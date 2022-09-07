ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAP: When are North Carolina’s fall colors expected to peak this year?

By Tara Lane
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We’re getting close to the start of the fall season!

Of course, a stroll around your local home décor store may already have you in the mood for pumpkin picking and cider sipping.

Whether you “fall” into the ‘Happy Fall Y’all’ camp or prefer the heat of summer, we’ve gathered some info about the upcoming seasonal shift.

Are we done with the 90s?”

Maybe not quite yet! We’ve still had 90-degree days sprinkled throughout the fall season. It can still get quite humid through October as well. By the end of September, it’s 78.

The average high in late October is 68 degrees, and at the end of November, it’s 58!

“When does fall actually begin?”

The 2022 fall equinox happens at 9:04 PM E.D.T  on September 22. This marks the official start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere, and spring in the Southern Hemisphere.

“When can we expect to see good fall color?”

NC mountains: Spotty color begins as early as late September at 6,000+ feet, including places like Rough Ridge on the Blue Ridge Parkway. By the first week of October, more color is emerging above 5,000 feet at Mount Mitchell, Grandfather Mountain, and Beech Mountain.

In mid-October, color is really starting to burst at 3,000-5,000 feet. Check out the mountains surrounding Waynesville and Cashiers, along with the highest ridges of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Table Rock, Brevard, and Bryson City will also see good color.

By the last week of October, Asheville and the Biltmore are at their prime for color, along with Sylva and the DuPont State Forest.

Foothills: By the first week of November, lush color fills the areas around Chimney Rock, Lake Lure, and South Mountains State Park.

Piedmont & Sandhills: Heading lower in elevation through the Charlotte area and Sandhills, peak fall foliage can be seen in early November.

DMV road test waivers end on September 14th

NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Think about your road test when you first got your driver’s license. “I recall being very anxious,” said James Jung. “I was very, very, very scared,” said Antavia Sanders. “I was nervous as well! I was in South Carolina, so I had to do parallel parking,” said Roscoe Meeks, […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
New invasive species found in 2 NC counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
