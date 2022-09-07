Pasco commissioners ink contract with new administrator, finalize jail transfer

Pasco commissioners approved the contract for their new administrator Mike Carballa. [ Pasco County ]

DADE CITY — Pasco County commissioners this week approved an employment contract with new County Administrator Mike Carballa, granting him an initial two-year agreement with two-year extensions and a $280,000 annual salary.

The issue was one of several significant actions commissioners took during a marathon meeting Tuesday.

The commission unanimously chose Carballa in June to replace Dan Biles, who announced his resignation a month earlier after five years at the helm of the fast-growing county. Biles said he left to pursue church leadership training opportunities overseas.

Commissioners picked Carballa, who was the assistant administrator for public infrastructure, to serve in the interim role during the transition then named him the permanent replacement. Carballa is an engineer and before becoming an assistant administrator in 2018 he served as the county’s engineering director.

Under the employment agreement, Carballa would receive the same insurance and paid time off benefits as other county employees, and would receive a county vehicle or a car allowance of $600 per month. The contract takes effect Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year.

Also on Tuesday, commissioners approved a 43-page interlocal agreement that will give Pasco County the jail that same day. Sheriff Chris Nocco announced earlier this year that he was handing the jail operation over to Pasco County. He was concerned that a jail expansion is behind schedule and that when completed will still be too small to meet demand.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco announced earlier this year that he was giving the jail operation to Pasco County. [ Times (2013) ]

Tuesday also marked the date of the first public hearing on the proposed 2023 budget. With little public comment, commissioners gave their first nod of approval on the $2.01 billion spending plan which compares to the current year’s budget of $1.73 billion.

The operating tax rate for the county remains the same as last year at 7.6076 mills or $7.61 in tax for every $1,000 of appraised taxable property value for basic county services. While the tax rate would remain the same, sharply rising property values, which increased nearly 17%, according to Budget Director Robert Goehrig, increased county revenue.

The final public hearing on the budget is 5:15 p.m. on September 20.

Commissioners this week also asked county staff to approach state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials to formally request an expansion in the county’s scalloping season. While Pasco is granted 10 days each July to allow for the recreational scallop harvest, counties to the north have longer seasons.

Tim Gayson shows off scallop he caught shortly after diving into his first time scalloping in Florida's Gulf Coast on Saturday, July 18, 2020. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Pasco Government Affairs Officer Ralph Lair said he would make contact with the agency. Commissioner Jack Mariano suggested matching the season in Citrus and Hernando which this year lasts from July 1 through September 24. Even if the agency grants a lesser expansion because the number of scallops this year have dropped, the season would still be longer than the 10 days, said Commissioner Mike Moore.

He also suggested that the county engage the help of former commissioner, now county Property Appraiser Mike Wells, who had been instrumental in bringing the scalloping season back to Pasco in 2018.

“He has really strong relationships with FWC,” Moore said. “Relationships matter.”