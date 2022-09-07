The unofficial start to fall for a lot of midwest citizens is the day after labor day. Normally once temperatures start to drop into the lower 50s and 40s, so does the number of bugs and mosquitos you see outside. Even with fall quickly approaching we should all remember mosquitos are extremely active in the early fall months. We may be ready for bonfires, flannels, hoodies, Halloween, and football but with temperatures still being close to the 80s it's not time to ditch the bug spray just yet.

IOWA COUNTY, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO