ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco commissioners ink contract with new administrator, finalize jail transfer

By Barbara Behrendt
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qeDsu_0hljH7Jt00
Pasco commissioners approved the contract for their new administrator Mike Carballa. [ Pasco County ]

DADE CITY — Pasco County commissioners this week approved an employment contract with new County Administrator Mike Carballa, granting him an initial two-year agreement with two-year extensions and a $280,000 annual salary.

The issue was one of several significant actions commissioners took during a marathon meeting Tuesday.

The commission unanimously chose Carballa in June to replace Dan Biles, who announced his resignation a month earlier after five years at the helm of the fast-growing county. Biles said he left to pursue church leadership training opportunities overseas.

Commissioners picked Carballa, who was the assistant administrator for public infrastructure, to serve in the interim role during the transition then named him the permanent replacement. Carballa is an engineer and before becoming an assistant administrator in 2018 he served as the county’s engineering director.

Under the employment agreement, Carballa would receive the same insurance and paid time off benefits as other county employees, and would receive a county vehicle or a car allowance of $600 per month. The contract takes effect Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year.

Also on Tuesday, commissioners approved a 43-page interlocal agreement that will give Pasco County the jail that same day. Sheriff Chris Nocco announced earlier this year that he was handing the jail operation over to Pasco County. He was concerned that a jail expansion is behind schedule and that when completed will still be too small to meet demand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jqls6_0hljH7Jt00
Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco announced earlier this year that he was giving the jail operation to Pasco County. [ Times (2013) ]

Tuesday also marked the date of the first public hearing on the proposed 2023 budget. With little public comment, commissioners gave their first nod of approval on the $2.01 billion spending plan which compares to the current year’s budget of $1.73 billion.

The operating tax rate for the county remains the same as last year at 7.6076 mills or $7.61 in tax for every $1,000 of appraised taxable property value for basic county services. While the tax rate would remain the same, sharply rising property values, which increased nearly 17%, according to Budget Director Robert Goehrig, increased county revenue.

The final public hearing on the budget is 5:15 p.m. on September 20.

Commissioners this week also asked county staff to approach state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials to formally request an expansion in the county’s scalloping season. While Pasco is granted 10 days each July to allow for the recreational scallop harvest, counties to the north have longer seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ysAx9_0hljH7Jt00
Tim Gayson shows off scallop he caught shortly after diving into his first time scalloping in Florida's Gulf Coast on Saturday, July 18, 2020. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347gcP_0hljH7Jt00

Pasco Government Affairs Officer Ralph Lair said he would make contact with the agency. Commissioner Jack Mariano suggested matching the season in Citrus and Hernando which this year lasts from July 1 through September 24. Even if the agency grants a lesser expansion because the number of scallops this year have dropped, the season would still be longer than the 10 days, said Commissioner Mike Moore.

He also suggested that the county engage the help of former commissioner, now county Property Appraiser Mike Wells, who had been instrumental in bringing the scalloping season back to Pasco in 2018.

“He has really strong relationships with FWC,” Moore said. “Relationships matter.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Government
County
Pasco County, FL
City
Hernando, FL
City
Dade City, FL
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

The Hillsborough County transportation tax, explained

When Hillsborough voters enter the polling booth in November, they will be asked whether the county should implement a 1% sales tax for 30 years to fund transportation needs. But how, when and if Hillsborough County’s potholed roads, dangerous intersections and skeletal bus routes will be improved is ensnared in a legal challenge yet again.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Administrator#Public Infrastructure#Citrus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa casino workers get raises as Seminole Hard Rock sets $100M for wages

More than 1,500 employees at Tampa’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino are about to get a raise, thanks to a $100 million ante from the gaming mecca’s owners. Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming announced Monday that it’s boosting the salaries of thousands of employees nationwide as part of a bid to attract and retain workers by bringing minimum wages above those at both the state and federal level.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pinellas County becomes first school district to include TB12 Method in its curriculum

PINELLAS PARK — For Tiffany Williams and Allison Swank, their 13-student wellness education class at Pinellas Park Middle School on Friday was an epicenter of innovation. A monitor showed a PowerPoint presentation that included a video featuring Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. Words like “pliability” were written on a whiteboard. Foam rollers vibrated, pliability spheres rolled, and instructions explained foundational movements to loosen the muscles of their eighth-grade students.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Man at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport recorded people in bathroom, deputies say

A Tampa man is accused of using his cell phone to record people, including an 11-year-old child, in the bathroom stalls at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested MichelFernandez Fuentes, 46, on two charges of video voyeurism in connection with the incidents. Fuentes was employed by SSP America, a food and beverage company working inside the airport, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy