users with compatible iPhones can now download iOS 16. Released today, the latest version of the iPhone operating system software adds a bevy of excellent new features -- and brings back one that users have missed for years. I'm not sure why Apple removed it, but I'm sure glad to have it back.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Save Up to $180 on New and Refurbished Lenovo Laptops at Woot

On the hunt for a new laptop? Now until Sept. 15, you can save up to $180 on new and refurbished Lenovo laptops at Woot, with prices starting as low as $180. There are eight different laptops to choose from during this sale: four are under $350 and the rest don't exceed $780. You can even grab a two-in-one laptop with an Intel i7 core processor during this deal.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Garage Shelving for 2022

A garage can be a sanctuary -- if everything is neatly stored. Whether you use your garage as an auto workshop, a gym or even just a storage space, you want to make sure that your odds and ends are in place and easily accessible. If they're not, then your garage is more likely to be a headache than a productive, calm space.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Passkeys, the No-Password Login Tech, Come to iOS 16 on Monday

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple and Google are updating their phone software and web browsers this year with technology called passkeys that's designed to be easy to use and more secure than passwords. Why it matters. Passwords...
CELL PHONES

