Alaska’s new eviction diversion program would resolve landlord-tenant disputes out of court

ktoo.org
Alaska governor vetoes bill to tax e-cigs and raise minimum age for tobacco
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday vetoed a bill that would have raised the minimum age to purchase and legally possess tobacco products from 19 to 21 years old. The bill also included a tax on electronic smoking products that contain nicotine, which is what Dunleavy took issue with. Currently,...
ktoo.org
Interior Department renames 26 places in Alaska to remove a derogatory word for Native women
Twenty-six places in Alaska received a new name Thursday as part of the Interior Department’s initiative to remove a derogatory word for Indigenous women — a change that affects nearly 650 sites and geographic features across the country. The official name change process has been almost a year...
ktoo.org
Tongue Unbroken podcast brings real talk about decolonization to mainstream media
X̱ʼunei Lance Twitchell teaches Alaska Native languages at the University of Alaska Southeast. He started listening to podcasts years ago — long before he ever considered creating one of his own. “And then I started to think, ‘Well, where are the Indigenous voices?’” he said....
kmxt.org
Midday Report September 6, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board is working on long and short range plans. Short term rentals have further tightened the housing market in Sitka. And two rehabilitated seal pups have returned to Cook Inlet.
kinyradio.com
CCTHITA announces emergency communications system for tribal members
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is now working with Everbridge, a leader in critical communications, to provide tribal citizens with emergency communication before, during and after a critical event. According to a press release, the Everbridge emergency notification system...
