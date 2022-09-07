Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Get Ready, iOS 16 Rolls Out Tomorrow. Is Your iPhone Compatible?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iPhone 14 is officially here. The new iPhone debuted alongside the iPhone 14 Plus, Pro and Pro Max at the company's "Far Out" event -- here's everything that was announced. Each iPhone 14 model comes with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software already installed, but the update will be available for other iPhones too. iOS 16 will be released on Monday, Sept. 12 to compatible iPhones.
CNET
Apple Maps Is Getting 2 New Features With iOS 16 Next Week
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple Maps on iPhone is getting several new features when iOS 16 is released on Monday, Apple announced at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday. Some of the upcoming features include high-resolution imagery for apps such as Zillow and new tools for developers, like making Bird scooters and bikes easier to find.
CNET
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Get Official Reveal at Apple's Event
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple on Wednesday unveiled its high-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models at its "Far Out" event on its campus in Cupertino, California. The new iPhone...
CNET
Watch a Patent Attorney Examine Odd Google Patents
These days, it feels like Google is everywhere. It's in your browser, smart home assistant, phone, thermostat and an endless list of other omnipresent devices. How did Google get here and where could it possibly be headed in the future?. We spoke with patent attorney Robert Sachs, who examined several...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
4 Things to Know About iOS 16
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Give your iPhone a big upgrade by downloading iOS 16, available today for most iPhone devices. You'll get a bundle of new lock screen options and plenty of other upgrades. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date last week during its fall iPhone event. This is an annual tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.
CNET
Save up to $149 on Select Apple Watch 7 Models at Amazon
Smartwatches are growing in popularity, and for good reason -- these devices that fit right on your wrist allow you to stay connected wherever you go. You can text, call, stream music and more from most smartwatch devices. And one of our favorite smartwatches of the year, the Apple Watch Series 7, is on sale right now as folks await the impending release of the Series 8.
CNET
The Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone (and How to Fix Them)
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is here, hitting compatible devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone SE (second generation and up) and any iPhone released after 2017. If you want to download iOS 16 right now, here's how.
CNET
Keep Your New iPhone 14 Charged With Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack, Down to $90
Whether you've already placed your iPhone 14 preorder or you're waiting on some steeper iPhone deals, a good iPhone power bank should be your next purchase. And just in time for for the arrival of new iPhone models, Apple's own MagSafe Battery Pack is close to 10% off at Amazon right now, dropping it down to $90.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
A Portless iPhone? Please, Apple, Don't Go There
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple evicted the 3.5mm headphone jack from iPhones starting in 2016. This year, it dropped the SIM card slot, relying on eSIM chips for its iPhone 14 smartphones. If you extrapolate, you might expect iPhones to drop the charging and data port next, beginning the era of the portless iPhone.
CNET
Peacock: What's Paywalled (Emmys), What's Free and What Else to Know
Peacock TV is NBCUniversal's US streaming app, with tens of thousands of hours of free programming, plus more shows, movies, sports and originals if you pay. Monday, Peacock is the only place in the US to stream the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony live -- but only if you have one of the paid, premium subscriptions.
CNET
You'll Finally Be Able to Unsend Text Messages With iOS 16 in Just a Few Days
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 will officially be released to the public on Monday, September 12, and one of the features to look forward to is the ability to unsend and edit text messages on the iPhone.
CNET
Grab This 70-Inch Insignia 4K Fire TV for $450, Get an Echo Show 5 and Other Freebies
As the weather shifts, more of us will be spending time indoors, often entertaining ourselves with sports, games and other streaming services. If you are looking for a big screen to give you the ultimate theatrical experience at home, Best Buy has you covered with a great deal on a new TV.
CNET
iPhone 14 Preorders 'Worse' Than For iPhone 13, Analyst Says
Apple's new iPhone 14 lineup was unveiled last week, with preorders kicking off on Sept. 9 ahead of the iPhone 14 going on sale Sept. 16. But preorders of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are lower than preorders for the previous iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
CNET
iOS 16 Launches Today: Every Big Change Hitting Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Do you own an iPhone 8 or newer? If so, your iPhone is about to get a major update. Apple's new mobile operating system, iOS 16, is expected to...
CNET
Roku Express Gets Better Wi-Fi, Remains Affordable at $30
Roku is updating the tech in its cheapest streaming device, the Roku Express. The refreshed Express, coming in mid-October, adds dual-band Wi-Fi for enhanced internet speeds, along with a new processor and more storage so that channels can launch more quickly. The streaming device will cost $30 and is available to preorder now through the Roku, Walmart and Amazon websites. The company expects general availability at major retailers to begin on Oct. 16.
CNET
iOS 16's Photo Editing Tool for iPhone Makes Erasing Objects Feel Like Magic
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iOS 16 software for all compatible iPhones was officially released to the public today, five days after the company launched its new iPhone 14 line. Along with the many cool new features included in today iOS 16's release comes one of the easiest ways to edit photos that I've ever seen.
CNET
iOS 16 Revives a Classic Battery Feature on iPhones
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iPhone users with compatible iPhones can now download iOS 16. Released today, the latest version of the iPhone operating system software adds a bevy of excellent new features -- and brings back one that users have missed for years. I'm not sure why Apple removed it, but I'm sure glad to have it back.
CNET
Save Up to $180 on New and Refurbished Lenovo Laptops at Woot
On the hunt for a new laptop? Now until Sept. 15, you can save up to $180 on new and refurbished Lenovo laptops at Woot, with prices starting as low as $180. There are eight different laptops to choose from during this sale: four are under $350 and the rest don't exceed $780. You can even grab a two-in-one laptop with an Intel i7 core processor during this deal.
CNET
Best Garage Shelving for 2022
A garage can be a sanctuary -- if everything is neatly stored. Whether you use your garage as an auto workshop, a gym or even just a storage space, you want to make sure that your odds and ends are in place and easily accessible. If they're not, then your garage is more likely to be a headache than a productive, calm space.
CNET
Passkeys, the No-Password Login Tech, Come to iOS 16 on Monday
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple and Google are updating their phone software and web browsers this year with technology called passkeys that's designed to be easy to use and more secure than passwords. Why it matters. Passwords...
Comments / 0