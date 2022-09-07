ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NASCAR Champions Week to Return to Nashville

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 5 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As an eventful 2022 race season enters its final turn, NASCAR announced the return of its Champion’s Week celebration to Nashville on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

The NASCAR Awards will be held on Dec. 1 at the Music City Center to formally crown this season’s NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champions. Fellow drivers, industry personalities and celebrities will take over downtown Nashville for the third year to celebrate an unforgettable 2022 season.

“We are pleased to announce our return to Music City for the celebration to crown our series champions,” said Pete Jung, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer at NASCAR. “We are delighted to bring the celebration to Nashville once again, as the city’s energy and passion for motorsports never cease to amaze us. We are looking forward to being back following the conclusion of the 2022 season.”

The formal postseason Awards are a tradition that stretches back to 1981, when the event was held in New York City. It relocated to Las Vegas in 2009 and then called Nashville its home for the first time in 2019. Over the last two years NASCAR has seen a tremendous turnout from the Nashville fans not only at the race track, but for the celebration of Champion’s week. NASCAR looks to continue the tradition and conclude the season at one of the most iconic cities in the country.

The post NASCAR Champions Week to Return to Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

Wynonna Judd Announces Star-studded Lineup for The Judds: The Final Tour

Wynonna Judd, has announced the line-up of special guests who will be joining her on the road for The Judds: The Final Tour. Along with Martina McBride, who will join her on the road for the entirety of the tour, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha […] The post Wynonna Judd Announces Star-studded Lineup for The Judds: The Final Tour appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Cheatham County Source

The Titans Lose First Game of the Season Against the Giants

Final Score: Giants- 21 Titans- 20 The Titans (0-1) were winning for most of this contest but let a 13-point lead slip away at the end of the 4th quarter. Tennessee had a chance to win the game as time expired but kicker Randy Bullock missed a field goal. Throughout the game, Tennessee was fairly […] The post The Titans Lose First Game of the Season Against the Giants appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

‘Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut’ to Play at Belcourt Theatre in Nashville

The Belcourt Theatre is showing the iconic movie “Apocalypse Now” beginning Friday, September 9. Ticket information here. American Captain Benjamin Willard (Martin Sheen) is assigned to track down and kill Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando), who has reportedly massacred hundreds of innocent people and set up his own fiefdom in the jungle. Willard and his crew […] The post ‘Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut’ to Play at Belcourt Theatre in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Home Show to Partner with Habitat for Humanity

The Nashville Home Show is proud to once again work with Habitat for Humanity Restore as the 2022 non-profit partner at the downtown event this Friday, September 9 – Sunday, September 11. Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on […] The post Nashville Home Show to Partner with Habitat for Humanity appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Cheatham County Source

Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway

September is National Biscuit Month! Loveless Cafe is known for their biscuits and this month they are doing a giveaway when you purchase biscuit mix. Think Willy Wonka style – starting Friday, Sept. 16, 12 golden tickets will be hidden with the Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix at local retailers. Seekers must purchase the biscuit mix […] The post Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Music City Food Truck Park & Flea Market Saturday, September 10, 2022 The Marketplace in East Nashville, 400 Davidson St., Nashville, TN There is free parking and admission from 11 AM to 4 PM. Curiosity 15-Year Anniversary Saturday, September 10, 2022 […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Lucky Ladd Named Best Pumpkin Patch in Tennessee by Reader’s Digest

The first day of fall is September 22. With fall, comes visits to pumpkin patches, pumpkin lattes, and a host of fall activities. Reader’s Digest just released its list of “The Best Pumpkin Patch in Every State” and one local farm made the list. Lucky Ladd Farms, located in Eagleville, was selected as the best […] The post Lucky Ladd Named Best Pumpkin Patch in Tennessee by Reader’s Digest appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
EAGLEVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

California Men Charged In Conspiracy To Ship Fentanyl-Laced Oxycodone To Nashville and Columbia

From Department of Justice NASHVILLE – Three Santa Rosa, California men were arrested in California yesterday and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in middle Tennessee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and Ricardo Molinero-Alcarez, 27, […] The post California Men Charged In Conspiracy To Ship Fentanyl-Laced Oxycodone To Nashville and Columbia appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Las Vegas#Race Track#New York City#Nascar Champions Week#Champion#Svp
Cheatham County Source

New Music for You this Week – September 5, 2022

Here’s some new music to take a listen this week. Daniel Tashian- “Tumble and Fall” photo from Daniel Tashian Daniel Tashian, the songwriter and producer behind music from artists like Kacey Musgraves, Demi Lovato, Leon Bridges and more released “Tumble and Fall.” In talking about the ballad,”This one was written, like the rest of the […] The post New Music for You this Week – September 5, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September, 5, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: September 5 – September 11, 2022. Live on the Green Monday, September 5, 3:30 – 10 pm 1 […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September, 5, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

MTSU Collaborates With Nashville Mayor’s Office, Community on Heat Data Collection to Help At-Risk Populations

For MTSU geosciences professor and researcher Alisa Hass and her collaborators at the Nashville, Tennessee, mayor’s office, a recent early morning research excursion was the result of months of hard work and preparation. It was finally time to collect Nashville’s heat data as part of their research for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Heat Mapping Campaign to chart heat […] The post MTSU Collaborates With Nashville Mayor’s Office, Community on Heat Data Collection to Help At-Risk Populations appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

What We Know About the Disappearance of Eliza Fletcher

UPDATE: Sept 7, 2022 Cleotha Henderson, accused of killing 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, of Memphis, after kidnapping her early last Friday, appeared in court Wednesday. “Shelby County Judge Louis J. Montesi Jr. revoked a $500,000 bond that had been set earlier – when Henderson was charged in the case only with kidnapping and tampering with evidence […] The post What We Know About the Disappearance of Eliza Fletcher appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Cheatham County Source

CFMT’s Give Black, Give Back Initiative Awards Grants to 4 Area Black-Led Organizations

Give Black, Give Back, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, announces grants to four area Black-led nonprofit organizations to cap its celebration of Black Philanthropy Month. Throughout the month of August, Give Black, Give Back’s Philanthropy Advisors, Kia Jarmon and Lisa Swift-Young engaged in weekly conversations during Black Philanthropy Month Conversation discussions. […] The post CFMT’s Give Black, Give Back Initiative Awards Grants to 4 Area Black-Led Organizations appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County

Missing Person BOLO: Katherine Lynne Hesson was reported missing on September 8. Hesson was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday, Sept. 7. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. She may be possibly traveling to the Clearwater, Florida area, according to family members. Hesson […] The post Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 9-5-6,2022 Flood Watch Still In Effect

Flood Watch Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 234 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-052000- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0005.000000T0000Z-220906T0000Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Woodbury, Ashland City, Byrdstown, Springfield, Smithville, New Johnsonville, Cookeville, Kingston Springs, Goodlettsville, Livingston, Columbia, Allardt, Erin, Sparta, Mount Juliet, McMinnville, Waynesboro, Gallatin, Clarksville, South Carthage, […] The post WEATHER 9-5-6,2022 Flood Watch Still In Effect appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Immersive King Tut Experience is Coming to Nashville

Having pioneered the concept of immersive art exhibitions in North America – including the critically acclaimed Immersive Van Gogh– Lighthouse Immersive is now turning its sights on the most famous of Egyptian rulers, the Pharaoh Tutankhamun in Immersive King Tut. In a partnership with United Exhibits Group (UEG), International Foundation for Fine and Decorative Arts […] The post Immersive King Tut Experience is Coming to Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

5 Things to Know About Jon Batiste

Pilgrimage Music Festival 2022 will take place in Franklin, TN at Harlinsdale Farm on September 24-25. Now in its eighth year, artists set to perform include Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, and Jon Batiste to name a few. In case you’re not familiar with Jon Batiste, who led with 11 GRAMMY nominations this […] The post 5 Things to Know About Jon Batiste appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun […] The post WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Zoo is Requiring Timed Entry As Construction is Underway for a Parking Garage

The Nashville Zoo is changing entry to the zoo due to construction on a new parking garage. The good news is they will increase parking by 62 percent; the bad news is the construction will decrease the current parking by half. Beginning September 12, there will be timed entry tickets to the zoo. Every person […] The post Nashville Zoo is Requiring Timed Entry As Construction is Underway for a Parking Garage appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 9-12-13,2022 Comfortable

Well, it doesn’t get any better than this forecast. We’ll just leave this right here: Today Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming […] The post WEATHER 9-12-13,2022 Comfortable appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ENVIRONMENT
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy