Iowa Celebrity FINALLY Gets to Tailgate At Cy-Hawk Game [WATCH]
The matchup between Iowa State and the University of Iowa is one of the most highly anticipated games of the entire college football season. If you were out tailgating in Iowa City for the event then you probably saw a local internet celebrity out and about. He became an overnight...
Four-Star, Dual-Threat Quarterback Commits to the Hawkeyes
Even after their six-game winning streak against the Iowa State Cyclones was broken, and the offense was abysmal once again, the weekend wasn't all bad for Iowa Hawkeye fans. As he announced on Sunday, four-star, dual-threat quarterback in the 2024 class, James Resar has committed to playing for Kirk Ferentz and the Hawks. The junior QB plays for Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, Florida. He received a scholarship offer from the Iowa staff on June 8, 2022.
Unique Golf Experience Coming to Eastern Iowa
Back in June, it was announced that a brand new Topgolf facility was being built in Des Moines and it was the first Top Golf facility to be built in the state of Iowa. By 2023 it's hopeful eastern Iowans won't have to drive as far to have the unique experience a driving range like Topgolf offers.
A MASSIVE Star was Once Arrested in Eastern Iowa [PHOTOS]
If you've ever dreamt of having a celebrity encounter, chances are that dream involves meeting, maybe having a meal with that celeb, right? It doesn't involve getting whooped by them. At least not for most of us... I am a huge pro wrestling fan. Yes, that's right, even at 40...
New C.R. Mural Honors RAGBRAI + Historic Bike Shop [PHOTO]
A brand new two-story high mural project in downtown Cedar Rapids should be done in a couple of weeks, and it will celebrate one of Iowa's favorite summer events. The mural will be a tribute to the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI), which is going into its 50th year.
Celebrating A Century as The Musical Soul Of Cedar Rapids
As a Cedar Rapids Gazette columnist said back in 1946, "a city without music would be a city without a soul" Since the casual beginnings of the Cedar Rapids Symphony Orchestra (now Orchestra Iowa) over 100 years ago it has turned into one of the most popular attractions in Cedar Rapids (and across Iowa) to this day. According to the Gazette, "the idea for the orchestra started in 1922 when well-known flutist E.A. Hazelton dropped into the office of Dr. J. Lynn Crawford."
New Cedar Rapids Park Goes Beyond A Typical Play Space [PHOTOS]
The namesake of a new park soon to open in Cedar Rapids intended for it to be much more than just your ordinary play space. A media release sent to this station by the Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department says that Hughes Park will open on Friday, September 9, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at 10 a.m.
Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Will Return To Washington D.C.
The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight has taken hundreds of Iowa veterans to Washington D.C. and back. According to a press release, flight number forty-four will take place later this month, allowing nearly 100 Iowa veterans to see the sights of our nation's capitol. The latest honor flight will take place...
Heading to Kinnick? Here is Where To Eat After The Game
Cheering the Iowa Hawkeyes on to victory is one of the best things about fall. But doing so can work up quite the appetite! After parking, walking to Kinnick Stadium, walking to your seats, cheering during the game, and then walking back to your car leaves even the most die-hard Hawkeye fan starving! Fortunately for you, Iowa City and Coralville are full of great places to eat on game day. Here are just a few of the highlights.
Semi Plows into Person on Interstate-80 Causing Fatal Injuries
From day one of my life, my parents made sure I paid attention when crossing the road, even in Ida Grove, Iowa, where the traffic is minimal. I can still hear my mom say "Look both ways!" and "Hold my hand!" The sentiment clearly holds a higher value in places...
Cedar Rapids Native Played Unsuspecting Role In History [WATCH]
A video shot in Iowa a quarter of a century ago has some major historical significance. August 31st was the 25th anniversary of the death of the Princess of Wales, Diana Spencer. On that evening in 1997, the People's Princess got into a horrible car accident in Paris. The world...
Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run
I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”
[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good
Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
Staff At The Bohemian Walk Out Over Unpaid Wages
The Bohemian in the Newbo District in Cedar Rapids is a place like no other. But after reports of employees walking out due to unpaid wages, the future of the restaurant is uncertain at best. KCRG reports that staff members walked out last weekend after frustrations boiled over about not...
One Eastern Iowa County is Seeing a Rise in West Nile Virus
The unofficial start to fall for a lot of midwest citizens is the day after labor day. Normally once temperatures start to drop into the lower 50s and 40s, so does the number of bugs and mosquitos you see outside. Even with fall quickly approaching we should all remember mosquitos are extremely active in the early fall months. We may be ready for bonfires, flannels, hoodies, Halloween, and football but with temperatures still being close to the 80s it's not time to ditch the bug spray just yet.
State Troopers Arrest Four in Huge Drug Bust on Interstate 80
A traffic stop for a license plate violation ended up being a gigantic drug bust for state troopers earlier this week. It all happened at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when a traffic stop involving a Nissan Rouge was executed about 40 miles west of Lincoln, Nebraska. During the stop, a K9 with the Nebraska State Patrol picked up on the odor of drugs inside the vehicle.
Linn County Officials Investigating The Death of A Woman
Officials in Linn County are investigating a late-night incident that claimed the life of a woman. According to a press release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, a female was transported by a private vehicle to the Mercy Hospital Emergency Room in Hiawatha at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The woman was reportedly unresponsive and not breathing when she arrived at the hospital. She was pronounced dead. Investigators believe that the initial incident happened out in the county, in rural Marion. The investigation has been transferred from the Hiawatha Police Department to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
